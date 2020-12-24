CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 23, 2020 _____ 419 FPUS56 KEKA 241141 ZFPEKA Zone Forecast Product for California National Weather Service Eureka CA 341 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020 This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to the point and click forecast on our webpage at: www.weather.gov/eureka. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Christmas Day. CAZ101-250245- Coastal Del Norte- 341 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. South wind up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 50 to 60. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 40 to 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56. South wind around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 46 to 56. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 32 to 42. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 57. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 47 to 59. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Crescent City 56 46 55 / 0 10 90 Klamath 58 46 55 / 0 10 90 $$ CAZ102-250245- Del Norte Interior- 341 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 59. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. South wind around 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 36 to 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 37 to 52. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 38 to 53. Lows 28 to 38. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 38 to 53. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 39 to 54. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gasquet 59 42 54 / 0 10 90 $$ CAZ103-250245- Northern Humboldt Coast- 341 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 50 to 60. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 38 to 48. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest wind around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 42. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 42. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 42. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 58. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 48 to 60. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION McKinleyville 57 42 55 / 0 10 90 Arcata 59 44 55 / 0 10 90 Eureka 57 45 56 / 0 10 90 Fortuna 60 46 56 / 0 10 90 $$ CAZ104-250245- Southwestern Humboldt- 341 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 52 to 62. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 50 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 40 to 50. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 48 to 58. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 55 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56. West wind around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to 53. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 46 to 58. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Honeydew 57 46 52 / 0 10 100 $$ CAZ105-250245- Northern Humboldt Interior- 341 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM PST FRIDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 61. Southeast wind around 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Southeast wind around 20 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 41 to 55. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest wind around 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 38 to 53. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 38 to 53. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 39 to 54. Lows 28 to 38. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 41 to 56. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 42 to 57. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Orleans 58 42 52 / 0 0 90 Hoopa 57 40 50 / 0 0 90 Willow Creek 56 39 50 / 0 0 90 $$ CAZ106-250245- Southern Humboldt Interior- 341 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM PST FRIDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 61. Southeast wind around 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Southeast wind around 20 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning. Highs 43 to 54. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow level 5000 feet falling to 4000 feet overnight. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest wind around 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 39 to 52. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 38 to 51. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 53. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 42 to 54. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 42 to 56. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Garberville 59 40 52 / 0 10 100 $$ CAZ107-250245- Northern Trinity- 341 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Southeast wind around 20 mph overnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Southeast wind around 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet rising to 3500 feet overnight. Lows 26 to 36. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 33 to 48. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 33 to 48. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 21 to 31. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs 35 to 50. Lows 21 to 31. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 37 to 52. Lows 23 to 33. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 39 to 54. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Trinity Center 46 28 37 / 0 0 80 Weaverville 49 28 39 / 0 0 90 $$ CAZ108-250245- Southern Trinity- 341 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 3000 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 4 to 5 inches. Highs 37 to 52. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest wind around 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 36 to 51. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Lows 23 to 33. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 35 to 50. Lows 24 to 34. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 38 to 53. Lows 24 to 34. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 41 to 56. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hayfork 51 27 42 / 0 0 90 Ruth 53 32 44 / 0 0 90 $$ CAZ109-250245- Mendocino Coast- 341 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 49 to 59. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest wind around 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 57. Northwest wind around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 55. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 46 to 56. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 46 to 57. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 44. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 59. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Fort Bragg 59 45 55 / 0 0 90 Point Arena 57 47 54 / 0 0 90 $$ CAZ110-250245- Northwestern Mendocino Interior- 341 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 45 to 55. Southeast wind around 20 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 33 to 43. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 44 to 54. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 42 to 54. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 43 to 53. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 55. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 29 to 39. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 58. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Leggett 59 40 52 / 0 0 90 Laytonville 56 40 49 / 0 0 90 Willits 59 37 50 / 0 0 90 $$ CAZ111-250245- Northeastern Mendocino Interior- 341 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 59. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 39 to 53. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet falling to 4000 feet overnight. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest wind around 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 38 to 53. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 38 to 53. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 38 to 53. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 41 to 56. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 43 to 58. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Covelo 57 34 48 / 0 0 90 $$ CAZ112-250245- Southwestern Mendocino Interior- 341 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. Southeast wind around 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 39 to 49. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 58. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 45 to 58. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 57. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 47 to 58. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 44. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Boonville 59 42 51 / 0 0 90 $$ CAZ113-250245- Southeastern Mendocino Interior- 341 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. Southeast wind around 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 43 to 56. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers. Highs 44 to 54. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 44 to 57. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 42. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 59. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Ukiah 60 39 53 / 0 0 90 $$ CAZ114-250245- Northern Lake County- 341 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 57. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 40 to 50. South wind around 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest wind around 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 38 to 51. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 36 to 51. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 36 to 50. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 38 to 53. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 41 to 55. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Lake Pillsbury 55 29 48 / 0 0 90 $$ CAZ115-250245- Southern Lake County- 341 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 35 to 45. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 56. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 43 to 54. Lows 31 to 41. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 30 to 40. 