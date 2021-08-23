CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 22, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

336 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

Coastal Del Norte-

336 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 77.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind around

15 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 54. West

wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 60 to 72. North

wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

44 to 54. Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to

80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 62 50 60 / 0 0 0

Klamath 73 49 69 / 0 0 0

Del Norte Interior-

336 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 68 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 87 49 83 / 0 0 0

Northern Humboldt Coast-

336 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 72. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

West wind around 10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

69. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 53.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 63 48 61 / 0 0 0

Arcata 66 48 64 / 0 0 0

Eureka 63 49 61 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 66 49 64 / 0 0 0

Southwestern Humboldt-

336 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

73 to 88. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 81 51 80 / 0 0 0

Northern Humboldt Interior-

336 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 91 56 90 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 88 52 87 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 90 52 89 / 0 0 0

Southern Humboldt Interior-

336 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 87 47 85 / 0 0 0

Northern Trinity-

336 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze

through the day. Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 84 51 85 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 86 55 87 / 0 0 0

Southern Trinity-

336 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 78 to 93.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 89 47 88 / 0 0 0

Ruth 85 47 84 / 0 0 0

Mendocino Coast-

336 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 79. West

wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 52.

West wind around 10 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

77. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 52.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82. Northwest wind around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 61 47 60 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 57 49 57 / 0 0 0

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

336 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 103. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 80 49 78 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 84 52 83 / 0 0 0

Willits 82 48 80 / 0 0 0

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

336 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 82 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

53 to 63. Highs 87 to 102.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 108. Lows

57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 88 51 87 / 0 0 0

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

336 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Haze

through the day. Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze overnight. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 72 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 84 to 99.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 84 47 83 / 0 0 0

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

336 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

Highs 88 to 103.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 90 52 89 / 0 0 0

Northern Lake-

336 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze overnight. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

56 to 66. Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 106. Lows

60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 93 47 92 / 0 0 0

Southern Lake-

336 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 80 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 79 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

90 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 86 54 85 / 0 0 0

Middletown 88 48 87 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 89 54 87 / 0 0 0

