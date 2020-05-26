CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 25, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

324 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-270130-

Coastal Del Norte-

324 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 73. Northwest wind

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

77. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 51 to 61.

North wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 64 to 79. North wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 61 51 61 / 10 0 0

Klamath 69 54 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-270130-

Del Norte Interior-

324 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 56 to 71. Lows

47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 82 55 87 / 10 0 0

CAZ103-270130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

324 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 74. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 77. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.

North wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 65 to 80. North wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

65 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 58 to 68. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 62 51 62 / 0 0 0

Arcata 66 52 66 / 0 0 0

Eureka 62 51 62 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 69 52 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-270130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

324 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

83. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 85. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87. North wind around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 56 to 71. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 76 51 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-270130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

324 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 63 to 78. Lows

48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 64 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 89 60 94 / 10 0 0

Hoopa 85 55 89 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 86 55 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-270130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

324 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 58 to 73. Lows

47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 59 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 82 52 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-270130-

Northern Trinity-

324 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 101. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 66 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 90 55 93 / 10 0 0

Weaverville 92 53 96 / 10 0 0

CAZ108-270130-

Southern Trinity-

324 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 89 50 94 / 0 0 0

Ruth 87 53 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-270130-

Mendocino Coast-

324 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 85.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to

82. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.

Northwest wind around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 67 to 81. Northwest

wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to

68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 63 51 62 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 61 52 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-270130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

324 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 61 to 76. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 62 to 77. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 83 54 82 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 87 56 87 / 0 0 0

Willits 90 53 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-270130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

324 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 85 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

47 to 57.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 66 to 81. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 90 55 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-270130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

324 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

78 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 62 to

72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley

fog. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 62 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 85 55 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-270130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

324 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 95 58 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-270130-

Northern Lake County-

324 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 59 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 97 55 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-270130-

Southern Lake County-

324 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 93. Lows

54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 63 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 77. Lows

47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

65 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 92 56 92 / 0 0 0

Middletown 97 60 96 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 95 61 96 / 0 0 0

