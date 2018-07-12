CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny and hot;96;59;W;6;26%;10%;11
Arcata;Some sun, fog early;68;57;NW;5;79%;36%;5
Auburn;Mostly sunny, warm;95;66;SSE;5;31%;18%;11
Avalon;Fog, then some sun;84;68;W;9;39%;0%;11
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;NE;7;27%;2%;11
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;98;67;SSE;6;35%;19%;11
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;77;53;W;6;41%;26%;13
Bishop;Mostly sunny;95;67;NW;6;34%;44%;12
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;79;67;ENE;5;40%;19%;12
Blythe;Partly sunny;107;87;SSW;7;31%;25%;11
Burbank;Mostly sunny;93;69;SSE;6;41%;0%;11
Camarillo;Some sun, fog early;83;66;SSE;8;57%;0%;11
Camp Pendleton;Fog, then some sun;79;69;WSW;9;70%;0%;11
Campo;Mostly sunny;91;62;SSW;8;41%;25%;12
Carlsbad;Fog, then some sun;82;68;WSW;9;65%;0%;11
Chico;Mostly sunny and hot;99;70;ESE;4;33%;23%;11
China Lake;Sunny intervals;105;80;WSW;6;25%;9%;12
Chino;Mostly sunny and hot;95;69;WSW;7;40%;0%;12
Concord;Clouds, then sun;89;63;SW;10;45%;2%;10
Corona;Mostly sunny and hot;98;67;WSW;7;39%;0%;12
Crescent City;Fog, then some sun;63;55;ENE;4;84%;13%;5
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;101;80;SW;7;33%;26%;12
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;100;76;SW;9;23%;0%;12
El Centro;Mostly sunny, warm;107;85;WSW;5;36%;2%;12
Eureka;Fog, then some sun;67;57;NNW;5;81%;36%;5
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;89;58;WSW;12;48%;5%;11
Fresno;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;NW;6;31%;18%;11
Fullerton;Fog, then some sun;91;71;S;6;48%;0%;11
Hanford;Mostly sunny and hot;102;70;NW;6;34%;9%;11
Hawthorne;Some sun, fog early;83;70;SSW;9;60%;0%;11
Hayward;Fog to sun;78;59;W;8;62%;25%;10
Imperial;Mostly sunny, warm;107;85;WSW;5;36%;2%;12
Imperial Beach;Fog, then some sun;77;69;NW;11;74%;0%;11
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;100;75;WSW;10;25%;0%;12
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;102;70;NW;9;31%;4%;11
Lincoln;Mostly sunny and hot;99;63;SSE;5;32%;16%;11
Livermore;Mostly sunny;91;62;WSW;8;42%;1%;11
Lompoc;Fog, then some sun;72;57;NNW;10;75%;0%;10
Long Beach;Some sun, fog early;86;70;SSW;8;56%;0%;11
Los Alamitos;Fog, then some sun;87;69;SSW;7;50%;0%;11
Los Angeles;Fog, then some sun;88;68;S;6;49%;0%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Fog, then some sun;88;68;S;6;49%;0%;11
Madera;Mostly sunny and hot;101;68;NW;6;33%;11%;11
Mammoth;Very hot;95;61;NW;6;28%;10%;11
Marysville;Lots of sun, warm;100;64;SE;5;33%;20%;11
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;96;61;S;8;37%;4%;11
Merced;Mostly sunny, warm;99;69;NW;9;40%;6%;11
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny, warm;99;69;NW;9;40%;6%;11
Miramar Mcas;Fog, then some sun;87;69;WNW;8;53%;0%;11
Modesto;Mostly sunny, warm;98;69;NNW;10;40%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny, nice;78;62;NNW;9;66%;0%;11
Mojave;Mostly sunny;99;74;WNW;9;25%;2%;12
Montague;Very hot;100;65;NNW;5;24%;6%;11
Monterey Rabr;Fog to sun;70;57;WNW;6;74%;0%;10
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, warm;93;61;NNW;1;35%;30%;11
Napa County;Fog to sun;80;56;WSW;11;63%;5%;10
Needles;A stray p.m. t-storm;109;92;SSE;5;29%;46%;11
North Island;Fog, then some sun;77;68;NW;10;73%;0%;11
Oakland;Fog to sun;72;59;WSW;8;70%;2%;10
Oceanside;Fog, then some sun;82;68;WSW;9;65%;0%;11
Ontario;Mostly sunny and hot;95;69;WSW;7;40%;0%;12
Oroville;Sunshine, seasonable;98;68;ESE;4;36%;23%;11
Oxnard;Some sun, fog early;76;66;WSW;10;72%;0%;11
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, warm;108;85;WNW;6;30%;1%;11
Palmdale;Mostly sunny;100;75;SW;11;26%;0%;12
Paso Robles;Warm with sunshine;94;62;SSW;9;39%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Fog, then some sun;78;64;NW;10;68%;0%;11
Porterville;Mostly sunny;101;71;SSE;6;32%;13%;11
Ramona;Mostly sunny, warm;93;63;N;7;45%;0%;12
Redding;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;WSW;5;25%;25%;10
Riverside;Mostly sunny, warm;98;69;WSW;7;40%;0%;12
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;97;66;WSW;7;38%;0%;12
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;96;60;SSW;6;37%;9%;11
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny, warm;97;62;SSE;7;44%;12%;11
Salinas;Fog to sun;73;59;WNW;9;73%;0%;10
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, warm;97;69;SW;7;38%;0%;12
San Carlos;Fog, then sun;78;59;W;8;61%;1%;10
San Diego;Some sun, fog early;80;69;WNW;8;68%;0%;11
San Diego Brown;Fog, then some sun;82;67;WNW;7;68%;0%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Fog, then some sun;83;67;WNW;8;58%;0%;11
San Francisco;Fog, then sun;70;58;W;9;67%;2%;10
San Jose;Mostly sunny;83;63;NNW;9;56%;0%;11
San Luis Obispo;Fog, then some sun;79;59;WNW;9;58%;0%;10
San Nicolas Island;Fog, then some sun;76;63;WNW;14;65%;0%;11
Sandberg;Mostly sunny;89;70;WSW;11;35%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;87;68;SSW;7;52%;0%;11
Santa Barbara;Fog, then some sun;78;63;NNW;7;71%;0%;10
Santa Maria;Fog, then some sun;75;59;NW;8;70%;0%;10
Santa Monica;Fog, then some sun;81;68;SSE;8;62%;0%;11
Santa Rosa;Fog, then sun;81;54;WSW;6;62%;27%;10
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, humid;92;59;NNW;7;78%;0%;11
Santee;Fog, then some sun;90;68;NW;7;46%;0%;11
South Lake Tahoe;A t-storm in spots;80;52;SW;5;44%;64%;12
Stockton;Warm with sunshine;97;63;WNW;7;37%;1%;11
Thermal;Warm with sunshine;109;84;WNW;5;31%;1%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;A t-storm in spots;83;46;SW;4;43%;64%;12
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;103;83;WSW;5;29%;26%;12
Ukiah;Warm with sunshine;96;61;WNW;5;37%;17%;11
Vacaville;Mostly sunny, warm;97;62;SW;8;38%;7%;11
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny, warm;92;68;SSE;6;42%;0%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Fog, then some sun;68;56;NNW;7;82%;0%;10
Victorville;Mostly sunny;96;69;SSW;6;32%;0%;12
Visalia;Mostly sunny and hot;99;71;NW;5;44%;13%;11
Watsonville;Fog to sun;73;58;SW;7;68%;0%;10
