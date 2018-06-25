CA Forecast
Updated 11:02 am, Monday, June 25, 2018
CA Forecast for Wednesday, June 27, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;91;48;W;8;26%;0%;11
Arcata;Fog to sun;67;53;WNW;7;68%;3%;11
Auburn;Warm with sunshine;99;68;SSE;6;21%;0%;11
Avalon;Clouds, then sun;79;67;W;7;50%;0%;11
Bakersfield;Sunshine and hot;106;71;NE;7;25%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Sunny and seasonable;95;56;SSE;7;37%;1%;11
Big Bear City;Sunny and pleasant;84;49;WSW;7;31%;2%;13
Bishop;Sizzling sunshine;106;65;WNW;7;13%;6%;12
Blue Canyon;Sunny and pleasant;79;63;E;8;23%;0%;12
Blythe;Sunny and hot;114;78;S;8;11%;0%;12
Burbank;Fog to sun;87;64;SSE;6;53%;0%;11
Camarillo;Low clouds, then sun;73;60;W;8;69%;0%;11
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;74;61;WNW;9;68%;0%;11
Campo;Plenty of sunshine;94;47;WNW;12;18%;2%;12
Carlsbad;Low clouds, then sun;75;61;W;9;68%;0%;11
Chico;Sunny and hot;100;66;ESE;6;26%;0%;11
China Lake;Hot with sunshine;111;75;WSW;8;16%;2%;12
Chino;Fog, then sun;94;63;WSW;7;41%;1%;11
Concord;Plenty of sun;85;57;SSW;11;44%;2%;11
Corona;Fog to sun;96;61;SW;7;41%;0%;11
Crescent City;Fog to sun;63;50;NNW;15;74%;4%;9
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and hot;109;75;WSW;11;13%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;102;67;SW;13;19%;0%;12
El Centro;Sunny and very warm;111;73;W;6;13%;0%;12
Eureka;Fog to sun;65;53;NNW;8;71%;3%;11
Fairfield;Plenty of sunshine;93;62;WSW;10;37%;2%;11
Fresno;Hot with sunshine;102;68;NW;6;26%;1%;11
Fullerton;Low clouds, then sun;82;64;WSW;5;60%;0%;11
Hanford;Sunny;108;67;NNW;7;26%;1%;11
Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;73;62;SW;8;72%;0%;11
Hayward;Fog to sun;79;59;WSW;9;50%;3%;10
Imperial;Sunny and very warm;111;73;W;6;13%;0%;12
Imperial Beach;Low clouds, then sun;72;61;NW;11;69%;2%;11
Lancaster;Blazing sunshine;105;75;SW;11;17%;0%;12
Lemoore Nas;Sunshine and hot;103;62;NNW;6;26%;0%;11
Lincoln;Hot with sunshine;102;66;SSE;7;28%;2%;11
Livermore;Plenty of sun;94;59;WSW;8;32%;3%;11
Lompoc;Clouds, then sun;67;52;NNW;9;79%;0%;11
Long Beach;Clouds break;76;62;WSW;7;66%;0%;11
Los Alamitos;Low clouds, then sun;79;63;SW;6;60%;0%;11
Los Angeles;Clearing;79;62;S;7;64%;0%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Clearing;79;62;S;7;64%;0%;11
Madera;Hot with sunshine;106;62;NW;7;27%;1%;11
Mammoth;Mostly sunny, warm;87;51;NW;6;30%;0%;11
Marysville;Hot with sunshine;104;65;SSE;7;27%;0%;11
Mather AFB;Sunny and warm;94;55;S;7;37%;0%;11
Merced;Sunny and hot;99;58;W;7;28%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Sunny and hot;99;58;W;7;28%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Low clouds, then sun;80;63;NW;8;57%;2%;11
Modesto;Sunny and hot;98;60;NNW;7;29%;1%;11
Moffett Nas;Sunny and nice;77;55;NW;8;57%;2%;11
Mojave;Sunshine and hot;105;72;W;11;16%;0%;12
Montague;Mostly sunny, warm;91;51;N;7;31%;1%;11
Monterey Rabr;Fog to sun;65;53;WSW;8;73%;1%;10
Mount Shasta;Sunny and warm;88;52;NNW;1;33%;0%;11
Napa County;Fog to sun;77;51;SW;11;62%;2%;10
Needles;Sizzling sunshine;119;86;S;8;7%;0%;12
North Island;Low clouds, then sun;72;62;NW;10;69%;0%;11
Oakland;Clouds, then sun;74;60;SW;9;56%;3%;10
Oceanside;Low clouds, then sun;75;61;W;9;68%;0%;11
Ontario;Fog, then sun;94;63;WSW;7;41%;1%;11
Oroville;Sunshine and hot;102;68;ESE;7;27%;2%;11
Oxnard;Clouds breaking;68;59;W;8;80%;0%;7
Palm Springs;Sunny and hot;112;76;WNW;7;12%;0%;12
Palmdale;Sunny and hot;98;68;SW;14;20%;0%;12
Paso Robles;Sunshine, seasonable;90;50;S;9;44%;0%;12
Point Mugu;Clouds, then sun;69;60;NW;9;76%;0%;11
Porterville;Sunny and hot;107;66;SSE;6;29%;6%;11
Ramona;Sunny;90;55;ENE;6;38%;2%;12
Redding;Sunny and hot;100;68;SSW;7;22%;0%;11
Riverside;Fog, then sun;97;61;WSW;6;39%;0%;11
Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;97;55;SSW;7;36%;1%;12
Sacramento;Sunny and hot;99;64;S;6;33%;2%;11
Sacramento International;Sunny and warm;93;55;SSE;8;44%;1%;11
Salinas;Fog to sun;67;54;SW;10;69%;1%;10
San Bernardino;Sunshine and warm;98;59;SSW;6;37%;0%;12
San Carlos;Fog to sun;76;58;WSW;10;53%;3%;10
San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;76;64;NW;7;60%;0%;11
San Diego Brown;Low clouds, then sun;77;60;NW;7;67%;2%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Clouds breaking;77;60;NW;8;63%;2%;11
San Francisco;Fog to sun;71;59;WSW;10;56%;3%;10
San Jose;Sunny;82;55;N;8;49%;2%;11
San Luis Obispo;Low clouds, then sun;74;52;SW;8;66%;0%;11
San Nicolas Island;Low clouds, then sun;66;56;WNW;11;77%;0%;11
Sandberg;Sunny and warm;87;65;W;12;32%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Turning sunny;80;63;SSW;6;54%;1%;11
Santa Barbara;Low clouds, then sun;75;60;N;6;71%;0%;11
Santa Maria;Low clouds, then sun;70;52;NW;8;75%;0%;11
Santa Monica;Low clouds, then sun;70;61;WSW;7;75%;0%;11
Santa Rosa;Fog, then sun;85;55;SSW;7;48%;2%;10
Santa Ynez;Fog, then sun;89;53;N;7;78%;0%;11
Santee;Fog, then sun;87;61;N;6;33%;2%;11
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and very warm;84;51;WSW;9;22%;0%;12
Stockton;Sunny and hot;103;63;NW;8;29%;1%;11
Thermal;Sunny and hot;112;75;WNW;6;15%;0%;12
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and warm;83;38;S;9;25%;0%;12
Twentynine Palms;Hot with sunshine;111;79;WSW;7;10%;0%;12
Ukiah;Sunny and very warm;96;56;WNW;5;32%;1%;11
Vacaville;Plenty of sunshine;91;55;SW;9;45%;2%;11
Van Nuys;Fog, then sun;85;63;SSE;6;55%;0%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds, then sun;62;51;NNW;7;85%;0%;11
Victorville;Sunny;99;61;SSW;8;26%;0%;12
Visalia;Sunny and hot;100;63;NW;5;37%;2%;11
Watsonville;Clouds, then sun;72;55;SW;6;61%;1%;10
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather