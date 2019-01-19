CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 18, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

347 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

Coastal Del Norte-

347 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Rain may

be heavy at times. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows 43 to 53. West

wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 48 to 58. North wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 48 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 52 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 54 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 55 48 52 / 100 100 100

Klamath 57 47 50 / 100 100 100

Del Norte Interior-

347 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Rain may

be heavy at times. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows 35 to 45. South

wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers through the day. Snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

in the lower 40s. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in

the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. At higher elevation, southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 40 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 59. Lows

31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 54 45 49 / 100 100 100

Northern Humboldt Coast-

347 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 44 to 54. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature around

50. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon.

Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 36 to 46. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 49 to 59. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 49 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 52 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 54 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 58 47 52 / 100 100 100

Arcata 59 49 52 / 100 100 100

Eureka 60 49 53 / 100 100 100

Fortuna 60 50 52 / 100 100 100

Southwestern Humboldt-

347 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Rain, windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

South wind 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 43 to 53. South wind 5 to 15 mph in

the valleys and south 15 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. In the valleys, southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. At higher

elevation, southwest wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 36 to 46. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 46 to 56. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 66. Lows

37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 54 49 50 / 100 100 100

Northern Humboldt Interior-

347 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Rain may

be heavy at times. South wind around 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47. South wind 20 to 25 mph at higher

elevation.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers through the day. Snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

in the lower 40s. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in

the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. At higher elevation, southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows 31 to

41. West wind around 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 41 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 29 to 39. Highs 44 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 66. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 55 45 48 / 100 100 100

Hoopa 55 47 49 / 100 100 100

Willow Creek 57 48 50 / 100 90 100

Southern Humboldt Interior-

347 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 59. South wind around 20 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51. South wind 20 to 25 mph at higher

elevation.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. At higher

elevation, southwest wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet.

Lows 32 to 42. West wind around 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 44 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 31 to 41. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

33 to 43. Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 68. Lows

34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 58 49 52 / 100 100 100

Northern Trinity-

347 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 58. South wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 33 to 43. South wind 20 to 25 mph

at higher elevation.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s. Snow level 5500 feet falling to 4500 feet in

the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 5 to 6 inches. At higher

elevation, southwest wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows 25 to 35. West wind

20 to 25 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 37 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 23 to 33. Highs 44 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

27 to 37. Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 65. Lows

27 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 45 39 42 / 100 90 100

Weaverville 48 43 46 / 90 80 90

Southern Trinity-

347 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 58. South wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 37 to 47. South wind 20 to 25 mph

at higher elevation.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers through the day. Snow showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Snow

level 6000 feet falling to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. At higher elevation, southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows 28 to 38. West

wind 20 to 25 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 40 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 26 to 36. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

30 to 40. Highs 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 68. Lows

30 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 53 43 47 / 80 80 90

Ruth 52 42 45 / 100 90 100

Mendocino Coast-

347 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain overnight.

Lows 46 to 56. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 38 to 48. West wind 20 to

30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Slight chance

of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 50 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 55 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 62 53 56 / 70 80 90

Point Arena 58 52 55 / 60 70 70

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

347 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows

42 to 52. South wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Near steady temperature

in the upper 40s. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in

the afternoon. At higher elevation, southwest wind 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows 32 to

42. West wind around 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 30 to 40. Highs 48 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

33 to 43. Highs 53 to 66.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 56 49 51 / 90 100 100

Laytonville 54 47 49 / 90 90 100

Willits 58 48 52 / 70 80 90

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

347 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight.

Breezy. Lows 38 to 48. South wind 20 to 25 mph at higher

elevation.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers through the day. Snow showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Snow

level 5500 to 6000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. At

higher elevation, southwest wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows 28 to 38. West

wind 20 to 25 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 54.

Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 28 to 38. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 67. Lows

32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 56 47 50 / 70 80 90

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

347 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain overnight.

Lows 46 to 56. South wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. At higher elevation,

southwest wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 36 to 46. West wind 20 to 25 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 56 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 57 51 53 / 60 70 80

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

347 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs 52 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Lows 44 to 54. South wind 20 to 25 mph at

higher elevation.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. At higher elevation,

southwest wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 33 to 43. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 32 to 42. Highs 48 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 53 to 67.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 69. Lows

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 60 51 54 / 60 70 80

