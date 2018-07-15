CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, July 17, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Plenty of sunshine;93;54;NW;6;35%;1%;11
Arcata;Fog to sun;69;55;NW;6;79%;25%;10
Auburn;Mostly sunny and hot;98;67;SE;5;31%;0%;11
Avalon;Fog, then some sun;78;62;W;7;60%;0%;7
Bakersfield;Partly sunny and hot;103;75;ESE;6;27%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;101;66;SSE;6;40%;0%;11
Big Bear City;Some sun;78;54;W;6;47%;30%;13
Bishop;Mostly sunny;102;68;NW;6;27%;25%;12
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;82;68;ENE;6;35%;0%;11
Blythe;Partly sunny;108;88;SSW;9;30%;6%;10
Burbank;Partly sunny;90;68;SSE;6;51%;1%;11
Camarillo;Some sun, fog early;80;66;SW;7;67%;0%;10
Camp Pendleton;Fog, then some sun;77;68;SSW;8;74%;4%;7
Campo;Partly sunny;91;63;SW;10;39%;1%;12
Carlsbad;Fog, then some sun;79;67;SW;8;68%;4%;7
Chico;Very hot;104;70;E;5;35%;0%;10
China Lake;Mostly sunny;109;79;WSW;7;22%;6%;12
Chino;Partly sunny;93;68;WSW;7;50%;6%;12
Concord;Mostly sunny;93;62;SW;10;45%;0%;11
Corona;Some sun;95;67;WSW;7;51%;6%;11
Crescent City;Fog to sun;62;53;S;6;87%;4%;6
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;107;82;SW;9;22%;12%;12
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;104;74;SW;12;21%;6%;12
El Centro;Partly sunny;109;85;SSE;8;34%;11%;11
Eureka;Fog to sun;66;55;NNW;6;83%;0%;10
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;91;58;WSW;12;52%;0%;11
Fresno;Mostly sunny and hot;105;74;NW;7;27%;8%;11
Fullerton;Some sun;86;69;SSE;5;59%;2%;11
Hanford;Very hot;104;69;NW;6;30%;7%;11
Hawthorne;Fog, then some sun;80;68;SW;8;69%;1%;10
Hayward;Sunshine, pleasant;80;59;WSW;7;62%;1%;11
Imperial;Partly sunny;109;85;SSE;8;34%;11%;11
Imperial Beach;Fog, then some sun;75;68;W;10;73%;25%;6
Lancaster;Partly sunny;101;76;SW;13;25%;1%;12
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;105;69;NW;9;25%;1%;11
Lincoln;Mostly sunny and hot;102;64;SSE;6;42%;0%;11
Livermore;Warm with sunshine;95;61;WSW;8;40%;1%;11
Lompoc;Fog, then some sun;69;55;NNW;9;79%;0%;6
Long Beach;Fog, then some sun;82;68;SW;7;66%;1%;10
Los Alamitos;Fog, then some sun;82;68;SW;7;62%;1%;10
Los Angeles;Fog, then some sun;85;68;SSW;6;60%;1%;10
Los Angeles Downtown;Fog, then some sun;85;68;SSW;6;60%;1%;10
Madera;Mostly sunny and hot;103;67;NW;7;32%;2%;11
Mammoth;Sunny and very warm;91;59;NW;5;37%;1%;11
Marysville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;64;SSE;5;41%;0%;11
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;100;61;SSE;7;40%;0%;11
Merced;Mostly sunny and hot;102;68;NW;9;33%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny and hot;102;68;NW;9;33%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Fog, then some sun;83;68;W;7;59%;1%;7
Modesto;Mostly sunny and hot;102;68;NNW;10;33%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;79;60;N;8;66%;1%;11
Mojave;Partly sunny;101;75;WNW;11;23%;5%;12
Montague;Sunny and hot;98;61;NNW;4;28%;1%;10
Monterey Rabr;Fog to sun;70;56;NNE;6;74%;1%;11
Mount Shasta;Sunny and very warm;94;57;N;1;40%;0%;11
Napa County;Mostly sunny;81;56;SW;11;67%;0%;11
Needles;Clouds and sun;110;91;S;6;23%;21%;11
North Island;Fog, then some sun;76;69;W;8;73%;1%;6
Oakland;Mostly sunny;73;58;SW;8;71%;1%;11
Oceanside;Fog, then some sun;79;67;SW;8;68%;4%;7
Ontario;Partly sunny;93;68;WSW;7;50%;6%;12
Oroville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;68;ESE;5;38%;1%;11
Oxnard;Fog, then some sun;75;65;WSW;9;80%;0%;6
Palm Springs;Sun and some clouds;110;86;NW;6;28%;16%;11
Palmdale;Partly sunny;101;77;SW;14;26%;2%;12
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;96;59;SSW;8;39%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Some sun, fog early;76;64;WNW;9;76%;0%;6
Porterville;Mostly sunny and hot;102;71;SE;6;34%;10%;11
Ramona;Partly sunny;90;64;SW;7;48%;2%;12
Redding;Plenty of sun;106;73;SSW;6;29%;0%;10
Riverside;Sun and some clouds;96;68;WSW;7;50%;7%;11
Riverside March;Some sun;95;67;SW;7;47%;7%;12
Sacramento;Mostly sunny and hot;99;60;S;6;47%;1%;11
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny and hot;99;63;SE;7;47%;0%;11
Salinas;Fog to sun;73;55;N;9;70%;1%;10
San Bernardino;Partly sunny;96;68;SW;6;47%;7%;12
San Carlos;Fog to sun;80;58;WSW;8;62%;1%;10
San Diego;Fog, then some sun;78;69;W;7;70%;1%;6
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;79;66;W;6;72%;1%;12
San Diego Montgomery;Fog, then some sun;79;67;W;7;67%;1%;11
San Francisco;Clouds, then sun;70;58;WSW;10;71%;1%;10
San Jose;Mostly sunny;86;61;N;8;53%;1%;11
San Luis Obispo;Fog, then some sun;76;54;WSW;7;64%;0%;10
San Nicolas Island;Fog, then some sun;73;59;WNW;14;75%;0%;6
Sandberg;Partly sunny, warm;91;72;W;12;31%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Humid with some sun;84;68;SW;6;60%;2%;7
Santa Barbara;Fog, then some sun;77;61;NNE;6;73%;0%;10
Santa Maria;Fog, then some sun;73;56;NW;7;75%;0%;10
Santa Monica;Fog, then some sun;77;67;SSW;7;72%;1%;10
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;83;55;SW;6;64%;0%;11
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, humid;90;56;N;6;82%;0%;11
Santee;Partly sunny;87;68;W;7;52%;7%;12
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, warm;84;48;W;6;40%;0%;12
Stockton;Mostly sunny and hot;101;62;WNW;8;37%;1%;11
Thermal;Partly sunny, humid;110;85;NNW;7;28%;15%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, warm;86;42;SW;6;40%;0%;12
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;105;83;SW;6;26%;16%;11
Ukiah;Mostly sunny and hot;101;61;WNW;5;33%;0%;11
Vacaville;Mostly sunny, warm;99;63;SW;7;39%;1%;11
Van Nuys;Partial sunshine;88;67;SSE;6;54%;1%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Fog, then some sun;66;53;NW;6;86%;0%;6
Victorville;Partly sunny;98;69;SSW;8;34%;7%;12
Visalia;Mostly sunny and hot;102;69;NW;6;38%;10%;11
Watsonville;Mostly sunny;72;56;SW;7;69%;1%;11
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather