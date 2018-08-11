CA Forecast for Monday, August 13, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Hazy sunshine;93;45;SW;7;27%;0%;9

Arcata;Mostly sunny;65;53;SW;7;81%;0%;9

Auburn;Hazy sun;93;66;SE;5;25%;0%;9

Avalon;Partly cloudy;80;64;W;6;53%;0%;7

Bakersfield;Hazy and hot;102;72;ENE;6;21%;0%;10

Beale AFB;Hazy sunshine;93;61;SSE;6;38%;0%;9

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;77;49;WSW;7;45%;28%;11

Bishop;Hazy sun;98;61;WNW;7;20%;24%;10

Blue Canyon;Hazy sun;81;68;E;6;21%;0%;10

Blythe;Mostly sunny;108;84;SW;9;31%;0%;10

Burbank;Sunny;88;67;SSE;6;44%;0%;10

Camarillo;Partly cloudy;81;63;W;7;62%;0%;9

Camp Pendleton;Partly cloudy;80;67;WSW;9;72%;3%;7

Campo;Mostly sunny;91;57;WSW;12;45%;1%;11

Carlsbad;Partly cloudy;83;65;WSW;9;64%;3%;7

Chico;Hazy and seasonable;97;64;SE;5;30%;0%;9

China Lake;Sunshine;106;74;SW;7;18%;7%;10

Chino;Mostly sunny;92;67;SW;7;41%;7%;10

Concord;Sunshine;87;56;SSW;10;46%;0%;9

Corona;Mostly sunny, warm;94;65;SSW;7;40%;7%;10

Crescent City;Mostly sunny;65;54;SSE;9;80%;3%;5

Daggett-Barstow;Abundant sunshine;105;76;WSW;10;22%;15%;10

Edwards AFB;Sunny;100;70;SW;15;20%;8%;10

El Centro;Mostly sunny;108;83;WSW;8;28%;5%;11

Eureka;Mostly sunny;64;53;W;7;82%;0%;9

Fairfield;Brilliant sunshine;85;55;WSW;11;51%;0%;9

Fresno;Hazy sun and hot;101;70;NW;5;25%;8%;10

Fullerton;Mostly sunny;87;69;S;6;52%;1%;10

Hanford;Hazy sun and hot;101;64;S;4;30%;5%;10

Hawthorne;Partly sunny;81;69;SW;8;66%;0%;9

Hayward;Partly cloudy;74;55;WSW;9;68%;0%;8

Imperial;Mostly sunny;108;83;WSW;8;28%;5%;11

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;81;69;NNW;10;73%;2%;6

Lancaster;Sunshine;97;71;SW;14;20%;1%;10

Lemoore Nas;Hazy and hot;101;64;NW;6;24%;1%;10

Lincoln;Hazy sunshine;95;61;SSE;6;34%;0%;9

Livermore;Sunny;89;56;WSW;9;42%;0%;9

Lompoc;Partly cloudy;69;52;NNW;8;76%;0%;9

Long Beach;Partly cloudy;85;69;WSW;7;59%;0%;9

Los Alamitos;Partly cloudy;85;68;SW;7;57%;0%;9

Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;85;67;S;7;53%;0%;10

Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;85;67;S;7;53%;0%;10

Madera;Hazy and warm;100;62;NW;6;28%;3%;10

Mammoth;Hazy and very warm;90;52;W;5;29%;0%;9

Marysville;Hazy sun;96;60;SSE;5;35%;0%;9

Mather AFB;Hazy and warm;93;57;S;7;37%;0%;9

Merced;Warm with hazy sun;97;60;W;6;32%;0%;9

Merced (airport);Warm with hazy sun;97;60;W;6;32%;0%;9

Miramar Mcas;Partly cloudy;91;69;NW;8;51%;3%;9

Modesto;Warm with hazy sun;96;64;NNW;7;29%;0%;9

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny, cool;72;56;NNW;7;74%;0%;8

