CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 2, 2019

_____

549 FPUS56 KEKA 031001

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-040115-

Coastal Del Norte-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 78. Southwest wind

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

77. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 52 to 62.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 76. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 73. Lows

50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

60 to 72. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 66 57 64 / 0 0 0

Klamath 73 58 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-040115-

Del Norte Interior-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 91 57 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-040115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 80. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

80. West wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 63 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 66 57 68 / 0 0 0

Arcata 70 57 70 / 0 0 0

Eureka 69 58 69 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 73 57 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-040115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 76 to 91. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 90. Northwest wind up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 91. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 85 55 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-040115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 85 to

100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 82 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 100 62 98 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 96 58 95 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 97 60 96 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-040115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 79 to

94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 89 55 89 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-040115-

Northern Trinity-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to

64. Highs 90 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 96 61 96 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 102 54 102 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-040115-

Southern Trinity-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

85 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 98 51 97 / 0 0 0

Ruth 92 51 94 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-040115-

Mendocino Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 71 to 86. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85. West wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83. Lows

49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 65 53 66 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 61 54 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-040115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

84 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 86 56 86 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 90 58 90 / 0 0 0

Willits 87 56 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-040115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to

64. Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 93 58 94 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-040115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 87 55 88 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-040115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 87. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 97 62 96 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather