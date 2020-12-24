CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

341 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Christmas Day.

CAZ101-250245-

Coastal Del Norte-

341 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. South wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 50 to 60. South wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 40 to 50. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to

56. South wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 47 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 56 46 55 / 0 10 90

Klamath 58 46 55 / 0 10 90

CAZ102-250245-

Del Norte Interior-

341 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. South wind around 20 mph with gusts at

higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Windy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations

to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

4000 to 4500 feet. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 36 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 38 to 53. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 38 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 59 42 54 / 0 10 90

CAZ103-250245-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

341 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 50 to 60. Southeast wind

15 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 38 to 48. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 57.

Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to

42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 48 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 57 42 55 / 0 10 90

Arcata 59 44 55 / 0 10 90

Eureka 57 45 56 / 0 10 90

Fortuna 60 46 56 / 0 10 90

CAZ104-250245-

Southwestern Humboldt-

341 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs 52 to 62. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts

at higher elevations to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 40 to 50. Southeast wind

15 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 48 to 58. South wind 20 to

35 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to

56. West wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to

43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 46 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 57 46 52 / 0 10 100

CAZ105-250245-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

341 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM PST FRIDAY ABOVE

1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 61. Southeast wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Southeast wind around 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Snow level 5000 to

5500 feet. Highs 41 to 55. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts

at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 4000 to

4500 feet. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest wind around 20 mph with gusts

at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 38 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 39 to 54. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 58 42 52 / 0 0 90

Hoopa 57 40 50 / 0 0 90

Willow Creek 56 39 50 / 0 0 90

CAZ106-250245-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

341 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM PST FRIDAY ABOVE

1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 61. Southeast wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Southeast wind around

20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Windy. Snow level 5000 feet in the

morning. Highs 43 to 54. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts

at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow level 5000 feet falling to

4000 feet overnight. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 39 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

38 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 42 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 42 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 59 40 52 / 0 10 100

CAZ107-250245-

Northern Trinity-

341 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Southeast wind around 20 mph overnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Snow level

2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Southeast

wind around 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

2500 feet rising to 3500 feet overnight. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 33 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 33 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 35 to 50. Lows 21 to 31.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 37 to 52. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 46 28 37 / 0 0 80

Weaverville 49 28 39 / 0 0 90

CAZ108-250245-

Southern Trinity-

341 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 3000 feet rising to 4000 feet in

the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 4 to 5 inches. Highs 37 to

52. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3500 to

4000 feet. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 35 to 50. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 38 to 53. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 51 27 42 / 0 0 90

Ruth 53 32 44 / 0 0 90

CAZ109-250245-

Mendocino Coast-

341 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 49 to 59. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest wind

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to

57. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to

43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 46 to

56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 46 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to

59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 59 45 55 / 0 0 90

Point Arena 57 47 54 / 0 0 90

CAZ110-250245-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

341 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 45 to 55. Southeast wind

around 20 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at higher

elevation.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 44 to

54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 42 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to

58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 59 40 52 / 0 0 90

Laytonville 56 40 49 / 0 0 90

Willits 59 37 50 / 0 0 90

CAZ111-250245-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

341 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow accumulations of

1 to 3 inches. Highs 39 to 53. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph with

gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

5500 feet falling to 4000 feet overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 38 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 38 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 41 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 57 34 48 / 0 0 90

CAZ112-250245-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

341 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. Southeast

wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to

58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 45 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 47 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 59 42 51 / 0 0 90

CAZ113-250245-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

341 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. Southeast

wind around 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to

56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 43 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Chance of rain showers. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 44 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to

59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 60 39 53 / 0 0 90

CAZ114-250245-

Northern Lake County-

341 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 40 to 50. South wind around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41.

Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 38 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 36 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

36 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 38 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 41 to

55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 55 29 48 / 0 0 90

CAZ115-250245-

Southern Lake County-

341 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 46 to

56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to

56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 43 to 54. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 44 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to

58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 57 35 49 / 0 0 80

Middletown 57 34 53 / 0 0 70

Clearlake 55 34 51 / 0 0 70

