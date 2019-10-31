CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 30, 2019

_____

980 FPUS56 KEKA 311043

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

343 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-010145-

Coastal Del Norte-

343 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. East wind around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. North wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. East wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. North wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

59 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 59 42 60 / 0 0 0

Klamath 63 45 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-010145-

Del Norte Interior-

343 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 59 to 74. Lows 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 71 43 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-010145-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

343 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. East wind around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. North wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. East wind around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 71. West wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 72. Lows 38 to

48.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

60 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 63 40 63 / 0 0 0

Arcata 65 40 66 / 0 0 0

Eureka 63 38 63 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 65 39 66 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-010145-

Southwestern Humboldt-

343 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 73. East wind around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75. Northeast wind around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75. South wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 60 to 75. Lows 40 to

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 68 42 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-010145-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

343 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 79. Lows 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 73 45 77 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 72 40 76 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 72 40 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-010145-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

343 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 63 to 78.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 78. Lows 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 72 33 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-010145-

Northern Trinity-

343 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 63 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

36 to 46.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 71 35 74 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 71 30 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-010145-

Southern Trinity-

343 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 64 to 79.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 79. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 70 30 75 / 0 0 0

Ruth 70 33 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-010145-

Mendocino Coast-

343 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 74. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 74. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 75. South wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 62 to 77.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 75. Lows 40 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 64 38 64 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 63 44 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-010145-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

343 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 64 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 67 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 67 to 82.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 70 35 73 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 70 39 74 / 0 0 0

Willits 72 31 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-010145-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

343 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 66 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 70 to 85.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 72 32 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-010145-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

343 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 69 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 80. Lows 40 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 73 40 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-010145-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

343 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 65 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 69 to 82.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 81. Lows 40 to

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 76 35 79 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

