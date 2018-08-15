CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Friday, August 17, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Hazy sunshine;92;45;SW;6;28%;0%;9
Arcata;Hazy sun;65;54;NNW;6;81%;1%;3
Auburn;Hazy and seasonable;92;65;SE;5;31%;1%;9
Avalon;Partly cloudy;78;65;SW;6;62%;0%;10
Bakersfield;Hazy sun and hot;100;72;ESE;6;30%;1%;10
Beale AFB;Hazy sun;92;56;SSE;5;48%;0%;9
Big Bear City;A p.m. t-storm;75;51;WNW;6;62%;77%;11
Bishop;Mostly sunny;98;61;WNW;7;24%;9%;10
Blue Canyon;Hazy sunshine;79;66;E;6;27%;1%;9
Blythe;Partly sunny;102;85;SSW;8;47%;19%;9
Burbank;Plenty of sunshine;88;68;S;6;52%;0%;10
Camarillo;Partly sunny;82;67;W;7;64%;0%;9
Camp Pendleton;Partly cloudy;79;69;W;8;74%;5%;9
Campo;Mostly sunny;89;61;ESE;9;56%;28%;11
Carlsbad;Partly cloudy;81;69;W;8;68%;6%;9
Chico;Hazy sun and warm;95;64;ESE;5;36%;1%;9
China Lake;Mostly sunny;104;75;WSW;6;22%;6%;10
Chino;Sunny and seasonable;92;68;WSW;7;53%;4%;10
Concord;Hazy sun;89;58;SSW;9;49%;0%;9
Corona;Sunny;94;67;WSW;7;53%;4%;10
Crescent City;Partly cloudy;63;53;WNW;4;87%;4%;5
Daggett-Barstow;A t-storm around;101;77;W;7;30%;46%;10
Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;100;71;SW;7;23%;4%;10
El Centro;Clouds and sun;104;84;SSE;8;48%;10%;10
Eureka;Partly sunny;63;54;N;7;82%;1%;5
Fairfield;Hazy sunshine;85;55;WSW;12;57%;0%;9
Fresno;Hazy sunshine;100;69;WNW;6;36%;1%;9
Fullerton;Partly cloudy;86;71;S;6;57%;0%;9
Hanford;Hazy sun and hot;100;65;NW;5;35%;1%;9
Hawthorne;Partly cloudy;81;70;S;8;69%;0%;9
Hayward;Partly cloudy;72;55;WSW;8;70%;0%;8
Imperial;Clouds and sun;104;84;SSE;8;48%;10%;10
Imperial Beach;Partly cloudy;78;69;WNW;8;73%;15%;6
Lancaster;Brilliant sunshine;99;73;SW;10;25%;0%;10
Lemoore Nas;Hot with hazy sun;99;66;NW;8;33%;0%;9
Lincoln;Hazy and warm;94;59;SSE;5;43%;0%;9
Livermore;Hazy sun;86;55;WSW;9;51%;0%;9
Lompoc;Partly sunny;71;56;NNW;9;79%;0%;9
Long Beach;Partly cloudy;84;71;S;7;63%;0%;9
Los Alamitos;Partly cloudy;83;69;SSW;7;65%;0%;9
Los Angeles;Partly cloudy;85;68;SSW;6;60%;0%;9
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly cloudy;85;68;SSW;6;60%;0%;9
Madera;Hazy and hot;99;64;NW;7;35%;0%;9
Mammoth;Hazy and very warm;89;54;WSW;8;29%;6%;9
Marysville;Hazy sunshine;94;57;SSE;5;43%;1%;9
Mather AFB;Hazy sunshine;92;56;S;6;45%;0%;9
Merced;Hazy and seasonable;95;61;NW;8;44%;0%;9
Merced (airport);Hazy and seasonable;95;61;NW;8;44%;0%;9
Miramar Mcas;Partly cloudy;86;70;WNW;7;57%;12%;9
Modesto;Hazy and seasonable;93;63;NNW;9;42%;0%;9
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny, nice;72;57;NNW;9;78%;0%;8
Mojave;Sunshine;98;72;WNW;8;24%;3%;10
