Updated 11:01 pm, Friday, May 4, 2018
CA Forecast for Sunday, May 6, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly cloudy, warm;75;42;SSW;6;34%;0%;4
Arcata;Mostly cloudy;63;50;WSW;5;77%;18%;4
Auburn;Mostly cloudy;77;52;SSE;5;51%;1%;7
Avalon;Increasing clouds;81;63;WNW;11;23%;0%;11
Bakersfield;Clouds and sun, hot;93;62;N;6;32%;1%;10
Beale AFB;Rather cloudy;82;50;SE;3;51%;1%;7
Big Bear City;Increasing clouds;74;42;SSW;8;23%;2%;12
Bishop;Clouds and sun, warm;87;48;WSW;10;16%;0%;10
Blue Canyon;Mostly cloudy;67;50;E;6;36%;1%;4
Blythe;Unseasonably hot;104;72;ENE;6;10%;0%;11
Burbank;Turning cloudy;90;63;SSE;6;25%;0%;11
Camarillo;Increasing clouds;77;54;ESE;7;47%;1%;11
Camp Pendleton;Increasing clouds;77;55;NW;9;53%;0%;11
Campo;Mostly sunny;90;51;NNE;10;17%;0%;11
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;80;54;S;9;49%;0%;11
Chico;Mostly cloudy;83;55;ESE;5;46%;3%;7
China Lake;Partly sunny, warm;92;63;WSW;5;14%;0%;11
Chino;Increasing clouds;93;63;WSW;7;19%;2%;11
Concord;Mainly cloudy;76;51;SW;8;54%;3%;7
Corona;Increasing clouds;97;60;SW;7;19%;0%;11
Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;58;50;SSE;6;83%;33%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Becoming cloudy;96;65;W;8;15%;0%;11
Edwards AFB;Thickening clouds;91;58;SW;5;18%;0%;11
El Centro;Mostly sunny and hot;103;69;WNW;4;12%;0%;11
Eureka;Mostly cloudy;61;50;SW;5;79%;18%;4
Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;75;48;WSW;9;63%;1%;5
Fresno;Partly sunny and hot;90;59;NW;4;38%;0%;9
Fullerton;Turning out cloudy;93;59;S;4;31%;0%;11
Hanford;Partly sunny, warm;90;57;NW;5;46%;0%;10
Hawthorne;Turning cloudy;79;60;WSW;7;45%;0%;11
Hayward;Mostly cloudy;68;50;WSW;8;68%;3%;9
Imperial;Mostly sunny and hot;103;69;WNW;4;12%;0%;11
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny, nice;73;56;NNW;10;61%;0%;11
Lancaster;Increasing clouds;90;58;WSW;7;18%;1%;11
Lemoore Nas;Clouds and sun, warm;90;55;NW;7;32%;0%;10
Lincoln;Rather cloudy;81;50;SSE;4;52%;2%;7
Livermore;Mostly cloudy;75;49;WSW;7;54%;3%;7
Lompoc;Partly sunny;66;48;NNW;10;76%;1%;9
Long Beach;Increasing clouds;87;59;W;7;39%;0%;11
Los Alamitos;Thickening clouds;87;59;SW;7;36%;0%;11
Los Angeles;Increasing clouds;88;61;S;6;33%;2%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Increasing clouds;88;61;S;6;33%;2%;11
Madera;Partly sunny, warm;88;54;NW;5;46%;2%;10
Mammoth;Mostly cloudy, warm;73;47;S;7;35%;13%;4
Marysville;Mostly cloudy;83;51;SSE;4;52%;1%;7
Mather AFB;Mainly cloudy;82;47;SSE;5;50%;0%;5
Merced;Clouds and sun, warm;87;51;NW;6;41%;1%;10
Merced (airport);Clouds and sun, warm;87;51;NW;6;41%;1%;10
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny, warm;87;55;N;8;34%;0%;11
Modesto;Mostly cloudy;85;53;NNW;7;37%;1%;8
Moffett Nas;Mostly cloudy;68;52;NW;8;66%;3%;8
Mojave;Clouds and sun, warm;88;57;WNW;8;17%;0%;11
Montague;Mostly cloudy, warm;79;49;E;5;37%;33%;4
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;63;51;WSW;7;74%;3%;10
Mount Shasta;Mostly cloudy, warm;74;43;SSE;2;38%;24%;4
Napa County;Mostly cloudy;68;47;WSW;8;72%;1%;5
Needles;Increasing clouds;104;77;N;7;8%;0%;11
North Island;Sunshine, pleasant;75;58;NW;9;59%;0%;11
Oakland;Mostly cloudy;64;52;WSW;8;71%;3%;7
Oceanside;Mostly sunny;80;54;S;9;49%;0%;11
Ontario;Increasing clouds;93;63;WSW;7;19%;2%;11
Oroville;Rather cloudy;83;55;ESE;4;48%;2%;7
Oxnard;Becoming cloudy;71;55;NW;9;63%;1%;11
Palm Springs;Increasing clouds;103;76;WNW;7;10%;0%;11
Palmdale;Becoming cloudy;90;60;SW;7;19%;1%;11
Paso Robles;Clouds and sun;85;45;SSW;6;45%;1%;10
Point Mugu;Increasing clouds;71;52;N;8;63%;1%;11
Porterville;Warm with some sun;91;56;SSE;5;39%;1%;10
Ramona;Mostly sunny, warm;93;52;E;8;20%;2%;11
Redding;Mostly cloudy;83;55;N;3;41%;9%;6
Riverside;Turning cloudy, hot;96;62;WNW;7;19%;0%;11
Riverside March;Increasing clouds;95;58;NNW;7;19%;2%;11
Sacramento;Rather cloudy;80;48;SSW;5;55%;2%;7
Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy;82;49;SSE;4;53%;1%;7
Salinas;Partly sunny;67;50;S;8;66%;3%;10
San Bernardino;Increasing clouds;95;61;WSW;6;19%;0%;11
San Carlos;Mostly cloudy;67;51;W;8;70%;3%;7
San Diego;Mostly sunny;77;58;NW;9;53%;0%;11
San Diego Brown;Nice with sunshine;83;56;NW;7;42%;0%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny, warm;84;57;NNW;8;39%;0%;11
San Francisco;Mostly cloudy;61;52;W;9;76%;3%;8
San Jose;Mostly cloudy;73;51;NNW;7;58%;3%;7
San Luis Obispo;Sun and clouds;73;50;N;10;65%;1%;10
San Nicolas Island;Windy;71;53;WNW;19;54%;2%;11
Sandberg;Becoming cloudy;77;56;NW;12;24%;1%;11
Santa Ana;Increasing clouds;88;58;SW;6;39%;2%;11
Santa Barbara;Turning cloudy;76;52;N;7;59%;2%;10
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;71;50;NW;9;68%;1%;10
Santa Monica;Thickening clouds;76;58;W;7;49%;0%;11
Santa Rosa;Mostly cloudy;67;46;WSW;6;74%;1%;6
Santa Ynez;Humid with some sun;84;47;N;6;69%;1%;11
Santee;Mostly sunny, warm;91;55;W;8;22%;2%;11
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;67;42;WSW;8;40%;0%;7
Stockton;Mostly cloudy;82;50;WNW;6;49%;2%;7
Thermal;Mostly sunny;104;72;WNW;7;11%;0%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;69;40;S;6;41%;0%;6
Twentynine Palms;Increasing clouds;96;70;WSW;7;11%;2%;11
Ukiah;Mostly cloudy;78;47;WNW;3;47%;1%;4
Vacaville;Mostly cloudy;80;48;SW;5;51%;2%;7
Van Nuys;Increasing clouds;90;62;SSW;6;26%;2%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Periods of sun;62;48;NNW;9;82%;1%;9
Victorville;Thickening clouds;90;55;SSW;6;19%;0%;11
Visalia;Clouds and sun, warm;90;56;NW;5;43%;0%;10
Watsonville;Partly sunny;67;49;SSW;6;76%;2%;10
