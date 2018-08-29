CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
321 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
CAZ101-300130-
Coastal Del Norte-
321 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning,
then areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 70. Southwest
wind around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening, then
patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58. West wind around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning, then areas of smoke in the
afternoon. Highs 61 to 71. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke, patchy drizzle
and fog. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke, patchy drizzle and fog.
Highs 62 to 75. North wind around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows
48 to 58. Highs 62 to 75.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of
smoke. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 62 to 75.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 77.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows
48 to 58. Highs 62 to 77.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 59 52 62 / 10 10 10
Klamath 66 54 66 / 10 10 10
$$
CAZ102-300130-
Del Norte Interior-
321 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy drizzle and valley fog in the morning.
Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 66 to 80.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Patchy
drizzle and valley fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy drizzle and valley fog in the morning.
Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 66 to 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 48 to 58.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 71 to 86.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of
smoke. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 71 to 86.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs 70 to 85.
Lows 49 to 59.
.Labor Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs
73 to 88. Lows 50 to 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 74 to 89.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 72 51 71 / 10 10 10
$$
CAZ103-300130-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
321 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 73.
West wind around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Patchy drizzle overnight.
Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 72.
Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Lows
49 to 59. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Highs 61 to 74.
North wind around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 60 to 73.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
48 to 58. Highs 60 to 74.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 62 54 64 / 10 10 10
Arcata 63 55 63 / 10 10 10
Eureka 60 54 61 / 10 10 10
Fortuna 67 55 65 / 10 10 10
$$
CAZ104-300130-
Southwestern Humboldt-
321 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 74. South wind around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows
47 to 57. West wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning.
Highs 64 to 79. North wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Lows
47 to 57. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle and fog. Highs 72 to 87.
North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
47 to 57. Highs 72 to 87.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 69 51 74 / 10 10 10
$$
CAZ105-300130-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
321 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy drizzle and valley fog in the morning.
Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 69 to 84.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Patchy
drizzle and valley fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy drizzle and valley fog in the morning.
Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 71 to 86.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 48 to 58.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 76 to 91.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 59.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 93.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.
Lows 49 to 59. Highs 78 to 93.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 84 53 86 / 0 0 0
Hoopa 81 54 83 / 0 0 0
Willow Creek 83 55 83 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ106-300130-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
321 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy drizzle and valley fog in the morning.
Highs 67 to 82.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy drizzle and valley fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle and valley fog in the
morning. Highs 68 to 83.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and valley fog.
Lows 47 to 57.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy drizzle and valley fog. Highs 75 to 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.
Lows 47 to 57. Highs 75 to 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs
75 to 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog.
Lows 47 to 57. Highs 74 to 89.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 76 52 79 / 10 10 10
$$
CAZ107-300130-
Northern Trinity-
321 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 74 to 89.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Areas of smoke. Lows 46 to 56.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 77 to 92.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 46 to 56.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 81 to 96.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of
smoke. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 83 to 98.
.LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs 82 to
97. Lows 49 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 81 50 78 / 0 0 0
Weaverville 85 51 84 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ108-300130-
Southern Trinity-
321 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 72 to 87.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 44 to 54.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 74 to 89.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 44 to 54.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 93.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.
Lows 44 to 54. Highs 80 to 95.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 85 44 86 / 0 0 0
Ruth 81 42 81 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ109-300130-
Mendocino Coast-
321 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 69.
Southwest wind around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Patchy drizzle overnight.
Lows 47 to 57. West wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 74.
Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Lows
47 to 57. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Highs 67 to 82.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
47 to 57. Highs 67 to 82.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 60 52 60 / 10 10 10
Point Arena 61 53 61 / 10 10 10
$$
CAZ110-300130-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
321 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 84.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.
Highs 78 to 93.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 71 50 75 / 0 0 0
Laytonville 75 46 80 / 0 0 0
Willits 73 45 74 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ111-300130-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
321 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 70 to 84.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 43 to 53.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 70 to 85.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 47 to 57.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 75 to 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of
smoke. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 78 to 93.
.Labor Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs 78 to
93. Lows 49 to 59.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 93.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 82 42 82 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ112-300130-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
321 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy drizzle and
valley fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 77.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle and valley fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
drizzle and valley fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 81.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and valley fog.
Lows 48 to 58.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and valley fog. Highs
74 to 89.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.
Lows 48 to 58. Highs 75 to 90.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 73 52 75 / 10 10 10
$$
CAZ113-300130-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
321 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
drizzle and valley fog in the morning. Areas of smoke through the
day. Highs 69 to 81.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night. Patchy drizzle and
valley fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
drizzle and valley fog in the morning. Areas of smoke through the
day. Highs 70 to 83.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 61.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 76 to 88.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.
Highs 76 to 91.
.LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs
78 to 91. Lows 52 to 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 80 54 81 / 0 0 0
$$
