CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 8, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

206 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-100115-

Coastal Del Norte-

206 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast wind up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North wind up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to

58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 54 41 58 / 0 0 0

Klamath 56 40 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-100115-

Del Norte Interior-

206 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 58. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph at

higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 44 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 57 39 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-100115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

206 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast wind up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. North wind up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 55 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 56 40 59 / 0 0 0

Arcata 57 38 59 / 0 0 0

Eureka 56 40 57 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 57 38 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-100115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

206 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 50 to 60. North wind 5 to 15 mph in

the valleys and northeast 15 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 67. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 52 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

45 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 56 38 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-100115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

206 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 59. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph at

higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 42 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to

58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 57 37 64 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 58 36 64 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 58 36 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-100115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

206 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 62. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph at

higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 55 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 44 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 60 37 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-100115-

Northern Trinity-

206 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 59. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph at

higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

Highs 53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 47 30 55 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 53 32 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-100115-

Southern Trinity-

206 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 45 to 60. Northeast wind 20 to

30 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 28 to 38. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 66. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast wind around

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs

43 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 54 31 60 / 0 0 0

Ruth 52 32 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-100115-

Mendocino Coast-

206 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. North wind up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Lows

35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 57 42 57 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 55 46 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-100115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

206 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 52 to 62. Northeast wind around

20 mph in the valleys and northeast 20 to 30 mph at higher

elevation.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

57 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 61. Lows

30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 59 39 63 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 56 35 63 / 0 0 0

Willits 60 35 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-100115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

206 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 44 to 59. Northeast wind 20 to

30 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 67. Northeast wind around 20 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast wind around

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62. Lows

30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 57 34 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-100115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

206 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph at

higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 60 39 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-100115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

206 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 53 to 63. Northeast wind 20 to

30 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 62 38 67 / 0 0 0

