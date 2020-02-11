CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020

_____

163 FPUS56 KEKA 111005

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

205 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-120115-

Coastal Del Norte-

205 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 68. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest wind up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. North wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to

59. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers. Highs 47 to 58. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 59 40 56 / 0 0 0

Klamath 64 40 58 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-120115-

Del Norte Interior-

205 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 66. North wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to

55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 40 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers. Highs

39 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 39 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 65 37 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-120115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

205 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 66. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

52 to 62. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. North wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 60. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 61 34 56 / 0 0 0

Arcata 62 35 57 / 0 0 0

Eureka 58 36 56 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 63 34 57 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-120115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

205 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 56 to 68. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy. Lows 36 to 46. North wind 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 50 to 61. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 36 to 46. North

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 59. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 56. Lows

34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Rain

showers likely. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 65 35 55 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-120115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

205 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 57. Lows

31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to

58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 69 33 63 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 68 36 61 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 68 34 61 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-120115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

205 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 51 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 5000 feet. Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 58. Lows

31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

43 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 67 35 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-120115-

Northern Trinity-

205 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68. North wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58. Lows

26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 44 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 24 to 34. Highs

41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 59 31 55 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 63 30 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-120115-

Southern Trinity-

205 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70. Northeast wind around 20 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 30 to

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 51 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60. Lows

29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

42 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 63 27 60 / 0 0 0

Ruth 63 34 59 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-120115-

Mendocino Coast-

205 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. North wind around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Northwest wind around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 60 41 57 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 59 43 54 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-120115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

205 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 34 to

44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 56 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 63. Lows

31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

rain showers. Highs 49 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows

30 to 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 69 37 61 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 67 34 61 / 0 0 0

Willits 70 32 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-120115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

205 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72. Northeast wind around 20 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Highs 47 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to

39. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 70 31 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-120115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

205 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

52 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 69 37 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-120115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

205 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

53 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 51 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 77 36 66 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

