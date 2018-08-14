CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 14, 2018

_____

664 FPUS56 KEKA 142128

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

228 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ101-151230-

Coastal Del Norte-

228 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59. West

wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 75.

West wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

49 to 59. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 76. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

65 to 80. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 54 63 53 64 / 0 0 0 0

Klamath 54 68 54 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-151230-

Del Norte Interior-

228 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Patchy

valley fog overnight. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Areas of

smoke through the day. Highs 74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the

night. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

53 to 63. Highs 78 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Lows 54 to 64. Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 54 77 54 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-151230-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

228 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 75.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

48 to 58. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 61 to 76. North wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 65 to 80. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 54 65 54 65 / 0 0 0 0

Arcata 54 64 54 64 / 0 0 0 0

Eureka 53 61 53 61 / 0 0 0 0

Fortuna 53 67 53 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-151230-

Southwestern Humboldt-

228 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows

48 to 58. North wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 87. Northwest wind up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

48 to 58. North wind up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 73 to 88. North wind

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 80 to 95. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 83 to 98.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 97. Lows

49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 51 80 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-151230-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

228 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and patchy valley fog

overnight. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke and patchy valley fog in the

morning. Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight.

Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 86 to

101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Lows 54 to 64. Highs 86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 58 95 57 96 / 0 10 10 0

Hoopa 57 92 57 93 / 0 0 0 0

Willow Creek 57 93 57 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-151230-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

228 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and patchy valley fog

overnight. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke and patchy valley fog in the

morning. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight.

Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 85 to

100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

85 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 84 to

99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 53 90 51 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-151230-

Northern Trinity-

228 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 87 to

102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 88 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 54 to

64. Highs 91 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 57 92 57 91 / 10 10 10 0

Weaverville 57 96 57 96 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-151230-

Southern Trinity-

228 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 84 to

99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 85 to

100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 86 to 101.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 49 96 49 97 / 10 0 0 0

Ruth 48 91 47 91 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-151230-

Mendocino Coast-

228 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 78. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 64 to 79. Northwest

wind around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 74 to 89. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 51 59 51 60 / 0 0 0 0

Point Arena 54 59 53 59 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-151230-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

228 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 87 to

102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

87 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 87 to

102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 50 82 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

Laytonville 50 88 51 89 / 0 0 0 0

Willits 48 84 47 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-151230-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

228 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 80 to

95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 87 to

102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

53 to 63. Highs 87 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 54 to

64. Highs 87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 50 94 50 95 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-151230-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

228 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and valley fog

overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle and valley fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight.

Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 49 to

59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

84 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 53 83 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-151230-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

228 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

Highs 86 to 101.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 55 93 57 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

_____