Montague;Hot with hazy sun;94;56;N;5;29%;6%;8
Monterey Rabr;Partly cloudy;65;53;W;7;84%;0%;9
Mount Shasta;Hazy sun;87;50;N;1;34%;4%;9
Napa County;Hazy sun;75;54;WSW;9;72%;0%;9
Needles;Partly sunny;105;88;S;8;41%;39%;10
North Island;Partly cloudy;79;72;WNW;8;70%;14%;9
Oakland;Partly cloudy;69;54;SW;9;76%;0%;8
Oceanside;Partly cloudy;81;69;W;8;68%;6%;9
Ontario;Sunny and seasonable;92;68;WSW;7;53%;4%;10
Oroville;Hazy sun, seasonable;94;62;SE;4;40%;2%;9
Oxnard;Partly cloudy;76;66;WSW;8;79%;0%;6
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;103;86;W;6;42%;20%;10
Palmdale;Sunshine;99;74;SW;10;28%;0%;10
Paso Robles;Sunny and hot;97;58;SSW;7;40%;0%;10
Point Mugu;Partly cloudy;78;66;SW;9;74%;0%;9
Porterville;Warm with hazy sun;99;67;SSE;6;35%;6%;9
Ramona;Mostly sunny;88;66;NW;7;55%;10%;10
Redding;Warm with hazy sun;97;61;SSE;5;32%;0%;8
Riverside;Mostly sunny;95;68;WSW;7;52%;6%;10
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;93;66;SW;7;52%;7%;10
Sacramento;Hazy sunshine;91;56;S;6;52%;0%;9
Sacramento International;Hazy and seasonable;91;56;SSE;6;54%;0%;9
Salinas;Partly cloudy;70;54;SSW;9;79%;0%;8
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;95;68;SW;7;50%;5%;10
San Carlos;Partly sunny, cool;72;55;W;9;68%;0%;8
San Diego;Partly cloudy;80;72;WNW;7;65%;14%;9
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;81;70;WNW;7;71%;16%;9
San Diego Montgomery;Partly cloudy;83;71;W;7;64%;12%;9
San Francisco;Partly cloudy;66;54;WSW;11;72%;0%;8
San Jose;Partly cloudy;80;59;NNW;8;62%;0%;8
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;81;56;SW;8;62%;0%;9
San Nicolas Island;Partly cloudy;78;63;WNW;7;71%;0%;9
Sandberg;Plenty of sun;89;70;WSW;11;34%;0%;10
Santa Ana;Partly cloudy;85;70;SW;7;59%;1%;9
Santa Barbara;Partly cloudy;78;62;SSE;6;69%;0%;9
Santa Maria;Partly cloudy;76;57;W;7;71%;0%;9
Santa Monica;Partly cloudy;78;68;SSE;7;77%;0%;9
Santa Rosa;Hazy sun;78;50;SW;6;66%;0%;9
Santa Ynez;Partly cloudy;90;55;NNE;6;75%;0%;9
Santee;Mostly sunny;88;70;WNW;7;58%;15%;10
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;80;45;WSW;6;39%;0%;10
Stockton;Hazy sun and warm;93;58;WNW;6;46%;0%;9
Thermal;Mostly sunny;105;82;NNE;7;43%;19%;10
Truckee-Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;83;42;SSW;6;37%;0%;9
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;98;80;SW;7;42%;33%;10
Ukiah;Hazy sun, seasonable;95;51;N;4;37%;0%;9
Vacaville;Hazy and warm;93;57;SW;6;45%;0%;9
Van Nuys;Partly cloudy;87;67;S;6;55%;0%;9
Vandenberg AFB;Partly cloudy;71;55;NNW;6;78%;0%;9
Victorville;Mostly sunny;94;65;SSW;7;37%;4%;10
Visalia;Hot with hazy sun;96;65;NW;5;49%;3%;9
Watsonville;Partly sunny;72;54;SSW;6;67%;0%;8
