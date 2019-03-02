CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 1, 2019

293 FPUS56 KEKA 021114

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

314 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-030215-

Coastal Del Norte-

314 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 50 to 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. East wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. North wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. North wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 48 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 44 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 54 41 54 / 10 10 10

Klamath 55 43 56 / 30 10 10

$$

CAZ102-030215-

Del Norte Interior-

314 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet

rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers. Snow level

4500 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

42 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 36 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 56 40 57 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ103-030215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

314 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then isolated rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated rain showers through the night. Lows

38 to 48. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers. Highs 50 to 60.

North wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. North wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. North wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 48 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 55 41 55 / 70 20 20

Arcata 55 43 55 / 70 20 20

Eureka 55 43 55 / 70 20 20

Fortuna 55 43 55 / 80 30 30

$$

CAZ104-030215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

314 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then isolated rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening, then

scattered rain showers overnight. Lows 39 to 49. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. North wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. North wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 46 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 52 43 52 / 80 50 40

$$

CAZ105-030215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

314 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then isolated rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs

42 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning,

then isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet. Highs 44 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 44 to

59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 54 41 58 / 60 40 20

Hoopa 55 43 57 / 70 40 30

Willow Creek 54 43 58 / 80 50 40

$$

CAZ106-030215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

314 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then scattered rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening, then

numerous rain showers overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Highs 46 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 45 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 44 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 40 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 39 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 55 44 57 / 90 60 50

$$

CAZ107-030215-

Northern Trinity-

314 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then numerous rain

showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet

rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 1 to

3 inches. Highs 38 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers and snow showers. Snow

level 5000 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 43 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet falling to 4500 feet

overnight. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to

58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows

30 to 40. Highs 43 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 37 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 45 34 50 / 80 50 40

Weaverville 48 38 52 / 80 40 40

$$

CAZ108-030215-

Southern Trinity-

314 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then scattered

rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to

5500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches.

Highs 40 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Snow level 6000 feet

overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Snow level 5500 feet.

Highs 44 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Snow level 5500 feet falling to 4500 feet overnight. Lows 28 to

38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 43 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 43 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 37 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow

showers. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 48 36 55 / 90 50 40

Ruth 48 36 53 / 90 50 50

$$

CAZ109-030215-

Mendocino Coast-

314 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then scattered rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59. East wind around 15 mph

becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening, then

isolated rain showers overnight. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds

becoming west around 5 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Isolated rain showers. Highs 51 to 61. West

wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 50 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 47 to 57. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 56 49 58 / 90 40 30

Point Arena 55 46 54 / 90 20 20

$$

CAZ110-030215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

314 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Highs 48 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 47 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 43 to 54. Lows 33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 53 46 54 / 90 60 50

Laytonville 51 42 52 / 90 60 40

Willits 53 43 55 / 90 40 40

$$

CAZ111-030215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

314 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs 40 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Snow level 6000 feet

overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Snow level 5500 to

6000 feet. Highs 43 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 43 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 38 to 53. Lows 29 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 52 43 56 / 90 40 30

$$

CAZ112-030215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

314 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then scattered rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening, then

isolated rain showers overnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 48 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 45 to 56. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 54 46 54 / 90 30 30

$$

CAZ113-030215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

314 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening, then

isolated rain showers overnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Highs 47 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 46 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 43 to 54. Lows 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 56 48 58 / 90 30 30

$$

