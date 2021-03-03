CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

321 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

Coastal Del Norte-

321 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain through the day. Breezy. Highs 55 to 65.

South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, rain. Lows 41 to 51.

South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 59. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 46 to 57.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 33 to

43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 52 41 56 / 0 0 40

Klamath 56 39 61 / 0 0 30

Del Norte Interior-

321 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. South wind around 20 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain through the day. Breezy. Snow level

4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 61. South wind 20 to

25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Lows 36 to 46. South wind 20 to

25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet.

Highs 41 to 56. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to

53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain and snow. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 38 to 53.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 37 to 52.

Lows 29 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 60 40 61 / 0 0 30

Northern Humboldt Coast-

321 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows 35 to

45. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain through the day.

Breezy. Highs 54 to 64. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, rain. Lows 43 to 53.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs 51 to 61. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 47 to 58. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 34 to

44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 52 39 59 / 0 0 30

Arcata 55 40 61 / 0 0 20

Eureka 53 40 58 / 0 0 30

Fortuna 56 40 58 / 0 0 20

Southwestern Humboldt-

321 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 63. North wind around 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs 48 to 58. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts at

higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Chance of rain. Lows

40 to 50. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts at higher

elevations to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Highs 46 to 56. South wind 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Chance of rain. Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 59 37 53 / 0 0 20

Northern Humboldt Interior-

321 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Breezy. Snow

level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 64. South wind

20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Lows 38 to 48. South wind 20 to

25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet.

Highs 43 to 58. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Highs 39 to 53. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 37 to 52.

Lows 30 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 66 42 63 / 0 0 10

Hoopa 64 41 62 / 0 0 20

Willow Creek 63 41 61 / 0 0 20

Southern Humboldt Interior-

321 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Southeast wind around

20 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Breezy. Snow

level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 48 to 60. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 4000 feet. Lows 38 to 48. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph

with gusts to 50 mph at higher elevations.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 45 to 57.

South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to

55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Highs 41 to 54. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 52.

Lows 29 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 63 37 58 / 0 0 10

Northern Trinity-

321 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

47 to 62. Southeast wind around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Lows 30 to 40. Southeast wind

around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4000 to

4500 feet. Highs 42 to 57. Southeast wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Slight chance of

snow. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Highs 40 to 55. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 37 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 60 30 50 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 63 32 54 / 0 0 0

Southern Trinity-

321 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62. South wind around

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 4000 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level

4000 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 37 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 27 to 37.

Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 65 32 58 / 0 0 0

Ruth 62 32 55 / 0 0 10

Mendocino Coast-

321 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest wind up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, rain. Highs 49 to 59. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance of rain. Lows

34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 55 40 57 / 0 0 10

Point Arena 53 42 51 / 0 0 0

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

321 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 57 to

69.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of

frost overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

50 to 61. South wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 48 to 59. Southeast

wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

46 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 46 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 43 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 42 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 61 38 57 / 0 0 10

Laytonville 63 35 55 / 0 0 10

Willits 63 34 56 / 0 0 0

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

321 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 55 to

70.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of frost overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64. South wind around

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 4000 feet. Lows 33 to 43. South wind around

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

4500 feet rising to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 61.

South wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 64 33 57 / 0 0 0

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

321 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing. Highs

57 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the evening. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy valley fog. Rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 45 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 63 35 54 / 0 0 0

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

321 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

58 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 32 to

42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

32 to 42.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

44 to 55. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 69 36 59 / 0 0 0

Northern Lake County-

321 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 53 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

45 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 44 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 42 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain and snow. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 41 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 36 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 66 30 58 / 0 0 0

Southern Lake County-

321 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of frost overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 50 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Highs 45 to 56. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 44 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 65 32 55 / 0 0 0

Middletown 69 34 60 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 67 34 58 / 0 0 0

