CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 3, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
246 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.
CAZ101-041400-
Coastal Del Norte-
246 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers. Stronger showers may contain
small hail. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Widespread rain showers and snow showers. Stronger
showers may contain small hail. Snow level 500 feet. Snow
accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and snow
showers in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and
snow showers overnight. Stronger showers may contain small hail
in the evening. Snow level 500 feet. Lows 25 to 35. Southeast
wind around 5 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Snow level 500 to 1000 feet. Highs 41 to 51. Northeast
wind around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 27 to 37. North wind around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Northeast wind around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 44 to 54.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows 34 to 44.
Highs 43 to 54.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows
33 to 43. Highs 43 to 54.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 38 43 33 47 / 100 100 40 20
Klamath 37 41 30 45 / 100 100 50 20
CAZ102-041400-
Del Norte Interior-
246 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY ABOVE
2500 FEET...
.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers and snow showers. Stronger
showers may contain small hail. Snow level 2500 feet falling to
1500 feet overnight. Snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Lows
23 to 33.
.MONDAY...Widespread rain showers and snow showers. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Stronger showers may contain small
hail. Snow level 500 feet. Snow accumulations of 5 to 6 inches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the
evening, then slight chance of snow showers overnight. Snow level
500 feet. Lows 18 to 28.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow level
500 feet rising to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 46.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and
snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet falling to 1000 feet
overnight. Lows 20 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs
34 to 49.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows
26 to 36.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 34 to 49.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 26 to 36.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 33 to 48.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and
snow. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 34 to 49.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 33 38 25 43 / 100 100 50 30
CAZ103-041400-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
246 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers. Stronger showers may contain
small hail. Lows 33 to 43. West wind up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Widespread rain showers through the day. Widespread
snow showers in the afternoon. Stronger showers may contain small
hail. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch.
Highs 39 to 49. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers and snow
showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow
showers overnight. Stronger showers may contain small hail in the
evening. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch.
Lows 27 to 37. South wind around 10 mph shifting to the east
overnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Snow level 500 to 1000 feet. Highs 43 to 53. North wind
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 28 to 38. North wind around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55. North wind around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 56. Lows
33 to 43.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows
33 to 43. Highs 45 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 39 42 31 47 / 100 100 60 20
Arcata 38 41 31 46 / 100 100 70 20
Eureka 40 44 34 48 / 100 100 70 20
Fortuna 38 44 32 48 / 100 90 70 20
CAZ104-041400-
Southwestern Humboldt-
246 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers in the evening, then
widespread rain showers and snow showers overnight. Stronger
showers may contain small hail overnight. Snow level 2500 to
3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 32 to 42. West
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Widespread rain showers and snow showers. Stronger
showers may contain small hail. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet.
Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread rain showers and snow
showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow
showers overnight. Stronger showers may contain small hail in the
evening. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches.
Lows 27 to 37. West wind around 10 mph shifting to the northeast
overnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 41 to 51. North wind 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and
snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows 28 to 38. North wind
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53. North wind around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows
32 to 42.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 43 to 53.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 32 to 42.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 43 to 53.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and
snow. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 43 to 54.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 36 41 31 47 / 100 90 80 20
CAZ105-041400-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
246 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY ABOVE
2500 FEET...
.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers and snow showers. Stronger
showers may contain small hail. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet.
Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Lows 25 to 35.
.MONDAY...Widespread rain showers and snow showers. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Stronger showers may contain small
hail. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers and snow
showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers overnight.
Stronger showers may contain small hail in the evening. Snow
level 500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 18 to 28.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Snow
level 500 feet rising to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 31 to
46.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and
snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet falling to 1000 feet
overnight. Lows 20 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows
27 to 37.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 35 to 50.
Lows 27 to 37.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and
snow. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 36 to 51.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 33 37 22 41 / 100 100 60 30
Hoopa 34 38 23 43 / 100 100 60 20
Willow Creek 34 38 22 43 / 100 100 70 20
CAZ106-041400-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
246 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 PM PST MONDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...
.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers and snow showers. Stronger
showers may contain small hail. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet.
Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Lows 28 to 38.
.MONDAY...Widespread rain showers and snow showers. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. Stronger showers may contain small
hail. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to
5 inches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers and snow
showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow
showers overnight. Stronger showers may contain small hail in the
evening. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches.
Lows 20 to 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Snow level 500 feet rising to 1000 feet in the
afternoon. Highs 36 to 48.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and
snow showers. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 21 to 31.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 53.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows
28 to 38.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 38 to 51.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 28 to 38.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 38 to 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and
snow. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 38 to 52.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 37 43 28 47 / 100 90 70 20
CAZ107-041400-
Northern Trinity-
246 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR WILDFIRE BURN SCARS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY ABOVE
2500 FEET...
.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers and snow showers. Snow level
3500 feet falling to 2500 feet overnight. Snow accumulations of
4 to 6 inches. Lows 21 to 31.
.MONDAY...Widespread rain showers in the morning. Widespread snow
showers through the day. Near steady temperature in the upper
20s. Stronger showers may contain small hail in the morning. Snow
level 1000 to 1500 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 5 inches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow level 500 feet. Snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 14 to 24.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow level
500 feet rising to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 28 to 43.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.
Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Lows 13 to 23.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 33 to 48.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 20 to 30.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs 31 to 46.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 20 to 30.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs 31 to 46.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows
20 to 30. Highs 31 to 46.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 29 32 21 35 / 90 80 70 40
Weaverville 32 36 23 40 / 90 90 60 30
CAZ108-041400-
Southern Trinity-
246 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 PM PST MONDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...
.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers and snow showers. Snow level
3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Lows
23 to 33.
.MONDAY...Widespread rain showers and snow showers. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s. Stronger showers may contain small
hail. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to
5 inches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers and snow
showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers overnight.
Stronger showers may contain small hail in the evening. Snow
level 1000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 16 to
26.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow level
500 feet rising to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 45.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.
Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 17 to 27.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows
23 to 33.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs
35 to 50. Lows 23 to 33.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 30 36 21 39 / 90 90 60 30
Ruth 28 34 19 37 / 90 100 70 30
CAZ109-041400-
Mendocino Coast-
246 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. West wind 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Widespread rain showers through the day. Widespread
snow showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the
lower 40s. Stronger showers may contain small hail. Snow level
1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. West
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread rain showers and snow
showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow
showers overnight. Stronger showers may contain small hail in the
evening. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Snow accumulations up to
2 inches. Lows 30 to 40. West wind around 15 mph becoming north
around 5 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 43 to 53. North wind around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 30 to 40. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. North wind around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of
rain. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 45 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 44 49 38 51 / 100 90 70 30
Point Arena 46 49 41 50 / 90 80 70 40
CAZ110-041400-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
246 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR WILDFIRE BURN SCARS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 PM PST MONDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...
.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers through the night. Widespread
snow showers overnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 29 to 39.
.MONDAY...Widespread rain showers and snow showers. Stronger
showers may contain small hail. Snow level 2500 feet falling to
1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
Highs 35 to 45.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread rain showers and snow
showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers overnight.
Stronger showers may contain small hail in the evening. Snow
level 1000 to 1500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
Lows 21 to 31.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Snow
level 500 feet rising to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 38 to
48.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.
Highs 38 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of
rain and snow. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 41 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs
43 to 53.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 36 41 28 45 / 100 90 80 20
Laytonville 33 39 25 42 / 100 100 80 20
Willits 36 42 26 45 / 100 90 70 30
CAZ111-041400-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
246 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 PM PST MONDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...
.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers and snow showers. Snow level
3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Lows
25 to 35.
.MONDAY...Widespread rain showers and snow showers. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Stronger showers may contain small
hail. Snow level 2500 feet falling to 1500 feet in the afternoon.
Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers in the
evening, then chance of snow showers overnight. Snow level
1000 to 1500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows
17 to 27.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow level
500 feet rising to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 44.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.
Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Lows 18 to 28.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 49.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows
24 to 34.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
and snow. Highs 33 to 46. Lows 24 to 34.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs
36 to 49.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 33 39 22 43 / 100 90 70 30
CAZ112-041400-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
246 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.
.MONDAY...Widespread rain showers through the day. Widespread
snow showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the
lower 40s. Stronger showers may contain small hail. Snow level
2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers and snow
showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow
showers overnight. Stronger showers may contain small hail in the
evening. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch.
Lows 28 to 38.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 43 to 53.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of
rain. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 45 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 40 45 33 48 / 90 80 70 30
CAZ113-041400-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
246 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR WILDFIRE BURN SCARS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers. Lows 33 to 43.
.MONDAY...Widespread rain showers in the morning. Widespread snow
showers through the day. Widespread rain showers in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Stronger
showers may contain small hail in the afternoon. Snow level
3000 feet falling to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow
accumulations up to 2 inches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers and snow
showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow
showers overnight. Stronger showers may contain small hail in the
evening. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Snow accumulations up to
2 inches. Lows 25 to 35.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 39 to 49.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.
Highs 39 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows
31 to 41.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and
snow. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 31 to 41.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows
30 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs
44 to 54.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 40 45 30 47 / 90 90 70 30