Mojave;Sunny;98;70;W;11;19%;7%;10

Montague;Hazy sunshine;93;53;N;4;32%;0%;9

Monterey Rabr;Partly cloudy;63;52;WSW;7;82%;0%;9

Mount Shasta;Hazy sunshine;88;50;N;1;39%;0%;9

Napa County;Sunshine and nice;72;52;SSW;9;72%;0%;9

Needles;Sunshine and hot;112;90;SW;8;22%;6%;10

North Island;Partly cloudy;82;71;NW;9;71%;2%;9

Oakland;Partly sunny;68;55;SW;9;76%;0%;8

Oceanside;Partly cloudy;83;65;WSW;9;64%;3%;7

Ontario;Mostly sunny;92;67;SW;7;41%;7%;10

Oroville;Hazy sun;96;63;ESE;4;35%;0%;9

Oxnard;Partly cloudy;75;63;W;8;75%;0%;6

Palm Springs;Sunshine and humid;107;84;WNW;7;27%;14%;10

Palmdale;Sunny;97;71;SW;15;24%;1%;11

Paso Robles;Sunny;94;54;S;9;36%;0%;10

Point Mugu;Partly cloudy;76;61;NW;9;71%;0%;7

Porterville;Hazy sun, seasonable;100;67;SSE;6;28%;12%;10

Ramona;Mostly sunny;91;62;SSE;7;46%;3%;11

Redding;Hazy and warm;100;65;S;5;30%;0%;9

Riverside;Mostly sunny;94;67;SW;7;41%;7%;10

Riverside March;Mostly sunny;93;63;SW;7;41%;7%;11

Sacramento;Hazy sunshine;91;57;S;6;43%;0%;9

Sacramento International;Hazy sunshine;91;56;SSE;7;47%;0%;9

Salinas;Partly cloudy;67;53;NNW;9;76%;0%;9

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;94;67;SSW;7;40%;7%;10

San Carlos;Partly cloudy;72;55;WSW;9;68%;0%;8

San Diego;Partly cloudy;84;72;NW;8;62%;2%;9

San Diego Brown;Sunshine and humid;84;68;NW;8;67%;2%;11

San Diego Montgomery;Partly cloudy;86;70;NW;8;59%;3%;11

San Francisco;Partly sunny;65;54;WSW;11;75%;0%;8

San Jose;Partly cloudy;82;60;N;7;54%;0%;8

San Luis Obispo;Partly cloudy;79;52;SW;7;60%;0%;9

San Nicolas Island;Partly cloudy;77;61;WNW;9;72%;0%;7

Sandberg;Sunshine;87;65;SW;12;32%;0%;11

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;86;67;SSW;7;50%;1%;10

Santa Barbara;Partly cloudy;76;59;SW;6;70%;0%;9

Santa Maria;Partly cloudy;74;53;WNW;6;70%;0%;9

Santa Monica;Partly cloudy;78;66;SSW;7;75%;0%;9

Santa Rosa;Not as warm;79;51;SSW;6;62%;0%;9

Santa Ynez;Partly cloudy;89;54;NE;6;74%;0%;9

Santee;Mostly sunny;91;69;NNE;7;46%;5%;11

South Lake Tahoe;A t-storm around;82;46;WSW;6;34%;42%;10

Stockton;Warm with hazy sun;95;59;NW;6;37%;0%;9

Thermal;Mostly sunny and hot;110;83;NW;7;26%;11%;10

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;87;44;SSW;6;32%;3%;10

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;103;77;WSW;7;27%;15%;11

Ukiah;Sunshine and hot;98;54;N;4;31%;0%;9

Vacaville;Hazy sun;93;59;SW;7;40%;0%;9

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;87;66;SSE;7;46%;0%;10

Vandenberg AFB;Partly cloudy;70;52;NNW;6;76%;0%;9

Victorville;Mostly sunny;93;64;SSW;9;29%;9%;11

Visalia;Hot with hazy sun;97;64;NW;5;41%;11%;10

Watsonville;Partly cloudy;68;54;SW;6;72%;0%;9

