Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

327 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-130130-

Coastal Del Norte-

327 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 65. North wind

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

44 to 54. West wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to

50.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 49 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 55 46 56 / 10 0 10

Klamath 59 47 61 / 10 0 10

CAZ102-130130-

Del Norte Interior-

327 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

4500 feet. Highs 45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 47 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 66 46 67 / 10 0 10

CAZ103-130130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

327 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

53 to 63. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to

65. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

43 to 53. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 62.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 50 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 73. Lows

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 58 42 60 / 10 0 0

Arcata 58 44 60 / 10 0 0

Eureka 57 45 58 / 10 0 0

Fortuna 58 43 60 / 10 0 0

CAZ104-130130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

327 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Breezy.

Highs 51 to 64. North wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 40 to 50. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 62. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 47 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 75. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 59 44 63 / 10 0 0

CAZ105-130130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

327 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

4500 to 5000 feet. Highs 49 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 67 44 71 / 0 0 10

Hoopa 66 45 71 / 10 0 0

Willow Creek 66 47 73 / 10 0 0

CAZ106-130130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

327 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs 53 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to

45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 65 44 70 / 10 0 0

CAZ107-130130-

Northern Trinity-

327 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

64 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 54 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 48 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 54 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows

34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 62 36 68 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 67 40 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-130130-

Southern Trinity-

327 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

67.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 74.

Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 65 39 72 / 0 0 0

Ruth 62 37 68 / 10 0 0

CAZ109-130130-

Mendocino Coast-

327 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 56 to 66. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 42 to 52. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to

68. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 51 to 61. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 63 49 63 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 57 49 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-130130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

327 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to

72.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 62. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 64 46 68 / 10 0 0

Laytonville 63 41 67 / 0 0 0

Willits 66 41 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-130130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

327 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 46 to 61. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

50 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 67 44 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-130130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

327 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest wind around

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 53 to 63. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 65 44 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-130130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

327 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 71. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 51 to 62. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 70 45 75 / 0 0 0

