CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

_____

748 FPUS56 KEKA 171014

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

314 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ101-180115-

Coastal Del Norte-

314 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 79. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. North wind around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 77. North wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 64 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 76. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 65 52 66 / 0 0 0

Klamath 71 54 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-180115-

Del Norte Interior-

314 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northeast wind around

20 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northeast wind

around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

75 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 52 to

62.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

52 to 62.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 84 52 89 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-180115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

314 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 63 to 75. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind around

15 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

65 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80. North wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 65 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

62 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 66 51 67 / 0 0 0

Arcata 70 52 72 / 0 0 0

Eureka 67 52 67 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 69 51 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-180115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

314 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 68 to 83. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 48 to 58. North wind 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90. North wind around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 76 52 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-180115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

314 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

83 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 52 to

62.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 94. Lows

52 to 62.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 86 55 93 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 84 54 95 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 85 53 96 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-180115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

314 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 82 49 92 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-180115-

Northern Trinity-

314 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 90 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 82 51 90 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 87 50 93 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-180115-

Southern Trinity-

314 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 79 to

94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 83 48 91 / 0 0 0

Ruth 80 49 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-180115-

Mendocino Coast-

314 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. North wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

72 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 65 50 65 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 64 52 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-180115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

314 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 82 53 89 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 84 53 91 / 0 0 0

Willits 83 51 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-180115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

314 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

87 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 87 to

102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

88 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 86 53 92 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-180115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

314 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of valley fog.

Lows 52 to 62. Highs 78 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 84 56 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-180115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

314 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 90 56 95 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-180115-

Northern Lake County-

314 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. North wind around 20 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 91 51 94 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-180115-

Southern Lake County-

314 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92. North wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest wind around 20 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 95. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

66. Highs 86 to 99.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

Highs 86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 87 54 91 / 0 0 0

Middletown 90 57 93 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 88 57 91 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather