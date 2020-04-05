CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 4, 2020

662 FPUS56 KEKA 051013

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

313 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-060115-

Coastal Del Norte-

313 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 47 to 57. Southwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 45.

South wind around 10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers through the

day. Highs 52 to 62. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. North wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 71. Lows

37 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

57 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 50 40 54 / 90 50 10

Klamath 51 40 56 / 100 50 20

CAZ102-060115-

Del Norte Interior-

313 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level

4,000 feet falling to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches. Highs 41 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

rain showers and snow showers overnight. Patchy valley fog

overnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to

1 inch. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Slight chance of rain showers through the day. Snow

level 2500 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 48 to

63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 75. Lows

36 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 56 38 63 / 90 60 20

CAZ103-060115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

313 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain in the morning, then

rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs

46 to 56. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Chance of

rain showers in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61.

Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. North wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. North wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 69. Lows

39 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

56 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 51 39 55 / 100 40 20

Arcata 52 38 58 / 100 40 30

Eureka 52 38 55 / 100 40 20

Fortuna 50 38 55 / 100 40 30

CAZ104-060115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

313 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers, snow showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level

falling to 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations 2 to 4 inches.

Highs 42 to 52. Southwest wind around 10 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight.

Patchy fog overnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 32 to 42. West

wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning.

Chance of rain showers through the day. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Highs 47 to 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 65.

North wind around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 48 35 55 / 100 40 30

CAZ105-060115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

313 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs

43 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of

rain showers and snow showers through the night. Patchy valley

fog overnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Chance

of snow showers in the morning. Chance of rain showers through

the day. Snow level 2500 feet rising to 3500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 57 39 63 / 100 50 20

Hoopa 55 37 60 / 100 50 30

Willow Creek 54 35 60 / 100 50 30

CAZ106-060115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

313 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level

falling to 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches. Highs 38 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers overnight. Patchy valley fog overnight. Snow

level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Chance

of snow showers in the morning. Chance of rain showers through

the day. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 52 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense valley fog. Lows

39 to 49.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 78. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 51 34 60 / 100 40 30

CAZ107-060115-

Northern Trinity-

313 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING

ABOVE 3500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 9 to 12 inches. Highs

43 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow level 3500 feet

falling to 2500 feet overnight. Snow accumulations of 2 to

4 inches. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

2500 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 57 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 84.

Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 48 30 53 / 100 70 30

Weaverville 52 30 56 / 100 70 30

CAZ108-060115-

Southern Trinity-

313 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING

ABOVE 3500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Highs 39 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Chance of rain showers and snow showers through the

night. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 2500 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to

42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 50 27 56 / 100 60 30

Ruth 46 26 53 / 100 50 40

CAZ109-060115-

Mendocino Coast-

313 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then slight chance

of rain showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

Northwest wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60.

Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. North wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 63.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy

dense fog. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 57 to 69.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 52 38 55 / 100 30 30

Point Arena 51 40 53 / 90 30 40

CAZ110-060115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

313 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Highs 41 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers overnight. Patchy valley fog and freezing fog

overnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 49 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 55 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to

44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 50 33 57 / 100 40 40

Laytonville 47 31 56 / 100 40 50

Willits 50 30 57 / 100 30 40

CAZ111-060115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

313 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Highs

42 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers overnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows

24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet rising to

3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Lows

29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 57 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to

44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 50 30 57 / 100 40 40

CAZ112-060115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

313 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers overnight.

Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy

dense valley fog. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 64 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 50 35 56 / 100 30 40

CAZ113-060115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

313 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Slight chance of snow showers through the night.

Slight chance of rain showers overnight. Patchy valley fog

overnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 56 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 78. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 55 35 60 / 100 30 40

CAZ114-060115-

Northern Lake County-

313 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Highs 37

to 52.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the evening,

then slight chance of snow showers overnight. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning.

Highs 42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to

44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 78.

Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 52 27 57 / 100 30 50

CAZ115-060115-

Southern Lake County-

313 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the morning. Highs 45 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

evening. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 78.

Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 49 30 54 / 100 20 40

Middletown 54 32 57 / 100 20 50

Clearlake 52 33 55 / 100 20 40

