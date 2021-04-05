CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 4, 2021

229 FPUS56 KEKA 051025

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

325 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-060130-

Coastal Del Norte-

325 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 64. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest wind

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 67. Lows

34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 55 43 54 / 0 0 0

Klamath 60 42 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-060130-

Del Norte Interior-

325 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 64 41 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-060130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

325 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to

63. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest wind around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 54 40 55 / 0 0 0

Arcata 56 40 58 / 0 0 0

Eureka 53 41 55 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 56 40 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-060130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

325 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

49 to 61. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 63. North wind around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 61. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 57 40 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-060130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

325 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 55 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 70 41 71 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 65 41 67 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 64 41 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-060130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

325 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 71.

Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 61 40 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-060130-

Northern Trinity-

325 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 79. Lows

32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 58 38 65 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 62 39 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-060130-

Southern Trinity-

325 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 55 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 75. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 63 38 69 / 0 0 0

Ruth 60 39 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-060130-

Mendocino Coast-

325 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

51 to 61. West wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 38 to 48.

Northwest wind around 10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to

63. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest wind around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 66.

Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 53 43 55 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 51 45 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-060130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

325 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 61 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 57 41 62 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 59 41 62 / 0 0 0

Willits 60 42 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-060130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

325 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

64.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 62 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 63 42 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-060130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

325 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 54 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 71.

Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 62 40 65 / 10 0 0

CAZ113-060130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

325 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 75. Lows

37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 65 41 69 / 10 0 0

CAZ114-060130-

Northern Lake-

325 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy frost

in the morning. Highs 54 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 57 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 63 41 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-060130-

Southern Lake-

325 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 62 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 78. Lows

39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 65 43 69 / 0 0 0

Middletown 65 43 69 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 65 44 71 / 0 0 0

