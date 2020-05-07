CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 6, 2020

_____

639 FPUS56 KEKA 071025

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

325 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-080130-

Coastal Del Norte-

325 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 74. North wind around 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. West wind around 10 mph shifting

to the southeast overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 76. Light winds becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 72. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain showers. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

54 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 44 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to

64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 61 50 61 / 0 0 0

Klamath 65 53 66 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-080130-

Del Norte Interior-

325 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 67 to 82.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 56 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 48 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 84 54 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-080130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

325 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 74. North wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind around

10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 74. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 61 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 54 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 62 49 63 / 0 0 0

Arcata 65 50 65 / 0 0 0

Eureka 62 49 63 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 65 49 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-080130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

325 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. North wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85. Northwest wind up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

66 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 44 to

54.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 53 to 65. Lows

44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 50 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 77 50 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-080130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

325 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 76 to 91.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

61 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 89 58 94 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 86 53 89 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 86 53 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-080130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

325 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 73 to 88.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 53 to 66. Lows

43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 83 49 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-080130-

Northern Trinity-

325 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 91. Lows

44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 85 50 90 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 89 49 94 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-080130-

Southern Trinity-

325 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 56 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

56 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 86 46 92 / 0 0 0

Ruth 84 48 88 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-080130-

Mendocino Coast-

325 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. North wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 75. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy

dense fog. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 62 49 63 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 60 50 61 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-080130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

325 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 76 to 91.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. Highs 54 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 80 51 82 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 83 50 85 / 0 0 0

Willits 81 50 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-080130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

325 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 58 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 86 50 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-080130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

325 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense valley

fog. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 55 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 55 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 81 51 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-080130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

325 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 74 to 89.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 52 to 67.

Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 88 54 92 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-080130-

Northern Lake County-

325 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs 53 to 68.

Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 89 52 93 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-080130-

Southern Lake County-

325 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 55 to 70.

Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 85 52 89 / 0 0 0

Middletown 89 55 92 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 88 56 91 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

