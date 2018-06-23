CA Forecast
Updated 3:03 pm, Saturday, June 23, 2018
CA Forecast for Monday, June 25, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny, warm;91;47;SSW;6;26%;0%;11
Arcata;Sunny and pleasant;68;55;NNW;8;67%;25%;11
Auburn;Sunny and hot;96;62;SSE;6;27%;0%;11
Avalon;Low clouds breaking;68;55;SSE;6;88%;1%;6
Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;104;72;NNE;7;22%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Hot with sunshine;102;57;SSE;7;23%;0%;11
Big Bear City;Sunny and pleasant;77;46;WSW;8;43%;0%;13
Bishop;Sunny and hot;101;61;WNW;6;12%;0%;12
Blue Canyon;Sunny and very warm;84;65;ENE;7;21%;0%;12
Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;105;76;S;8;24%;0%;12
Burbank;Low clouds, then sun;79;61;SSE;6;68%;0%;11
Camarillo;Low clouds, then sun;74;60;SSE;10;64%;0%;8
Camp Pendleton;Mostly cloudy;71;61;S;9;71%;0%;11
Campo;Plenty of sunshine;87;45;W;12;34%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Low clouds, then sun;73;61;S;8;68%;0%;8
Chico;Sunshine, very hot;105;64;SE;6;22%;0%;11
China Lake;Sunny and hot;107;70;SW;5;12%;0%;12
Chino;Turning sunny;84;60;WSW;8;57%;0%;11
Concord;Sunny and cooler;86;59;WSW;15;43%;0%;11
Corona;Turning sunny;86;59;WSW;8;58%;0%;11
Crescent City;Mostly sunny;62;52;NNW;9;82%;3%;7
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sun;105;73;WSW;7;18%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;100;67;SW;9;21%;0%;12
El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;104;70;SSW;5;32%;0%;12
Eureka;Plenty of sunshine;65;54;N;8;71%;1%;11
Fairfield;Sunny and cooler;85;56;WSW;14;43%;0%;11
Fresno;Sunny and hot;103;69;WNW;6;23%;0%;11
Fullerton;Clouds, then sun;76;63;S;6;67%;0%;9
Hanford;Sunshine and hot;103;65;NW;5;29%;0%;11
Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;73;62;SW;8;71%;0%;8
Hayward;Plenty of sunshine;81;57;W;8;53%;0%;11
Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;104;70;SSW;5;32%;0%;12
Imperial Beach;Low clouds breaking;70;61;SW;10;69%;0%;6
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;96;68;SW;8;19%;0%;12
Lemoore Nas;Hot with sunshine;104;63;NW;6;24%;0%;11
Lincoln;Sunny and hot;100;59;SSE;6;31%;0%;11
Livermore;Sunny and very warm;91;57;WSW;8;38%;0%;11
Lompoc;Clouds to sun;72;56;SE;12;76%;0%;7
Long Beach;Low clouds, then sun;73;63;S;8;70%;0%;11
Los Alamitos;Clouds, then sun;74;63;SSW;7;70%;0%;11
Los Angeles;Low clouds, then sun;77;61;SSW;6;72%;0%;9
Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds, then sun;77;61;SSW;6;72%;0%;9
Madera;Hot with sunshine;103;61;NW;6;31%;0%;11
Mammoth;Mostly sunny and hot;91;53;W;6;27%;0%;11
Marysville;Sunshine and hot;103;59;SSE;6;28%;0%;11
Mather AFB;Sunny and hot;97;55;S;9;27%;0%;11
Merced;Hot with sunshine;102;61;WNW;7;28%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Hot with sunshine;102;61;WNW;7;28%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Low clouds, then sun;76;62;SW;7;62%;0%;11
Modesto;Sunny and hot;101;62;N;8;27%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Plenty of sun;82;60;WSW;8;53%;0%;11
Mojave;Sunny and hot;99;67;WNW;8;16%;0%;12
Montague;Mostly sunny;98;54;NNW;5;24%;3%;11
Monterey Rabr;Fog to sun;71;56;NE;7;69%;0%;10
Mount Shasta;Abundant sunshine;96;54;NW;1;26%;1%;11
Napa County;Sunny and cooler;77;52;WSW;14;57%;0%;11
Needles;Sunny and very warm;108;83;S;7;16%;0%;12
North Island;Low clouds breaking;70;61;SSW;10;71%;0%;11
Oakland;Sunny and pleasant;75;57;WSW;9;64%;0%;11
Oceanside;Low clouds, then sun;73;61;S;8;68%;0%;8
Ontario;Turning sunny;84;60;WSW;8;57%;0%;11
Oroville;Sunshine and hot;104;64;SE;6;27%;0%;11
Oxnard;Low clouds breaking;70;58;SSE;11;73%;0%;11
Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;106;76;WNW;6;22%;0%;12
Palmdale;Plenty of sun;95;65;SW;11;25%;0%;12
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny, cooler;84;54;SSW;10;56%;0%;12
Point Mugu;Low clouds breaking;72;60;SSE;14;70%;0%;6
Porterville;Sunny and hot;103;65;SSE;6;28%;0%;11
Ramona;Clouds, then sun;82;51;N;7;59%;1%;11
Redding;Sunshine, very hot;108;68;SSW;8;15%;0%;11
Riverside;Clouds, then sun;87;61;WSW;7;58%;0%;11
Riverside March;Low clouds, then sun;87;57;SW;7;56%;0%;11
Sacramento;Sunny and hot;95;56;S;8;36%;0%;11
Sacramento International;Sunny and hot;97;56;SSE;10;28%;0%;11
Salinas;Fog to sun;72;58;N;11;67%;0%;10
San Bernardino;Clearing;87;61;SW;7;54%;0%;11
San Carlos;Sunny and nice;78;57;SW;9;58%;0%;11
San Diego;Low clouds breaking;72;62;WSW;8;66%;0%;11
San Diego Brown;Clouds to sun;73;59;WSW;7;70%;0%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Clouds breaking;72;61;SW;8;67%;0%;11
San Francisco;Sunny and pleasant;71;56;WSW;11;64%;0%;11
San Jose;Sunny and warm;86;60;SSE;8;46%;0%;11
San Luis Obispo;Low clouds, then sun;73;55;NW;8;73%;0%;11
San Nicolas Island;Low clouds breaking;67;55;S;11;75%;25%;6
Sandberg;Sunny and warm;84;63;WSW;13;32%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Clouds to sun;76;62;SW;7;61%;0%;8
Santa Barbara;Low clouds, then sun;71;58;SSE;8;72%;0%;7
Santa Maria;Low clouds, then sun;75;56;NNW;8;70%;0%;11
Santa Monica;Clouds, then sun;70;60;WSW;8;72%;0%;9
Santa Rosa;Sunny and cooler;78;52;WSW;7;57%;0%;11
Santa Ynez;Low clouds, then sun;85;55;SSW;7;85%;0%;11
Santee;Low clouds, then sun;80;60;WNW;7;49%;0%;11
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and warm;82;48;WSW;6;34%;0%;12
Stockton;Sunny and hot;99;59;NNW;9;32%;0%;11
Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;106;72;NW;6;29%;0%;12
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and very warm;87;41;SW;4;28%;0%;12
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;103;77;WSW;6;19%;0%;12
Ukiah;Sunshine, very hot;100;55;WNW;6;25%;0%;11
Vacaville;Sunny and cooler;91;56;SW;13;36%;0%;11
Van Nuys;Low clouds, then sun;77;60;S;7;71%;0%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Clouds, then sun;70;56;SW;9;75%;0%;7
Victorville;Sunshine;95;60;SSW;8;28%;0%;12
Visalia;Sunshine and hot;102;65;NW;5;36%;0%;11
Watsonville;Fog to sun;72;55;W;8;66%;0%;10
_____
