CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 16, 2020

821 FPUS56 KEKA 171029

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

229 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-180130-

Coastal Del Norte-

229 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast wind up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. East wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

49 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 53 38 55 / 0 0 0

Klamath 56 38 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-180130-

Del Norte Interior-

229 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 58. Northeast wind around 20 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 49 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 62. Lows

32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 58 36 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-180130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

229 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. East wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. South wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 53 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 56 36 57 / 0 0 0

Arcata 56 36 59 / 0 0 0

Eureka 54 36 56 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 56 36 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-180130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

229 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 48 to 62. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 62. In the valleys, east

wind around 5 mph in the morning. Wind west in the afternoon. At

higher elevation, east wind around 15 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 62. South wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 50 to 62.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 62. Lows

35 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 56 36 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-180130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

229 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 52 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 66. Lows

33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 42 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 61 38 65 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 60 35 62 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 60 34 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-180130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

229 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 64.

Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 65. Lows

33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 44 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 62 35 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-180130-

Northern Trinity-

229 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64. North wind around 20 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 68. Lows

28 to 38.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 54 26 57 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 57 27 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-180130-

Southern Trinity-

229 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 60 26 62 / 0 0 0

Ruth 60 28 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-180130-

Mendocino Coast-

229 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

53 to 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. North wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62. West wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 52 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 57 39 58 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 56 41 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-180130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

229 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 56 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 62 35 61 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 63 34 61 / 0 0 0

Willits 66 33 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-180130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

229 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 64 31 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-180130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

229 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 56 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 65 38 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-180130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

229 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

57 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 57 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 69 36 67 / 0 0 0

