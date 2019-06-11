CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 10, 2019

_____

980 FPUS56 KEKA 110925

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

225 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-120030-

Coastal Del Norte-

225 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

73 to 86. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

78. Light winds becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 61 to 74. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 61 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

61 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

62 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 74 54 63 / 0 0 0

Klamath 79 60 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-120030-

Del Norte Interior-

225 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 78 to 93.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 100 63 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-120030-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

225 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80. North wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 60 to 74. North wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 47 to 57. Highs 59 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 60 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 80 54 71 / 0 0 0

Arcata 80 53 73 / 0 0 0

Eureka 73 52 65 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 83 54 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-120030-

Southwestern Humboldt-

225 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 97. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. North wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 74 to 89. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 74 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 91 61 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-120030-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

225 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

90 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 98. Temperatures falling

into the upper 70s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 82 to 97.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 105 66 98 / 0 0 10

Hoopa 102 61 95 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 102 63 95 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-120030-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

225 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 99 56 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-120030-

Northern Trinity-

225 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

90 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 84 to

99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 84 to 99.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 97 60 93 / 0 0 10

Weaverville 99 58 97 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ108-120030-

Southern Trinity-

225 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 79 to 94.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 99 59 96 / 0 0 20

Ruth 97 60 90 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ109-120030-

Mendocino Coast-

225 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90. Northeast wind around

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. North wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 66 to 81. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 66 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 76 54 66 / 0 10 0

Point Arena 75 56 63 / 0 10 0

$$

CAZ110-120030-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

225 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 79 to 94.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 94 58 86 / 0 10 0

Laytonville 95 61 89 / 0 10 0

Willits 95 58 90 / 0 10 0

$$

CAZ111-120030-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

225 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

64. Highs 79 to 94.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 96 59 93 / 0 10 0

$$

CAZ112-120030-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

225 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 74 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 93 58 88 / 0 10 0

$$

CAZ113-120030-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

225 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 78 to 93.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 100 61 96 / 0 10 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather