CA Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;90;44;SW;8;25%;0%;11
Arcata;Fog, then sun;66;51;NNW;7;77%;2%;10
Auburn;Mostly sunny, warm;96;66;SSE;5;24%;0%;11
Avalon;Partly sunny;90;76;SSE;6;25%;18%;12
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;E;6;25%;3%;11
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;98;62;SE;6;32%;0%;11
Big Bear City;A t-storm around;83;55;W;7;28%;64%;13
Bishop;Mostly sunny and hot;103;66;NW;8;15%;10%;12
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;78;66;E;8;32%;0%;12
Blythe;Partly sunny and hot;113;90;SSW;8;23%;4%;12
Burbank;Very hot;112;75;SE;6;18%;11%;12
Camarillo;Very hot;95;69;NW;8;33%;2%;11
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;85;72;SE;8;53%;36%;12
Campo;Partly sunny and hot;102;65;N;10;22%;53%;12
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;92;70;S;8;44%;36%;12
Chico;Mostly sunny and hot;100;66;E;5;25%;1%;11
China Lake;Mostly sunny and hot;111;80;WSW;6;16%;26%;12
Chino;Some sun, very hot;114;74;WSW;8;17%;31%;12
Concord;Mostly sunny, warm;95;58;SW;10;33%;0%;11
Corona;Very hot;111;73;WSW;7;18%;30%;12
Crescent City;Fog, then sun;61;50;NNE;6;80%;5%;6
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny and hot;109;80;WSW;9;16%;35%;12
Edwards AFB;Very hot;109;76;SW;6;14%;29%;12
El Centro;Partly sunny and hot;113;86;SSE;9;29%;21%;12
Eureka;Clouds, then sun;64;51;NNW;7;80%;2%;10
Fairfield;Mostly sunny, warm;93;57;WSW;10;36%;1%;11
Fresno;Mostly sunny and hot;104;73;NW;8;26%;0%;11
Fullerton;Very hot;104;76;SSW;6;31%;23%;11
Hanford;Mostly sunny and hot;104;68;NW;7;30%;1%;11
Hawthorne;Some sun, very hot;101;73;SE;7;36%;14%;11
Hayward;Mostly sunny;79;56;SW;8;54%;2%;11
Imperial;Partly sunny and hot;113;86;SSE;9;29%;21%;12
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny, warm;85;71;SSW;10;53%;36%;7
Lancaster;Very hot;108;78;WSW;8;17%;13%;12
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;104;68;NNW;13;23%;0%;11
Lincoln;Mostly sunny and hot;100;61;SSE;6;30%;1%;11
Livermore;Mostly sunny, warm;93;57;WSW;8;30%;2%;11
Lompoc;Very hot;98;56;NW;14;33%;0%;11
Long Beach;Very hot;103;73;SSE;8;36%;19%;11
Los Alamitos;Very hot;101;71;SSW;7;36%;19%;11
Los Angeles;Very hot;102;72;S;6;30%;14%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Very hot;102;72;S;6;30%;14%;11
Madera;Mostly sunny and hot;103;66;NW;8;27%;0%;11
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;88;49;WNW;7;29%;0%;11
Marysville;Mostly sunny;100;60;SSE;6;30%;0%;11
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;98;59;SSE;7;31%;0%;11
Merced;Mostly sunny, warm;101;66;NW;11;27%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny, warm;101;66;NW;11;27%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;97;75;S;7;33%;36%;12
Modesto;Mostly sunny, warm;100;67;NNW;12;24%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;79;59;W;9;53%;0%;11
Mojave;Very hot;105;76;WNW;8;18%;28%;12
Montague;Mostly sunny;91;50;N;7;28%;1%;11
Monterey Rabr;Fog to sun;71;55;W;8;64%;0%;10
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;86;49;NNW;2;30%;1%;11
Napa County;Mostly sunny;84;51;WSW;11;49%;1%;11
Needles;Mostly sunny and hot;115;92;WSW;5;16%;44%;12
North Island;Partly sunny;82;71;S;10;61%;36%;7
Oakland;Nice with sunshine;75;57;SW;9;58%;2%;11
Oceanside;Partly sunny;92;70;S;8;44%;36%;12
Ontario;Some sun, very hot;114;74;WSW;8;17%;31%;12
Oroville;Mostly sunny;99;65;ESE;5;27%;1%;11
Oxnard;Partly sunny;94;68;SE;8;41%;2%;11
Palm Springs;Partly sunny and hot;114;89;WNW;8;19%;39%;12
Palmdale;Very hot;107;76;SW;9;14%;17%;12
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny and hot;106;61;NW;9;24%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Partly sunny and hot;92;65;ESE;9;42%;2%;11
Porterville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;70;NE;6;33%;5%;11
Ramona;Some sun, very hot;105;69;ENE;7;26%;36%;12
Redding;Mostly sunny, warm;99;64;NE;6;22%;1%;11
Riverside;Very hot;110;73;SW;7;20%;33%;12
Riverside March;Very hot;111;72;SE;7;19%;34%;12
Sacramento;Mostly sunny and hot;97;59;SSW;6;35%;1%;11
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny, warm;97;59;SSE;7;35%;0%;11
Salinas;Fog, then sun;77;54;WSW;10;54%;0%;10
San Bernardino;Very hot;109;73;SSW;7;19%;32%;12
San Carlos;Fog, then sun;79;57;W;9;51%;2%;10
San Diego;Some sun;86;71;WSW;8;60%;36%;7
San Diego Brown;Very hot;97;70;WNW;7;37%;37%;12
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;97;73;SSW;8;37%;36%;12
San Francisco;Clouds, then sun;71;56;W;11;59%;2%;10
San Jose;Mostly sunny, warm;85;59;WNW;9;43%;0%;11
San Luis Obispo;Very hot;98;59;N;15;29%;0%;11
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny, breezy;78;66;NNW;14;56%;2%;11
Sandberg;Partly sunny;97;75;NW;15;18%;4%;12
Santa Ana;Very hot;98;71;SW;7;39%;30%;12
Santa Barbara;Very hot;105;64;ENE;6;38%;1%;11
Santa Maria;Very hot;98;57;WNW;12;33%;0%;11
Santa Monica;Partly sunny and hot;92;71;ESE;6;42%;9%;11
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny, warm;86;51;WSW;7;44%;1%;11
Santa Ynez;Very hot;119;58;NNE;7;35%;0%;11
Santee;Very hot;102;73;NNE;7;30%;37%;12
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, warm;82;53;WSW;10;30%;0%;12
Stockton;Mostly sunny and hot;99;59;W;9;27%;0%;11
Thermal;Partly sunny and hot;115;85;ENE;7;24%;34%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;82;45;S;9;34%;0%;12
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny and hot;108;86;W;8;23%;35%;12
Ukiah;Mostly sunny;92;52;WNW;6;32%;2%;11
Vacaville;Mostly sunny and hot;98;59;SW;8;28%;2%;11
Van Nuys;Very hot;108;73;SE;7;21%;11%;12
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;83;55;NNW;15;46%;0%;11
Victorville;Partly sunny and hot;102;70;SSW;7;21%;53%;12
Visalia;Mostly sunny and hot;102;68;NW;7;37%;3%;11
Watsonville;Fog, then sun;80;53;SSW;7;52%;0%;10
