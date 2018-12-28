CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 27, 2018

527 FPUS56 KEKA 281120

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

320 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-290230-

Coastal Del Norte-

320 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs 48 to 58. North wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 51 to

61. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

40 to 50. West wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 59.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 49 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to

62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 53 39 54 / 0 0 10

Klamath 53 40 56 / 0 0 10

CAZ102-290230-

Del Norte Interior-

320 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 41 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 31 to

41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 46 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to

57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 53 36 56 / 0 0 10

CAZ103-290230-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

320 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 48 to

58. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

Northeast wind up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to

62. North wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 49. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 59.

North wind around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.New Years Day AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 61.

Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 53 34 56 / 0 0 10

Arcata 52 35 57 / 0 0 10

Eureka 53 37 57 / 0 0 10

Fortuna 53 36 57 / 0 0 10

CAZ104-290230-

Southwestern Humboldt-

320 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 46 to 56.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 50 to

60. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 49. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 46 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 52 35 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-290230-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

320 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

42 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 29 to

39.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 47 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 34 to

44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 51 37 59 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 52 34 57 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 53 35 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-290230-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

320 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

45 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 30 to

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

50 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 53 33 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-290230-

Northern Trinity-

320 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 24 to

34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

46 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 6500 feet falling to 5500 feet overnight.

Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 44 29 50 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 46 29 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-290230-

Southern Trinity-

320 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 26 to

36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

46 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Snow level 5500 feet overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs 43 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 48 27 56 / 0 0 0

Ruth 49 28 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-290230-

Mendocino Coast-

320 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 59.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 62.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 61. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 51 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 55 40 59 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 54 45 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-290230-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

47 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 28 to

38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to

40. Highs 48 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 53 33 57 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 51 30 56 / 0 0 0

Willits 54 30 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-290230-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

41 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 27 to

37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

46 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 53 30 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-290230-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 32 to

42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 52 to

62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 51 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 54 36 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-290230-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 48 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 30 to

40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 51 to

61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 49 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 61.

Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 55 34 59 / 0 0 0

