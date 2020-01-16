CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 15, 2020

_____

073 FPUS56 KEKA 160659

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

1059 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and

Friday.

CAZ101-162200-

Coastal Del Norte-

1059 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows

34 to 44. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs 42 to 52. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Rain showers likely through the night. Snow showers likely

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Snow level 500 feet overnight. Snow accumulations up to

1 inch. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 44 to 54. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs 48 to 58. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of

rain. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 38 47 37 49 / 100 90 60 40

Klamath 40 46 38 49 / 100 90 70 30

$$

CAZ102-162200-

Del Norte Interior-

1059 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY ABOVE

2000 FEET...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 6 to 8 inches. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the

valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 2000 to

2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Snow showers likely through the

night. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening.

Snow level 2000 feet falling to 500 feet overnight. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow

level 1000 to 1500 feet. Highs 33 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 2500 feet. Lows 32 to 42. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet in the

morning. Highs 37 to 52. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of

rain. Highs 40 to 55. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 37 45 35 47 / 100 90 60 30

$$

CAZ103-162200-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

1059 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows

35 to 45. Southeast wind around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest

wind up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Snow level 1000 feet overnight. Lows 33 to 43. Southeast

wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 55.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 62. Lows 40 to 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to

61.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 49. Highs 50 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 40 48 39 51 / 100 90 80 30

Arcata 40 49 38 51 / 100 90 80 30

Eureka 39 49 37 52 / 100 90 80 30

Fortuna 40 48 38 51 / 100 90 70 20

$$

CAZ104-162200-

Southwestern Humboldt-

1059 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Windy.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 34 to 44. South wind 15 to

25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow

level 2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 39 to 49.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow level

2500 feet falling to 1500 feet overnight. Snow accumulations up

to 1 inch. Lows 32 to 42. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 41 to 51. Southeast

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, windy. Chance of rain. Snow level 3000 to

3500 feet. Lows 38 to 48. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs 43 to 53. Southeast wind

20 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs 45 to 57. Lows 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 38 43 36 46 / 100 100 70 30

$$

CAZ105-162200-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

1059 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY ABOVE

2000 FEET...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Precipitation may be

heavy at times. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulations of 6 to

8 inches. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to

35 mph at higher elevation.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow level

2500 feet falling to 1000 feet overnight. Snow accumulations up

to 2 inches. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 500 feet rising to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs

34 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 2500 feet. Lows 32 to 42. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3000 feet

rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 53. Southeast

wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 41 to 56. Lows 35 to 45.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs 41 to 56. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 40 46 36 47 / 100 90 70 20

Hoopa 39 45 36 46 / 100 90 70 20

Willow Creek 39 45 35 46 / 100 90 70 20

$$

CAZ106-162200-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

1059 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY ABOVE

2000 FEET...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Windy.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 7 to 9 inches. Lows 30 to 40. South wind 20 to

25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers through the day. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 to

2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 34 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow level

2500 feet falling to 1000 feet overnight. Snow accumulations up

to 1 inch. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 3000 feet. Lows 33 to 43. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Snow level 3000 feet in the

morning. Highs 39 to 53. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 45 to 59. Lows 36 to 46.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs 43 to 58. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 37 46 35 48 / 100 100 60 20

$$

CAZ107-162200-

Northern Trinity-

1059 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY ABOVE

2000 FEET...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Windy. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 9 to

13 inches. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to

35 mph at higher elevation.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 5 to

7 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of snow showers overnight. Snow level

2500 feet falling to 500 feet overnight. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Lows 20 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow level 0 to

500 feet. Highs 32 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow. Snow level 2000 to

2500 feet. Lows 25 to 35. Southeast wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Highs 35 to 50. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 39 to 54. Lows 29 to 39.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to 55. Lows 29 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 29 36 25 34 / 100 100 60 30

Weaverville 32 39 27 38 / 100 90 50 30

$$

CAZ108-162200-

Southern Trinity-

1059 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY ABOVE

2000 FEET...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Windy. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulations

of 7 to 9 inches. Lows 27 to 37. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the

valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow

level 2500 feet falling to 1000 feet overnight. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Snow

level 1000 feet. Highs 33 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 2500 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3000 feet rising to

4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 50. Southeast wind around

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 43 to 58. Lows 32 to 42.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

43 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

and snow. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 32 41 26 40 / 100 90 40 20

Ruth 31 39 26 40 / 100 100 60 20

$$

CAZ109-162200-

Mendocino Coast-

1059 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers. Windy. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows 36 to 46. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. West wind up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain

showers and snow showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the evening. Snow level 1500 feet

overnight. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 33 to 43.

Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

45 to 55. Southeast wind around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 46 to 56. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 60. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to

59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 43 50 39 53 / 100 100 60 10

Point Arena 44 49 41 51 / 100 100 60 10

$$

CAZ110-162200-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

1059 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY

ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers. Windy. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows 30 to 40. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys

and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers through the day. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 38 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow level

2500 feet falling to 1500 feet overnight. Snow accumulations up

to 1 inch. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 3000 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely. Snow level 3500 feet in the

morning. Highs 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 50 to 61. Lows 36 to 46.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 61. Lows 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 38 45 35 46 / 100 100 70 20

Laytonville 36 42 31 43 / 100 100 60 20

Willits 36 44 31 46 / 100 100 50 10

$$

CAZ111-162200-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

1059 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY ABOVE

2000 FEET...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Windy. Snow

level 4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Lows 28 to

38. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph

at higher elevation.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 5 to 6 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Chance of snow showers through the night. Snow level

2500 feet falling to 1000 feet overnight. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 feet rising to 2500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 35 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3000 feet

rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 53. Southeast

wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain and snow. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to

58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 34 42 29 43 / 100 100 50 20

$$

CAZ112-162200-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

1059 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows 36 to 46. South

wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher

elevation.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain

showers overnight. Patchy valley fog overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow level

2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 39 to 49.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 61. Lows 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 40 45 36 47 / 100 100 60 10

$$

CAZ113-162200-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

1059 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers. Windy. Lows 33 to 43. South wind

20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher

elevation.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers through the day. Snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

slight chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow level

2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 60. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to

58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 40 48 34 50 / 100 100 50 10

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather