CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 23, 2019
602 FPUS56 KEKA 241045
ZFPEKA
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
245 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
CAZ101-250145-
Coastal Del Norte-
245 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON PST
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 45 to
55. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows 41 to
51. South wind 15 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
South wind 25 to 35 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast
wind around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57. East wind
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 35 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
33 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46. Highs
47 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 51 45 50 / 100 100 100
Klamath 51 45 51 / 100 100 100
$$
CAZ102-250145-
Del Norte Interior-
245 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON PST
MONDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET...
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Windy. Near steady temperature around 40.
Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow level 4000 to
4500 feet. Snow accumulations of 7 to 11 inches. South wind 20 to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Windy. Rain may be heavy at times. Snow
level 4500 feet. Snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Lows 34 to
44. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph
at higher elevation.
.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. South wind 20 to
25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet
falling to 3500 feet overnight. Lows 26 to 36.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet
rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 53.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 38 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 38 to 53.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Lows 25 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 54.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 29 to 39.
Highs 41 to 54.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 47 43 48 / 100 100 100
$$
CAZ103-250145-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
245 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 48 to 58. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 41 to 51. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 48 to 58. South wind 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47. North wind
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59. Northeast wind
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers. Highs 49 to 60. Lows 36 to 46.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 33 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 52 44 52 / 100 100 100
Arcata 51 46 51 / 100 100 90
Eureka 53 45 53 / 100 100 90
Fortuna 53 46 54 / 100 90 100
$$
CAZ104-250145-
Southwestern Humboldt-
245 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON PST
MONDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET...
.TODAY...Rain, windy. Highs 44 to 54. South wind 15 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Very windy. Rain may be heavy at times
overnight. Lows 39 to 49. South wind 15 to 25 mph in the valleys
and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 45 to
55. South wind 15 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 15 to 30 mph
at higher elevation.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58. Northeast wind
around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 36 to 46.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 47 to 57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Lows 32 to 42.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 50 43 50 / 100 100 100
$$
CAZ105-250145-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
245 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON PST
MONDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET...
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow
accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Highs 37 to 52. South wind 20 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Windy. Snow may be heavy at times
overnight. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulations of 8 to
11 inches. Lows 33 to 43. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys
and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Snow level 4500 feet in the morning. Highs
40 to 53. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to
30 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain. Snow level 5000 feet falling to
4000 feet overnight. Lows 30 to 40.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3000 feet
rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 40 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows
28 to 38.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers and snow showers. Highs 41 to 55. Lows 27 to 37.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 56.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 30 to 40.
Highs 43 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 48 41 49 / 100 100 100
Hoopa 51 42 50 / 100 100 100
Willow Creek 51 42 50 / 100 90 100
$$
CAZ106-250145-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
245 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON PST
MONDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET...
.TODAY...Snow in the morning. Rain through the day. Snow level
4000 to 4500 feet. Snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Highs
41 to 53. South wind around 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows 35 to
45. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph
at higher elevation.
.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning. Highs
44 to 54. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to
30 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 5000 feet overnight. Lows 35 to
45.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely. Snow level 3500 feet in the
morning. Highs 46 to 56.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
30 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 45 to 57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 59.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 32 to 42.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 52 44 54 / 100 100 100
$$
CAZ107-250145-
Northern Trinity-
245 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow
accumulations of 6 to 8 inches. Highs 36 to 51. South wind around
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Windy. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow
accumulations of 9 to 13 inches. Lows 27 to 37. South wind 20 to
25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Windy. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow
accumulations of 9 to 13 inches. Highs 35 to 50. South wind 20 to
25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows 26 to
36.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet.
Highs 37 to 52.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 28 to 38.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 39 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows
22 to 32.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 38 to 53.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Lows 18 to 28.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 24 to 34.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 54.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 37 32 38 / 90 100 100
Weaverville 45 35 44 / 80 90 100
$$
CAZ108-250145-
Southern Trinity-
245 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4500 feet
in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Highs
35 to 50. South wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Windy. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow
accumulations of 6 to 8 inches. Lows 29 to 39. South wind 20 to
25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Windy. Snow level 4500 feet rising to
5500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches.
Highs 38 to 51. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south
20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows 32 to
42. Southwest wind around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet rising to
5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 54. South wind around
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 32 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 42 to
55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Lows 26 to 36.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 40 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.
Lows 22 to 32.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and
snow. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 42 to 57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 46 34 47 / 70 80 100
Ruth 42 33 45 / 100 100 100
$$
CAZ109-250145-
Mendocino Coast-
245 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 41 to 51. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 48 to 58. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest
wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 37 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
49 to 59.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows
39 to 49. Highs 50 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 55 51 55 / 70 90 100
Point Arena 53 49 55 / 40 60 90
$$
CAZ110-250145-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
245 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Highs 42 to 52. South wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 45. South wind 20 to 35 mph at higher
elevation.
.MONDAY...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 44 to
54. South wind around 20 mph in the valleys and south 20 to
30 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind 20 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 57. South wind around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 49 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
32 to 42.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 48 to 58.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.
Lows 29 to 39.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 49 42 50 / 100 100 100
Laytonville 46 39 50 / 90 90 100
Willits 52 41 52 / 70 90 100
$$
CAZ111-250145-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
245 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning. Snow likely through the day.
Rain in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 35 to 50.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening. Rain through the night.
Snow overnight. Breezy. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulations
of 5 to 7 inches. Lows 30 to 40. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the
valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Windy. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet.
Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Highs 38 to 51. South wind
20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at higher
elevation.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 35 to
45. South wind 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 6000 feet in the
afternoon. Highs 40 to 54. South wind around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 42 to
55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Lows 27 to 37.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 40 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.
Lows 24 to 34.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and
snow. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 41 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 48 37 50 / 80 90 100
$$
CAZ112-250145-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
245 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50. South wind 20 to 25 mph in
the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 48 to 58. South
wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at higher
elevation.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 52. South wind around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59. South wind around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 39 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
50 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows
38 to 48. Highs 51 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 52 45 53 / 50 60 90
$$
CAZ113-250145-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
245 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 43 to 54.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely overnight. Lows 38 to 48. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the
valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.
Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. South wind 20 to
25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows 42 to 52. South wind 20 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs 47 to 57. South wind 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
34 to 44.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 48 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows
37 to 47. Highs 50 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 54 45 54 / 50 60 100
$$
