CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 15, 2020
_____
960 FPUS56 KEKA 160904
ZFPEKA
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
204 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Sunday.
CAZ101-170015-
Coastal Del Norte-
204 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs 58 to 68. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 46 to 56. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers through the day. Slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 64. South wind 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows 44 to 54. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
53 to 63. South wind around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to
52.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to
67.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.
Lows 43 to 53.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.
Lows 42 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 61 51 57 / 90 100 90
Klamath 64 52 60 / 80 100 100
$$
CAZ102-170015-
Del Norte Interior-
204 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs 56 to 71. South wind around 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 53. South wind around 20 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers through the day. Slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 66.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows 40 to 50.
.MONDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
50 to 65.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 38 to 48.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 71.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 56 to 71.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.
Lows 39 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 71 50 66 / 90 100 100
$$
CAZ103-170015-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
204 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 70.
South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows
47 to 57. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 57 to
67. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows 44 to 54. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
54 to 64. South wind around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of rain
showers. Highs 57 to 67.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
Highs 56 to 68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 64 52 60 / 70 90 90
Arcata 67 53 62 / 60 90 90
Eureka 66 52 62 / 60 80 80
Fortuna 66 53 61 / 60 80 90
$$
CAZ104-170015-
Southwestern Humboldt-
204 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 67. South
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows
46 to 56. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 53 to
66. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows 43 to 53. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
52 to 65. South wind around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
54 to 68.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
Highs 56 to 71.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 64 50 62 / 80 90 100
$$
CAZ105-170015-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
204 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 77.
South wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 44 to 54.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers through the day. Slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 69.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows 40 to 50.
.MONDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow
level 5000 feet. Highs 52 to 67.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 38 to 48.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 75.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
Highs 60 to 75.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79. Lows
41 to 51.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 75 52 68 / 70 90 100
Hoopa 74 51 67 / 60 90 90
Willow Creek 74 51 66 / 60 80 80
$$
CAZ106-170015-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
204 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 70.
South wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows
44 to 54. South wind around 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 51 to
66. South wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows 40 to 50.
.MONDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow
level 5000 feet. Highs 49 to 64.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
Highs 59 to 74.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 67 51 64 / 70 80 90
$$
CAZ107-170015-
Northern Trinity-
204 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 77. South wind
around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 50. South wind around 20 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level
6000 to 6500 feet. Highs 58 to 73.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows 35 to 45.
.MONDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 54 to 69.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers
likely. Lows 33 to 43.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 61 to 76.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 36 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and
snow showers. Highs 64 to 79.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82. Lows
36 to 46.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 68 45 60 / 50 90 80
Weaverville 74 46 66 / 40 90 80
$$
CAZ108-170015-
Southern Trinity-
204 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
59 to 74. South wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 52. South wind around 20 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level
6000 to 6500 feet. Highs 52 to 67.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows 37 to 47.
.MONDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 50 to 65.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 34 to 44.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 71.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 57 to 72.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.
Highs 61 to 76.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 71 45 64 / 40 80 70
Ruth 67 43 59 / 50 90 90
$$
CAZ109-170015-
Mendocino Coast-
204 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs 58 to 68. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows
46 to 56. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 56 to 66. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows 43 to 53. South wind around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
54 to 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
57 to 67.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to
70. Lows 42 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 63 52 61 / 60 90 70
Point Arena 59 53 58 / 50 90 60
$$
CAZ110-170015-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
204 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
60 to 75. At higher elevation, south wind up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 54 to
69.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows 40 to 50.
.MONDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
51 to 64.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to
71.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
40 to 50. Highs 58 to 73.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79. Lows
40 to 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 65 50 61 / 70 90 90
Laytonville 67 48 61 / 50 90 90
Willits 68 48 63 / 50 90 80
$$
CAZ111-170015-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
204 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
60 to 75. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 53. South wind around 20 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level
6000 to 6500 feet. Highs 54 to 69. Southwest wind around 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows 38 to 48.
.MONDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 52 to 67.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Lows 36 to 46.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 75.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
62 to 77.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
Highs 68 to 83.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 70 48 63 / 40 90 80
$$
CAZ112-170015-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
204 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
62 to 72.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows
47 to 57.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 58 to 68.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows 43 to 53.
.MONDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
56 to 66.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 56 to 69.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to
53. Highs 59 to 74.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 68 51 64 / 30 90 70
$$
CAZ113-170015-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
204 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
62 to 74.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 48 to 58.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely through the day. Slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 69.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows 43 to 53.
.MONDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
53 to 64.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
43 to 53. Highs 58 to 72.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 77. Lows
43 to 53.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 73 54 68 / 30 90 70
$$
CAZ114-170015-
Northern Lake County-
204 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs 58 to 73. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest wind around 20 mph in
the evening.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely through the day. Slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 66. Southwest wind
around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows 38 to 48.
.MONDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
47 to 62.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 54 to 69.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
57 to 72.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
Highs 64 to 79.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Pillsbury 73 46 65 / 20 90 70
$$
CAZ115-170015-
Southern Lake County-
204 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs 65 to 76. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows
47 to 57. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely through the day. Slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 68. Southwest wind
around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows 42 to 52.
.MONDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
54 to 65.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 55 to 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
43 to 53. Highs 60 to 73.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 78.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs
67 to 81.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lakeport 70 50 63 / 20 90 60
Middletown 71 51 64 / 10 100 80
Clearlake 71 53 63 / 10 90 60
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather