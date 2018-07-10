CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Thursday, July 12, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny, warm;95;50;NNE;5;26%;0%;11
Arcata;Warm with sunshine;71;57;SW;6;67%;0%;10
Auburn;Partly sunny and hot;97;67;SSE;5;27%;0%;11
Avalon;Partly sunny;80;65;SW;5;54%;1%;10
Bakersfield;Partly sunny and hot;103;77;NE;7;22%;3%;11
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;99;66;SE;6;35%;0%;11
Big Bear City;A t-storm in spots;73;51;W;5;53%;71%;11
Bishop;A t-storm in spots;98;66;WSW;9;27%;55%;12
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;81;69;ENE;6;30%;0%;12
Blythe;A t-storm in spots;102;84;SSW;7;38%;65%;12
Burbank;Periods of sun, warm;91;70;S;6;43%;9%;11
Camarillo;Partly sunny;83;66;SW;7;55%;1%;11
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny, humid;79;69;SSE;7;67%;25%;11
Campo;A t-storm in spots;89;63;W;9;45%;67%;12
Carlsbad;Clouds and sun;81;66;S;8;61%;22%;12
Chico;Mostly sunny and hot;102;71;E;5;28%;0%;11
China Lake;Partly sunny;102;77;S;6;26%;44%;12
Chino;A t-storm in spots;94;70;WSW;7;44%;64%;11
Concord;Mostly sunny;91;62;WSW;9;44%;1%;11
Corona;A t-storm in spots;97;68;W;7;43%;64%;11
Crescent City;Mostly sunny, breezy;66;55;NNW;15;74%;3%;10
Daggett-Barstow;A t-storm in spots;97;77;SSW;8;39%;73%;12
Edwards AFB;A t-storm in spots;98;74;WSW;7;22%;64%;12
El Centro;A t-storm in spots;103;81;SW;8;42%;65%;12
Eureka;Mostly sunny;68;56;NW;7;71%;0%;10
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;90;59;W;11;49%;1%;11
Fresno;Partly sunny and hot;103;74;NW;4;27%;6%;11
Fullerton;Partly sunny, warm;89;73;S;5;50%;17%;11
Hanford;Partly sunny and hot;102;70;SSW;5;30%;5%;11
Hawthorne;Clouds and sun;84;71;SSW;7;59%;6%;11
Hayward;Fog to sun;81;59;W;7;57%;1%;10
Imperial;A t-storm in spots;103;81;SW;8;42%;65%;12
Imperial Beach;Clouds and sun;77;66;SSW;9;69%;14%;12
Lancaster;A t-storm in spots;98;74;SW;9;23%;64%;12
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny and hot;102;68;WSW;6;26%;0%;11
Lincoln;Mostly sunny and hot;101;65;SSE;6;35%;0%;11
Livermore;Warm with sunshine;94;61;WSW;7;41%;1%;11
Lompoc;Some sun, pleasant;72;56;NNW;9;75%;0%;6
Long Beach;Clouds and sun;84;72;S;7;58%;12%;11
Los Alamitos;Clouds and sun;84;70;SSW;7;60%;12%;11
Los Angeles;Clouds and sun, warm;88;69;SSW;6;54%;10%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds and sun, warm;88;69;SSW;6;54%;10%;11
Madera;Partly sunny and hot;102;67;NW;5;31%;1%;11
Mammoth;Very hot;93;55;NW;5;29%;0%;11
Marysville;Mostly sunny, warm;102;65;SSE;5;35%;0%;11
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;99;61;SSW;6;38%;0%;11
Merced;Partly sunny and hot;100;66;W;6;34%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Partly sunny and hot;100;66;W;6;34%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Clouds and sun, warm;87;71;S;7;49%;17%;12
