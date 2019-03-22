CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 21, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
330 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Saturday.
CAZ101-230130-
Coastal Del Norte-
330 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 59. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the evening, then
scattered rain showers overnight. Lows 40 to 50. South wind
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs 49 to 59. Southeast wind around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 37 to 47.
Southeast wind around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 55 to 65. Southeast
wind around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.
.MONDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
48 to 58.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to
48.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 53 44 52 / 100 70 50
Klamath 56 45 55 / 100 60 40
CAZ102-230130-
Del Norte Interior-
330 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. In
the valleys, south wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher
elevation, south wind 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the evening.
Scattered snow showers through the night. Scattered rain showers
overnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch.
Lows 33 to 43.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers through the day. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 44 to 59.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost.
Lows 29 to 39.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost. Highs 53 to
68.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 34 to
44.
.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 41 to 56.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Lows 31 to 41.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 43 to 58.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 34 to 44.
Highs 43 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 32 to 42.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to
55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 59 42 59 / 100 60 50
CAZ103-230130-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
330 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 60. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.
Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs 50 to 60. Southeast wind around
5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 46. East
wind around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 55 to 65. Southeast
wind around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.
.MONDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
50 to 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to
48.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 49 to
60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 56 42 56 / 100 50 30
Arcata 56 43 55 / 100 50 30
Eureka 55 44 55 / 100 50 40
Fortuna 54 42 54 / 100 50 40
CAZ104-230130-
Southwestern Humboldt-
330 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain, windy. Highs 48 to 58. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph
in the valleys and south 15 to 25 mph at higher elevation.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.
Southwest wind around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to
58. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 46.
Northeast wind around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast
wind around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Lows 39 to 49.
.MONDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
47 to 57.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to
48.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 48 to 58.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 54 42 55 / 100 40 40
CAZ105-230130-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
330 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 45 to
60. In the valleys, south wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At
higher elevation, south wind 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers through the
night. Scattered snow showers overnight. Snow level 4000 feet.
Lows 34 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers through the day. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 46 to 61.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost.
Lows 30 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost. Highs 55 to
70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.
.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 42 to 57.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Lows 32 to 42.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 43 to 58.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 34 to 44.
Highs 43 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 32 to 42.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to
56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 58 43 59 / 100 60 40
Hoopa 58 42 59 / 100 50 40
Willow Creek 58 43 59 / 100 50 50
CAZ106-230130-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
330 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning. Highs
44 to 57. In the valleys, south wind up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. At higher elevation, south wind 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Snow level
4000 to 4500 feet. Lows 34 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning.
Chance of rain showers through the day. Slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 45 to
60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost.
Lows 31 to 41.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost. Highs 52 to
66.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 44 to 57.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Lows 33 to 43.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 44 to 58.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 34 to 44.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 45 to
57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 55 41 58 / 100 40 30
CAZ107-230130-
Northern Trinity-
330 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Snow
accumulations of 6 to 8 inches. Highs 42 to 57. In the valleys,
south wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation,
south wind 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous rain showers and snow showers in the
evening, then scattered rain showers and snow showers overnight.
Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows
28 to 38.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers, snow showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level
4000 feet. Highs 47 to 62.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost.
Lows 24 to 34.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost. Highs 53 to
68.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 29 to
39.
.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 42 to 57.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Lows 27 to 37.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 42 to 57.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 28 to 38.
Highs 42 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 26 to 36.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to
56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 47 33 52 / 100 80 50
Weaverville 51 37 57 / 100 60 40
CAZ108-230130-
Southern Trinity-
330 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5500 feet
in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs
42 to 57. In the valleys, south wind up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. At higher elevation, south wind 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and snow showers
in the evening, then isolated rain showers and snow showers
overnight. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers, snow showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level
3500 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 59.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost.
Lows 27 to 37.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost. Highs 51 to
66.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow. Lows 32 to 42.
.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 41 to 56.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Lows 30 to 40.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 41 to 56.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 40 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows
29 to 39.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to
55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 53 35 57 / 100 50 40
Ruth 51 33 53 / 100 50 30
CAZ109-230130-
Mendocino Coast-
330 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 60. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.
West wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then slight chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. Northeast wind
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 37 to 47. North
wind around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast
wind around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Lows 42 to 52.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to
50.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.
Lows 40 to 50. Highs 49 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 57 47 57 / 100 30 30
Point Arena 55 47 54 / 100 30 20
CAZ110-230130-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
330 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 56. South wind around 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow level 3500 to
4000 feet. Highs 48 to 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost.
Lows 31 to 41.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost. Highs 54 to
65.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Lows 37 to 47.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 46 to 56.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to
45.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 57.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.
Lows 34 to 44. Highs 46 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 54 42 56 / 100 40 30
Laytonville 51 37 54 / 100 40 30
Willits 52 38 56 / 100 40 20
CAZ111-230130-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
330 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Snow in the morning. Rain through the day. Snow level
5000 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Snow
accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 41 to 56. In the valleys,
south wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation,
south wind 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers and snow showers
in the evening, then scattered rain showers and snow showers
overnight. Snow level 5000 feet falling to 4000 feet overnight.
Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 30 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Slight
chance of rain showers through the day. Chance of snow showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level
3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 45 to 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost.
Lows 28 to 38.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost. Highs 50 to
65.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow. Lows 33 to 43.
.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 40 to 55.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Lows 31 to 41.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 41 to 56.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 32 to
42. Highs 41 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and
snow. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 41 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 53 39 57 / 100 50 20
CAZ112-230130-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
330 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 59. In the valleys, south wind up to
20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation, south wind 20 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening,
then isolated rain showers overnight. Lows 37 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through the day. Highs
52 to 62.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 34 to
44.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 57 to 67.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Lows 40 to 50.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to
48.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.
Lows 38 to 48. Highs 49 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 53 42 57 / 100 50 20
CAZ113-230130-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
330 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 57. In the valleys, south wind up to
20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation, south wind 20 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening,
then isolated rain showers overnight. Lows 36 to 46.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 61.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost.
Lows 33 to 43.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost. Highs 54 to
65.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Lows 39 to 49.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 49 to 59.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to
47.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 48 to 58.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.
Lows 36 to 46. Highs 47 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 56 43 61 / 100 50 20
