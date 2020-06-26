CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 25, 2020

621 FPUS56 KEKA 260939

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

239 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-270045-

Coastal Del Norte-

239 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 74 to

89. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

78. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 77. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 68 55 66 / 0 0 0

Klamath 79 58 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-270045-

Del Norte Interior-

239 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85.

Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 100 61 88 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-270045-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

239 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 83.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 75. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 74. Lows

44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 75.

Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 65 54 64 / 0 0 0

Arcata 69 55 67 / 0 0 0

Eureka 66 54 65 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 74 55 68 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-270045-

Southwestern Humboldt-

239 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95. North wind around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to

86. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 60 to 75. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 67 to 82.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 86 57 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-270045-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

239 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 71 to 86.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 106 64 95 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 104 63 91 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 105 63 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-270045-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

239 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 69 to 84.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 99 56 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-270045-

Northern Trinity-

239 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 103 62 94 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 107 61 99 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-270045-

Southern Trinity-

239 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 69 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 107 59 95 / 0 0 0

Ruth 99 59 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-270045-

Mendocino Coast-

239 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 87.

Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to

82. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 60 to 73. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 64 52 64 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 58 52 57 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-270045-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

239 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 90 59 85 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 96 61 88 / 0 0 0

Willits 95 57 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-270045-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

239 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows 46 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows 51 to

61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 102 61 93 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-270045-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

239 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 80. Northwest wind around

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 91 56 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-270045-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

239 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows 49 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows 52 to

62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 103 63 94 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-270045-

Northern Lake County-

239 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

72 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 104 62 98 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-270045-

Southern Lake County-

239 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 87. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 100 60 94 / 0 0 0

Middletown 99 59 91 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 102 62 95 / 0 0 0

$$

