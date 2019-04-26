CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 25, 2019

411 FPUS56 KEKA 261005

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

305 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-270115-

Coastal Del Norte-

305 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

62 to 72. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. North wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

59 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 63 48 61 / 0 0 0

Klamath 68 49 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-270115-

Del Norte Interior-

305 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast wind around

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 78 48 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-270115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

305 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 61 to 71. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

60 to 71. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

58 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 67 47 66 / 0 0 0

Arcata 67 48 67 / 0 0 0

Eureka 64 49 63 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 65 48 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-270115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

305 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to

78. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 62 to 77. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 41 to 51. North wind

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

41 to 51.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 56 to 71. Lows 39 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 71 46 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-270115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

305 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

68 to 83.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 62 to 77. Lows 36 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 83 51 82 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 81 50 80 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 81 50 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-270115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

305 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 67 to

82.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 60 to

75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 78 49 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-270115-

Northern Trinity-

305 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

36 to 46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81.

Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 81 44 81 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 84 45 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-270115-

Southern Trinity-

305 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 69 to 84.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 76.

Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 81 44 82 / 0 0 0

Ruth 79 45 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-270115-

Mendocino Coast-

305 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 77.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 76. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 75. West wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

61 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

60 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 68 52 67 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 63 50 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-270115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

305 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 78. Lows 39 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 78 51 78 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 79 48 79 / 0 0 0

Willits 80 49 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-270115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

305 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 68 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 76.

Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 82 50 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-270115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

305 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

68 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

64 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 64 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 79 50 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-270115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

305 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

44 to 54.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 78. Lows 41 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 86 53 85 / 0 0 0

