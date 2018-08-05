CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, August 7, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Hazy sun;91;48;NW;4;24%;0%;10
Arcata;Partly sunny;67;55;N;6;79%;0%;5
Auburn;Warm with hazy sun;95;64;ESE;5;24%;0%;10
Avalon;Partly cloudy;91;75;SSW;7;28%;0%;10
Bakersfield;Sunny and seasonable;98;67;ESE;5;22%;2%;10
Beale AFB;Hazy sun and warm;97;63;SE;4;32%;0%;9
Big Bear City;Plenty of sun;87;53;W;6;25%;2%;12
Bishop;Hazy sunshine;99;56;NW;5;11%;0%;11
Blue Canyon;Hazy sun;80;67;ENE;5;22%;0%;10
Blythe;Mostly sunny and hot;114;85;SW;7;19%;0%;11
Burbank;Sunny and hot;101;73;NE;5;26%;0%;11
Camarillo;Partly cloudy;91;64;NE;7;38%;0%;9
Camp Pendleton;Partly cloudy;84;65;ESE;8;63%;0%;10
Campo;Mostly sunny;104;64;E;10;14%;0%;11
Carlsbad;Partly cloudy;88;65;ESE;8;55%;0%;10
Chico;Warm with hazy sun;99;67;NE;4;27%;0%;9
China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;107;70;W;5;10%;0%;11
Chino;Hot with sunshine;104;73;NW;6;25%;1%;11
Concord;Turning sunny;99;60;SW;8;31%;2%;9
Corona;Sunshine;106;69;SSE;6;25%;0%;11
Crescent City;Partly cloudy;63;55;N;5;81%;3%;5
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;109;75;WSW;9;9%;0%;11
Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;104;66;WSW;7;10%;0%;11
El Centro;Mostly sunny, warm;114;83;SSE;5;25%;1%;11
Eureka;Partly cloudy;65;55;N;6;81%;0%;5
Fairfield;Sunny and warm;94;57;WSW;10;39%;1%;10
Fresno;Sunny and seasonable;99;69;NW;8;25%;3%;10
Fullerton;Partly cloudy;99;69;SSE;5;36%;0%;10
Hanford;Sunny and warm;98;60;NNW;6;27%;3%;10
Hawthorne;Partly cloudy;87;70;ESE;8;53%;0%;10
Hayward;Sunlit and pleasant;78;55;SW;8;57%;2%;10
Imperial;Mostly sunny, warm;114;83;SSE;5;25%;1%;11
Imperial Beach;Partly cloudy;81;69;SSW;9;65%;0%;10
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;103;67;W;8;12%;2%;11
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and warm;98;59;NW;11;21%;3%;10
Lincoln;Warm with hazy sun;98;62;SE;5;30%;1%;9
Livermore;Brilliant sunshine;91;56;WSW;8;36%;2%;10
Lompoc;Partly sunny;79;53;NNW;15;48%;3%;9
Long Beach;Partly cloudy;94;69;SSE;7;48%;0%;10
Los Alamitos;Partly cloudy;94;67;S;6;48%;0%;10
Los Angeles;Sunny and hot;94;72;ESE;6;38%;1%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and hot;94;72;ESE;6;38%;1%;11
Madera;Sunny and seasonable;98;61;NW;8;28%;1%;10
Mammoth;Hazy sunshine;90;55;NW;4;27%;0%;9
Marysville;Hazy sun;98;60;SE;4;31%;0%;9
Mather AFB;Hazy sun and warm;99;61;SE;5;29%;0%;10
Merced;Sunny and seasonable;96;62;NNW;11;30%;1%;10
Merced (airport);Sunny and seasonable;96;62;NNW;11;30%;1%;10
Miramar Mcas;Partly cloudy;96;71;SSE;6;39%;0%;10
Modesto;Hazy sun, seasonable;97;66;NNW;11;28%;1%;10
Moffett Nas;Low clouds, then sun;77;56;WNW;8;54%;2%;9
Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;99;64;NW;9;11%;0%;11
Montague;Hazy sun;94;57;NNW;4;29%;0%;9
Monterey Rabr;Clearing;70;53;WSW;7;63%;2%;9
Mount Shasta;Hazy sunshine;89;55;NNW;1;39%;0%;9
Napa County;Clouds, then sun;84;52;WSW;10;48%;2%;9
Needles;Mostly sunny;117;89;W;6;9%;0%;11
North Island;Partly cloudy;81;71;S;8;69%;0%;10
Oakland;Low clouds, then sun;73;55;SW;9;62%;2%;9
Oceanside;Partly cloudy;88;65;ESE;8;55%;0%;10
Ontario;Hot with sunshine;104;73;NW;6;25%;1%;11
Oroville;Hazy sun;97;63;ENE;4;33%;0%;9
Oxnard;Partly cloudy;82;64;NNE;9;55%;0%;9
Palm Springs;Sunny and hot;116;87;W;6;11%;0%;11
Palmdale;Sunny and hot;104;68;W;9;10%;0%;11
Paso Robles;Sunny and hot;103;53;NW;8;25%;3%;10
Point Mugu;Partly cloudy;82;61;E;8;57%;0%;9
Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;96;63;NE;6;30%;2%;10
Ramona;Sunshine and hot;100;66;E;7;24%;0%;11
Redding;Hazy sun;101;67;SW;4;26%;0%;9
Riverside;Sunny and hot;107;71;S;6;23%;0%;11
Riverside March;Hot with sunshine;105;69;E;6;21%;1%;11
Sacramento;Warm with hazy sun;96;60;S;5;37%;1%;10
Sacramento International;Sunny and warm;97;59;SSW;5;34%;1%;10
Salinas;Clouds, then sun;76;53;S;10;52%;2%;9
San Bernardino;Brilliant sunshine;107;70;NNW;6;22%;0%;11
San Carlos;Low clouds, then sun;77;55;W;9;55%;2%;9
San Diego;Partly sunny, warm;84;70;SW;7;55%;0%;10
San Diego Brown;Partly cloudy;90;70;N;6;50%;0%;10
San Diego Montgomery;Partly cloudy;93;71;S;6;44%;0%;10
San Francisco;Low clouds, then sun;70;55;W;12;64%;2%;9
San Jose;Low clouds, then sun;86;60;WNW;9;40%;2%;9
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny, warm;89;55;N;15;30%;3%;9
San Nicolas Island;Partly cloudy;83;62;NW;11;57%;1%;10
Sandberg;Sunny, breezy, warm;90;70;NNW;16;17%;2%;11
Santa Ana;Partly cloudy;96;69;S;6;40%;1%;10
Santa Barbara;Partly cloudy;87;61;NNE;6;46%;1%;9
Santa Maria;Partly sunny, warm;84;57;NW;12;39%;3%;9
Santa Monica;Partly cloudy;84;69;E;7;58%;0%;10
Santa Rosa;Low clouds, then sun;86;52;W;7;46%;2%;9
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;98;53;N;7;45%;3%;10
Santee;Sunny and very warm;98;69;ENE;6;29%;0%;11
South Lake Tahoe;Hazy sun;80;43;WNW;5;26%;0%;11
Stockton;Hazy and warm;97;59;W;7;32%;1%;10
Thermal;Mostly sunny;115;82;WNW;6;14%;0%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Hazy sun;85;41;NW;4;29%;0%;10
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;109;81;WNW;6;11%;0%;11
Ukiah;Warm with sunshine;97;57;NW;6;26%;1%;9
Vacaville;Sunny and hot;103;63;WSW;5;25%;1%;10
Van Nuys;Sunny and hot;99;72;NE;5;26%;1%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Partly cloudy;77;54;NNW;13;49%;3%;9
Victorville;Plenty of sun;102;64;WSW;6;18%;0%;11
Visalia;Sunny and seasonable;95;62;NW;7;39%;2%;10
Watsonville;Low clouds, then sun;78;51;SSW;6;52%;2%;9
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather