CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

330 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

Coastal Del Norte-

330 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 53 to 63.

South wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 42 to 52. South wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through

the day. Highs 54 to 64. South wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 53. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 63. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 72. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 55 47 56 / 70 90 20

Klamath 57 49 59 / 50 80 20

Del Norte Interior-

330 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 49 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through

the day. Highs 51 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 63. Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 64 45 66 / 70 90 20

Northern Humboldt Coast-

330 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 65.

East wind around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 42 to 52. South wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 56 to

66. South wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain overnight. Lows 42 to 52. South wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 73. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 58 46 59 / 40 70 20

Arcata 61 46 62 / 40 70 20

Eureka 60 47 61 / 40 70 20

Fortuna 60 47 62 / 30 70 10

Southwestern Humboldt-

330 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 54

to 67. Northwest wind around 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 69. South wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53.

Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Highs 54 to 67. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 63 47 65 / 20 60 10

Northern Humboldt Interior-

330 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level 5000

to 5500 feet. Highs 52 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 55 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 65 48 68 / 40 70 10

Hoopa 65 45 67 / 30 70 10

Willow Creek 65 45 68 / 30 60 20

Southern Humboldt Interior-

330 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 52 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 65 42 68 / 20 40 10

Northern Trinity-

330 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Snow level 6500 to

7000 feet. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, chance of showers

in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs 54 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 59 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to

84.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 62 37 64 / 10 10 0

Weaverville 63 34 66 / 10 10 10

Southern Trinity-

330 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow level

6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

6000 to 6500 feet. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71. Lows

36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 61 34 64 / 10 20 10

Ruth 59 34 62 / 10 20 10

Mendocino Coast-

330 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 15

mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows

43 to 53. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 72. Northeast wind around 5

mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 43 to 53.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 58 to 71. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

59 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 59 46 60 / 10 20 10

Point Arena 60 48 61 / 0 10 0

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

330 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows

37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88.

Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 63 43 65 / 10 30 10

Laytonville 62 43 65 / 10 20 10

Willits 63 37 66 / 0 10 10

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

330 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 63 to 78.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90.

Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 63 37 67 / 10 10 10

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

330 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 43

to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 61 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 76. Lows

44 to 54.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 67 44 69 / 0 0 0

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

330 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 40 to

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 59 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 87. Lows

46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 69 43 71 / 0 0 0

