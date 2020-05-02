CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 1, 2020

_____

025 FPUS56 KEKA 021116

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

416 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-030230-

Coastal Del Norte-

416 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 62. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 48. North wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. South wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 56 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 76. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 57 45 57 / 100 30 10

Klamath 58 45 59 / 100 40 10

$$

CAZ102-030230-

Del Norte Interior-

416 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the evening.

Patchy valley fog in the evening, then patchy frost overnight.

Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs

51 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 63 42 66 / 100 40 10

$$

CAZ103-030230-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

416 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Patchy fog

through the night. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the east overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 65. Northeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. North wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 60 43 58 / 100 20 0

Arcata 61 44 61 / 100 20 0

Eureka 62 44 59 / 100 20 0

Fortuna 60 44 60 / 100 20 0

$$

CAZ104-030230-

Southwestern Humboldt-

416 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 62. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to

67. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 70. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to

51. Highs 58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 74.

Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 59 42 63 / 100 20 0

$$

CAZ105-030230-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

416 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening. Patchy valley fog

through the night. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog and frost in the

morning. Highs 55 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 65 42 69 / 100 40 10

Hoopa 65 41 68 / 100 30 10

Willow Creek 65 40 68 / 100 30 10

$$

CAZ106-030230-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

416 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Areas of

frost and patchy valley fog overnight. Snow level 4500 feet in

the evening. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog in

the morning. Highs 54 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 60 40 66 / 100 20 0

$$

CAZ107-030230-

Northern Trinity-

416 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Chance of

rain showers and snow showers in the evening. Patchy frost

overnight. Snow level 5000 feet in the evening. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

59 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 60 32 64 / 90 40 10

Weaverville 65 33 70 / 90 30 0

$$

CAZ108-030230-

Southern Trinity-

416 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening. Patchy valley fog

and frost overnight. Snow level 5500 feet in the evening. Lows

29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog in

the morning. Highs 54 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 62 32 68 / 90 20 0

Ruth 56 31 63 / 90 20 0

$$

CAZ109-030230-

Mendocino Coast-

416 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 64. South wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Patchy fog

through the night. Lows 39 to 49. West wind around 5 mph shifting

to the north overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to

65. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 69. Northwest wind around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 58 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 78. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 60 45 59 / 80 20 0

Point Arena 55 50 54 / 50 20 0

$$

CAZ110-030230-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

416 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Chance of rain

in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening. Patchy valley fog

overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the

morning. Highs 57 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 59 40 64 / 90 20 0

Laytonville 58 37 63 / 90 30 0

Willits 62 37 65 / 70 30 0

$$

CAZ111-030230-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

416 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Chance

of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 54 to

69.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Chance of

rain showers in the evening. Snow level 6000 feet in the evening.

Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the

morning. Highs 60 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

40 to 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 61 36 66 / 80 30 0

$$

CAZ112-030230-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

416 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Chance of rain

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 56 to

66.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 63 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 80.

Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 62 42 64 / 60 30 0

$$

CAZ113-030230-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

416 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows 38 to

48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 64 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 82.

Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 67 43 70 / 60 20 0

$$

CAZ114-030230-

Northern Lake County-

416 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

50 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Chance of

rain showers in the evening. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 32 to

42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

43 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 65 34 70 / 60 30 0

$$

CAZ115-030230-

Southern Lake County-

416 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

58 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Slight

chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 81. Lows

43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 76 to

91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

79 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 62 39 67 / 40 20 0

Middletown 67 40 72 / 20 10 0

Clearlake 65 42 70 / 30 10 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather