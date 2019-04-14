CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 13, 2019

354 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

CAZ101

Coastal Del Norte

354 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind around

10 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 48 to 58. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 62.

South wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 60 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 53 44 51 / 10 10 100

Klamath 56 43 54 / 20 10 100

CAZ102

Del Norte Interior

354 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 45 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet rising to 4500 feet

in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 4000 to

4500 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 48 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 60 42 57 / 20 10 100

CAZ103

Northern Humboldt Coast

354 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs 52 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind around

10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 61. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 64.

West wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 62 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 57 40 56 / 20 10 100

Arcata 58 41 57 / 20 10 90

Eureka 57 43 56 / 20 10 90

Fortuna 56 41 55 / 10 10 90

CAZ104

Southwestern Humboldt

354 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 62. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 47 to 58. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 62.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 64 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 57 41 54 / 10 10 90

CAZ105

Northern Humboldt Interior

354 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through the

day. Slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

4500 feet falling to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain through the day. Snow level

3000 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 44 to 59. South wind around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Lows 34 to

44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 50 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 61 42 56 / 20 10 100

Hoopa 62 41 58 / 20 10 100

Willow Creek 62 41 58 / 20 10 100

CAZ106

Southern Humboldt Interior

354 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the morning. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 43 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Snow level 5000 feet falling

to 4000 feet overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 50 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

43 to 53. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79. Lows

44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 62 42 55 / 10 10 90

CAZ107

Northern Trinity

354 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers through the

day. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

4500 to 5000 feet. Highs 53 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches. Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 to

5000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

39 to 49. Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 59 35 49 / 30 10 90

Weaverville 63 38 53 / 20 10 90

CAZ108

Southern Trinity

354 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers. Snow level

4500 to 5000 feet. Lows 32 to 42. West wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

41 to 51. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79. Lows

42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 61 36 54 / 10 10 90

Ruth 58 34 49 / 10 10 90

CAZ109

Mendocino Coast

354 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 39 to

49. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. East wind around 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 76. Lows

46 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 61 47 58 / 0 0 90

Point Arena 56 47 55 / 0 0 80

CAZ110

Northwestern Mendocino Interior

354 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 35 to

45.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 46 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

45 to 55. Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 82. Lows

45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 62 43 54 / 0 10 90

Laytonville 59 37 50 / 10 0 90

Willits 62 39 53 / 0 0 90

CAZ111

Northeastern Mendocino Interior

354 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 5500 feet

in the afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 41 to

56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely. Snow

level 5500 feet falling to 4500 feet overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

43 to 53. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 63 40 53 / 10 0 90

CAZ112

Southwestern Mendocino Interior

354 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

46 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 62 40 54 / 0 0 80

CAZ113

Southeastern Mendocino Interior

354 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 68. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 84. Lows

47 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 81. Lows

47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 67 41 57 / 0 0 80

