CA Forecast for Tuesday, May 1, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;A passing shower;52;29;NNE;5;71%;64%;3

Arcata;Partly sunny;59;44;N;14;71%;29%;8

Auburn;Clouds and sun, cool;64;44;NNE;5;67%;44%;5

Avalon;Clouds breaking;64;52;W;9;68%;47%;5

Bakersfield;Partly sunny, nice;75;53;WNW;6;43%;16%;10

Beale AFB;Clouds and sun, cool;71;47;E;5;55%;44%;5

Big Bear City;Windy in the p.m.;55;32;WSW;16;63%;41%;8

Bishop;Partly sunny;70;46;NNW;10;21%;55%;7

Blue Canyon;Chilly with some sun;47;39;ENE;5;66%;55%;4

Blythe;Partly sunny;86;57;SW;10;27%;3%;10

Burbank;Partly sunny, cool;69;52;SSE;7;61%;42%;7

Camarillo;Partly sunny;68;50;WNW;9;59%;19%;7

Camp Pendleton;Some sun returning;65;53;W;10;77%;53%;5

Campo;Breezy with some sun;62;39;SW;16;70%;40%;8

Carlsbad;Clouds breaking;67;53;WSW;10;64%;53%;5

Chico;Nice with some sun;73;51;NNW;6;46%;42%;5

China Lake;Windy in the p.m.;77;51;WSW;12;26%;20%;10

Chino;Clouds breaking;68;50;SSW;8;57%;48%;6

Concord;Partly sunny, nice;71;48;WSW;8;55%;10%;9

Corona;Clouds breaking;72;51;SW;8;53%;48%;6

Crescent City;Windy;58;47;NNW;19;70%;20%;7

Daggett-Barstow;Windy in the p.m.;78;52;SW;20;29%;8%;10

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny, windy;73;49;WSW;18;33%;10%;10

El Centro;Windy in the p.m.;85;57;W;14;28%;5%;10

Eureka;Partly sunny;58;45;N;14;71%;33%;8

Fairfield;Partly sunny, cool;69;46;W;8;58%;12%;9

Fresno;Some sun, pleasant;75;50;NW;8;47%;32%;7

Fullerton;Some sun returning;72;55;SSW;6;57%;50%;6

Hanford;Nice with some sun;75;48;NW;6;50%;21%;7

Hawthorne;Partial sunshine;67;56;SW;8;63%;35%;6

Hayward;Partial sunshine;62;47;SW;9;63%;11%;9

Imperial;Windy in the p.m.;85;57;W;14;28%;5%;10

Imperial Beach;Clouds breaking;63;54;W;12;73%;55%;5

Lancaster;Windy in the p.m.;70;48;WSW;17;48%;23%;10

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny, nice;76;46;NW;8;44%;14%;10

Lincoln;Clouds and sun, cool;70;45;ENE;5;60%;44%;5

Livermore;Partly sunny, cool;65;45;WSW;8;63%;14%;9

Lompoc;Partly sunny, cool;62;47;NW;15;69%;13%;10

Long Beach;Clouds breaking;70;56;WSW;8;57%;49%;6

Los Alamitos;Some sun returning;70;55;SW;7;54%;49%;6

Los Angeles;Partly sunny, cool;69;54;S;7;60%;35%;6

Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny, cool;69;54;S;7;60%;35%;6

Madera;Cool with some sun;73;47;WNW;7;49%;25%;9

Mammoth;A brief shower;53;31;NNW;7;63%;62%;3

Marysville;Cool with some sun;72;48;NE;5;56%;44%;5

Mather AFB;Partly sunny, cool;70;45;SSW;6;58%;14%;9

Merced;Cool with some sun;71;46;W;7;57%;25%;6

Merced (airport);Cool with some sun;71;46;W;7;57%;25%;6

Miramar Mcas;Clouds breaking;69;54;WSW;9;59%;55%;6

Modesto;Cool with some sun;73;48;NNW;6;53%;24%;9

Moffett Nas;Breezy with some sun;65;49;WSW;14;59%;12%;9

Mojave;Windy in the p.m.;69;46;W;15;40%;11%;10

Montague;A passing shower;57;33;NNW;9;55%;62%;4

Monterey Rabr;Some sun;58;50;WNW;14;69%;19%;9

Mount Shasta;A passing shower;56;36;NW;5;55%;61%;7

Napa County;Partly sunny;67;42;W;8;64%;7%;9

Needles;Partly sunny;89;64;WNW;10;16%;10%;10

North Island;Some sun returning;66;55;W;10;67%;55%;5

Oakland;Partly sunny;63;47;WNW;11;63%;9%;9

Oceanside;Clouds breaking;67;53;WSW;10;64%;53%;5

Ontario;Clouds breaking;68;50;SSW;8;57%;48%;6

Oroville;Clouds and sun, cool;71;51;NNE;6;51%;44%;4

Oxnard;Partly sunny;65;51;WNW;10;65%;18%;10

Palm Springs;Windy in the p.m.;83;58;W;12;28%;13%;10

Palmdale;Windy in the p.m.;70;49;SW;17;41%;24%;10

Paso Robles;Partly sunny;69;41;NW;9;60%;10%;10

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;65;51;WNW;11;69%;19%;6

Porterville;Partly sunny, cool;74;48;NNE;6;50%;29%;10

Ramona;Clouds breaking;66;47;WSW;9;65%;53%;6

Redding;Clouds and sun, nice;73;52;N;5;41%;36%;8

Riverside;Clouds breaking;72;52;SSW;8;53%;48%;6

Riverside March;Some sun returning;69;48;S;8;61%;48%;6

Sacramento;Partly sunny, cool;70;47;WSW;5;61%;38%;6

Sacramento International;Some sun, pleasant;72;48;S;5;59%;39%;6

Salinas;Breezy with some sun;61;49;WSW;15;66%;15%;9

San Bernardino;Clouds breaking;70;50;SSW;7;58%;44%;6

San Carlos;Partly sunny, cool;62;48;WNW;13;57%;11%;9

San Diego;Mostly cloudy, cool;66;56;W;9;60%;55%;4

San Diego Brown;Clouds breaking;65;51;WSW;9;74%;55%;6

San Diego Montgomery;Clouds breaking;65;53;W;10;65%;55%;6

San Francisco;Partly sunny;61;48;WNW;14;62%;10%;9

San Jose;Partial sunshine;66;49;WSW;9;59%;12%;9

San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;64;46;NNW;15;64%;12%;10

San Nicolas Island;Very windy, some sun;64;51;WNW;26;65%;20%;6

Sandberg;Partly sunny, breezy;57;38;SW;16;63%;19%;6

Santa Ana;Clouds breaking;70;54;SW;7;56%;50%;6

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;69;49;NNW;10;58%;14%;10

Santa Maria;Partly sunny;64;46;NW;17;69%;13%;10

Santa Monica;Partly sunny;65;54;SW;8;63%;32%;6

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;68;43;NW;8;56%;6%;9

Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, cool;70;44;NNW;11;72%;13%;10

Santee;Clouds breaking;70;53;WSW;8;46%;50%;7

South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;47;32;NNW;6;63%;55%;9

Stockton;Partly sunny, cool;72;48;W;8;53%;33%;8

Thermal;Windy in the p.m.;89;61;WNW;11;24%;9%;10

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;48;29;NNE;4;65%;56%;7

Twentynine Palms;Windy in the p.m.;79;53;WSW;12;28%;7%;10

Ukiah;Partly sunny, cool;65;42;WNW;7;54%;6%;9

Vacaville;Partly sunny;71;49;WSW;6;56%;30%;9

Van Nuys;Cool with some sun;69;52;SSE;7;60%;31%;6

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny, cool;59;46;NW;18;74%;13%;10

Victorville;Windy in the p.m.;69;45;SSW;15;47%;26%;10

Visalia;Partly sunny;74;48;NW;7;51%;29%;7

Watsonville;Partial sunshine;62;45;WSW;9;68%;14%;9