Modesto;Partly sunny, warm;100;69;NNW;6;34%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Fog, then sun;80;62;N;8;63%;1%;10
Mojave;A t-storm in spots;97;72;W;8;26%;64%;12
Montague;Plenty of sunshine;98;58;N;6;26%;0%;11
Monterey Rabr;Fog to sun;69;56;S;7;75%;1%;11
Mount Shasta;Very hot;95;55;NNW;1;32%;0%;11
Napa County;Mostly sunny;79;55;SW;10;66%;1%;11
Needles;A p.m. t-storm;104;88;SE;6;37%;74%;12
North Island;Some sun, pleasant;78;70;S;7;72%;15%;6
Oakland;Fog to sun;75;59;W;7;64%;1%;11
Oceanside;Clouds and sun;81;66;S;8;61%;22%;12
Ontario;A t-storm in spots;94;70;WSW;7;44%;64%;11
Oroville;Mostly sunny and hot;101;69;ESE;5;33%;0%;11
Oxnard;Clouds and sun;78;67;SW;7;71%;1%;5
Palm Springs;A t-storm in spots;101;83;WNW;6;43%;65%;11
Palmdale;A t-storm in spots;97;73;SW;9;25%;64%;12
Paso Robles;Not as hot;91;59;SSW;10;40%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Partly sunny, nice;79;64;SW;8;68%;1%;5
Porterville;Partly sunny;101;71;SSE;6;30%;10%;11
Ramona;A t-storm in spots;90;65;W;7;47%;64%;12
Redding;Mostly sunny and hot;106;69;SSE;6;22%;0%;11
Riverside;A t-storm in spots;97;70;WSW;6;43%;64%;12
Riverside March;A t-storm in spots;96;67;SW;6;41%;64%;10
Sacramento;Mostly sunny and hot;97;62;SSW;6;42%;0%;11
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny, warm;98;63;S;7;45%;0%;11
Salinas;Partly sunny;71;58;NNE;9;73%;0%;11
San Bernardino;A t-storm in spots;94;69;SW;6;43%;64%;10
San Carlos;Fog, then sun;79;59;WSW;7;60%;1%;10
San Diego;Partly sunny;79;70;WSW;7;70%;15%;7
San Diego Brown;A t-storm in spots;83;67;WSW;6;62%;44%;12
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;83;70;SSW;6;56%;16%;12
San Francisco;Fog, then sun;71;58;WSW;8;65%;1%;10
San Jose;Partly sunny;86;63;ESE;7;52%;1%;11
San Luis Obispo;Not as warm;77;58;WNW;8;58%;0%;11
San Nicolas Island;Periods of sun, nice;78;65;WNW;6;62%;1%;5
Sandberg;A t-storm in spots;87;69;SSW;13;31%;64%;12
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;87;70;SW;7;50%;17%;11
Santa Barbara;Some sun, pleasant;78;63;SE;7;64%;1%;5
Santa Maria;Partly sunny, nice;75;58;WNW;7;69%;0%;11
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;81;69;WSW;7;62%;5%;11
Santa Rosa;Sunny;85;54;WSW;6;56%;1%;11
Santa Ynez;Humid with some sun;91;59;S;6;74%;0%;11
Santee;A t-storm in spots;88;69;WNW;7;52%;64%;12
South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny, warm;84;50;W;6;33%;2%;12
Stockton;Partly sunny and hot;100;63;NW;6;38%;1%;11
Thermal;A t-storm in spots;104;81;SW;6;43%;65%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, warm;88;45;SW;5;33%;1%;12
Twentynine Palms;A t-storm in spots;97;80;WSW;6;43%;66%;11
Ukiah;Mostly sunny, hotter;101;60;S;5;32%;0%;11
Vacaville;Mostly sunny, warm;97;62;WSW;7;39%;0%;11
Van Nuys;Periods of sun, warm;90;69;S;6;46%;8%;12
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;67;54;NNW;7;81%;0%;6
Victorville;A t-storm in spots;92;66;SSW;6;35%;64%;12
Visalia;Partly sunny and hot;100;71;SW;4;39%;7%;11
Watsonville;Fog, then sun;71;57;W;7;69%;1%;11
