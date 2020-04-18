CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 17, 2020

_____

771 FPUS56 KEKA 181140

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

440 AM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-190245-

Coastal Del Norte-

440 AM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to

62. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to 50.

Southwest wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to

65. Light winds becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 49. West

wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows

40 to 50. Highs 55 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 44 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

44 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 69. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 54 44 55 / 10 0 0

Klamath 58 46 60 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ102-190245-

Del Norte Interior-

440 AM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 35 to

45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

57 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 41 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72. Lows

40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 64 43 68 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ103-190245-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

440 AM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to

64. West wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to 50.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 65. North wind

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 49.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest

wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows

40 to 50. Highs 55 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

45 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 57 44 58 / 0 0 0

Arcata 60 45 61 / 0 0 0

Eureka 58 44 58 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 59 45 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-190245-

Southwestern Humboldt-

440 AM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 51 to 64. Southwest wind

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 38 to 48.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 65. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66. West wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to

51. Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 54 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

43 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 60 43 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-190245-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

440 AM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 36 to

46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Patchy dense valley fog. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78. Lows

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 72 46 74 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 69 44 71 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 70 43 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-190245-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

440 AM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

55 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense valley fog. Lows

37 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74. Lows

39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

42 to 52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 66 43 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-190245-

Northern Trinity-

440 AM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 to

6500 feet. Highs 62 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 6500 feet. Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 48.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 68 37 67 / 20 10 10

Weaverville 71 37 70 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ108-190245-

Southern Trinity-

440 AM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing. Highs

57 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 6000 feet. Highs 56 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 70 36 70 / 10 0 0

Ruth 66 36 66 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-190245-

Mendocino Coast-

440 AM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 63. Southwest wind

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 49. West wind

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to

63. West wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 49.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 55 to 65. West wind

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to

69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 58 45 57 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 57 46 56 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-190245-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

440 AM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 36 to

46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

57 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 57 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense valley fog. Lows

36 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 76. Lows

39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 61 42 63 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 63 40 64 / 0 0 0

Willits 64 39 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-190245-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

440 AM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing. Highs

60 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 6000 feet. Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 67 39 68 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-190245-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

440 AM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 38 to

48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense valley fog. Lows

39 to 49.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 73. Lows

41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 64 to

74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 77. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 63 43 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-190245-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

440 AM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 58 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 64 to

76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 79. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 69 43 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-190245-

Northern Lake County-

440 AM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

55 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 35 to

45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 61 to

76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 69 38 70 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ115-190245-

Southern Lake County-

440 AM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 68 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 65 40 65 / 0 0 0

Middletown 67 41 68 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 68 42 68 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather