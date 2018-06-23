CA Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Plenty of sunshine;83;43;ENE;7;33%;0%;11

Arcata;Sunny and warm;72;54;NNE;10;62%;1%;11

Auburn;Sunshine and hot;99;72;ENE;6;24%;0%;11

Avalon;Low clouds, then sun;71;56;SSE;7;76%;1%;11

Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;103;73;ESE;6;19%;0%;11

Beale AFB;Hot with sunshine;103;65;ENE;11;24%;0%;11

Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;80;46;WSW;8;37%;2%;13

Bishop;Plenty of sun;103;60;NNW;6;10%;0%;12

Blue Canyon;Sunny and very warm;84;67;ENE;7;24%;0%;12

Blythe;Sunny and breezy;107;77;S;15;21%;0%;12

Burbank;Plenty of sunshine;83;62;SSE;7;59%;0%;12

Camarillo;Clouds breaking;76;61;N;7;65%;1%;11

Camp Pendleton;Clearing;72;64;SE;10;75%;0%;11

Campo;Plenty of sunshine;90;49;SE;13;25%;0%;12

Carlsbad;Clouds, then sun;74;63;SSE;9;71%;0%;8

Chico;Scorching sunshine;104;74;NNE;11;22%;0%;11

China Lake;Sunshine, very hot;109;69;SW;7;9%;0%;12

Chino;Mostly sunny;88;61;WSW;9;48%;1%;11

Concord;Sunshine, very hot;103;62;SW;8;31%;0%;11

Corona;Sunny and very warm;90;60;WSW;9;49%;0%;12

Crescent City;Sunny and breezy;65;55;NNW;19;75%;4%;10

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and hot;109;72;WSW;13;10%;0%;12

Edwards AFB;Sunny and hot;103;64;SW;14;12%;0%;12

El Centro;Sunny and very warm;106;71;SE;12;35%;0%;12

Eureka;Plenty of sunshine;69;53;ENE;11;66%;1%;11

Fairfield;Sunshine, very hot;101;63;W;8;31%;0%;11

Fresno;Sunshine and hot;104;72;NW;7;23%;0%;11

Fullerton;Clearing;78;65;SSE;6;68%;0%;11

Hanford;Hot with sunshine;104;64;WNW;6;29%;1%;11

Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;74;64;ESE;8;72%;0%;11

Hayward;Sunny and very warm;88;58;SW;6;48%;0%;11

Imperial;Sunny and very warm;106;71;SE;12;35%;0%;12

Imperial Beach;Low clouds, then sun;70;63;S;13;73%;0%;11

Lancaster;Sunny and hot;99;66;SW;14;14%;0%;12

Lemoore Nas;Sunshine and hot;105;66;W;10;20%;0%;11

Lincoln;Sunshine, very hot;103;65;ENE;7;29%;0%;11

Livermore;Sunshine, very hot;101;61;WSW;6;30%;0%;11

Lompoc;Clouds breaking;70;57;SSE;9;76%;1%;11

Long Beach;Turning sunny;74;64;SE;9;74%;0%;11

Los Alamitos;Turning sunny;75;64;S;8;73%;0%;11

Los Angeles;Turning sunny;80;63;S;6;65%;1%;11

Los Angeles Downtown;Turning sunny;80;63;S;6;65%;1%;11

Madera;Sunshine and hot;103;63;NW;7;28%;0%;11

Mammoth;Plenty of sunshine;83;49;NNE;8;34%;0%;11

Marysville;Hot with sunshine;104;69;N;11;27%;0%;11

Mather AFB;Sunshine, very hot;105;65;S;10;23%;0%;11

Merced;Blazing sunshine;104;67;NW;10;27%;0%;11

Merced (airport);Blazing sunshine;104;67;NW;10;27%;0%;11

Miramar Mcas;Clouds breaking;78;64;S;9;62%;0%;11

Modesto;Sizzling sunshine;104;69;NNW;12;24%;0%;11

Moffett Nas;Sunny and very warm;88;62;E;9;44%;0%;11

Mojave;Sunny and hot;101;65;W;13;12%;0%;12

Montague;Sunny and warm;88;52;N;8;32%;0%;11

Monterey Rabr;Fog to sun;71;54;SW;7;64%;1%;10

Mount Shasta;Sunny and warm;85;53;NNW;7;34%;0%;11

Napa County;Sunny and hot;94;54;SW;9;42%;0%;11

Needles;Sunny and hot;112;84;S;11;10%;0%;12

North Island;Low clouds, then sun;70;62;S;12;75%;1%;11

Oakland;Plenty of sunshine;81;57;SSW;7;56%;0%;11

Oceanside;Clouds, then sun;74;63;SSE;9;71%;0%;8

Ontario;Mostly sunny;88;61;WSW;9;48%;1%;11

Oroville;Hot with sunshine;104;73;NE;7;26%;0%;11

Oxnard;Clouds, then sun;70;59;SE;8;80%;1%;7

Palm Springs;Sunny and hot;108;76;WNW;8;21%;0%;12

Palmdale;Sunny and hot;99;64;SW;14;16%;0%;12

Paso Robles;Sunny and hot;98;53;SSW;8;31%;1%;12

Point Mugu;Low clouds, then sun;72;62;ESE;10;75%;1%;11

Porterville;Sunny and hot;102;68;SE;6;29%;1%;11

Ramona;Sunny and warm;85;53;S;7;51%;1%;12

Redding;Sunshine and hot;105;76;N;15;16%;0%;11

Riverside;Mostly sunny;91;61;SW;9;50%;0%;11

Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;91;58;S;8;45%;1%;12

Sacramento;Sunshine, very hot;102;67;WNW;9;29%;1%;11

Sacramento International;Scorching sunshine;103;67;WSW;14;22%;0%;11

Salinas;Fog to sun;79;55;N;9;55%;1%;10

San Bernardino;Sunny and warm;92;61;SSW;8;45%;0%;12

San Carlos;Plenty of sunshine;86;58;WSW;7;48%;0%;11

San Diego;Clouds, then sun;71;64;SSW;9;72%;1%;11

San Diego Brown;Low clouds, then sun;75;61;SSW;9;70%;0%;11

San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds, then sun;73;63;S;10;69%;0%;11

San Francisco;Sunny and warm;76;57;SW;8;56%;0%;11

San Jose;Sunshine and hot;93;62;ENE;9;38%;0%;11

San Luis Obispo;Clouds to sun;76;54;SSE;7;58%;1%;11

San Nicolas Island;Turning sunny;67;55;ESE;6;79%;1%;11

Sandberg;Sunny and very warm;88;62;SW;13;19%;0%;12

Santa Ana;Low clouds, then sun;77;64;S;8;67%;1%;11

Santa Barbara;Clouds breaking;73;60;SE;7;72%;1%;11

Santa Maria;Low clouds, then sun;76;57;SSW;7;66%;1%;11

Santa Monica;Clouds to sun;72;63;E;7;75%;0%;11

Santa Rosa;Sunny and hot;93;54;S;6;41%;0%;11

Santa Ynez;Low clouds, then sun;89;56;SSE;7;66%;1%;11

Santee;Clearing;82;60;SSW;7;44%;0%;11

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and warm;81;44;ENE;6;29%;0%;12

Stockton;Very hot;107;67;W;9;25%;0%;11

Thermal;Sunny and hot;108;72;SSW;9;29%;0%;12

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and very warm;84;37;NE;5;31%;0%;12

Twentynine Palms;Sunny and hot;107;75;SW;9;11%;0%;12

Ukiah;Very hot;104;61;NNE;6;25%;0%;11

Vacaville;Very hot;107;66;WSW;10;19%;0%;11

Van Nuys;Plenty of sunshine;81;62;SSE;7;60%;1%;12

Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds, then sun;66;55;S;6;78%;1%;11

Victorville;Abundant sunshine;97;60;SSW;10;22%;0%;12

Visalia;Hot with sunshine;102;65;NW;6;31%;0%;11

Watsonville;Fog, then sun;79;54;SW;6;55%;1%;10

