CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 16, 2019

_____

868 FPUS56 KEKA 170911

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

211 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-180015-

Coastal Del Norte-

211 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 68 to 83. North wind 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph becoming north around 10 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 51 to 61.

Northwest wind around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74. North wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 64 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 77. Lows

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 65 54 64 / 0 0 0

Klamath 72 55 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-180015-

Del Norte Interior-

211 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

74 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 92 55 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-180015-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

211 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 65 to 78. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 78. North wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 65 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 69 56 66 / 0 0 0

Arcata 69 56 67 / 0 0 0

Eureka 67 57 65 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 69 56 67 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-180015-

Southwestern Humboldt-

211 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 70 to 85. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 51 to 61. North wind 15 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

71 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 80 54 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-180015-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

211 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

81 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 94 59 89 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 90 58 85 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 91 60 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-180015-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

211 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

74 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 83 55 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-180015-

Northern Trinity-

211 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

87 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 92 57 86 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 98 54 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-180015-

Southern Trinity-

211 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 94 51 90 / 0 0 0

Ruth 90 49 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-180015-

Mendocino Coast-

211 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 77. Northwest wind up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82. North wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

68 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 72 to 87.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87.

Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 66 54 64 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 63 54 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-180015-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

211 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 87 54 80 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 89 54 83 / 0 0 0

Willits 88 52 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-180015-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

211 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows 54 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 95 55 89 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-180015-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

211 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 51 to

61.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 78 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 89 54 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-180015-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

211 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 97 57 90 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

