CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018

_____

471 FPUS56 KEKA 122115

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

215 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-131215-

Coastal Del Norte-

215 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then

patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59. West wind around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 79. Light

winds becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to

59. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 64 to 79. West wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 64 to 79. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 65 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 68 to

83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 53 66 52 65 / 0 0 0 0

Klamath 54 71 54 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-131215-

Del Norte Interior-

215 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Patchy valley

fog overnight. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Areas of smoke

through the day. Highs 78 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Patchy

valley fog overnight. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and patchy valley

fog. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Areas of smoke and patchy valley fog. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs

80 to 95. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 55 80 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-131215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

215 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59. West wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 61 to 76. West wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 77. West wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 63 to 78. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 54 67 53 68 / 0 0 0 0

Arcata 56 65 55 65 / 0 0 0 0

Eureka 52 62 53 62 / 0 0 0 0

Fortuna 54 67 53 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-131215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

215 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 75 to 90. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to

59. North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 75 to 90. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 75 to 90. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 78 to 93.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 52 83 51 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-131215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

215 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Patchy

valley fog overnight. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 85 to

100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows

53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

53 to 63. Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 57 98 57 98 / 0 0 0 0

Hoopa 55 95 56 94 / 0 0 0 0

Willow Creek 56 95 57 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-131215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

215 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 50 to

60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 79 to

94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows

51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 51 to 61. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy

valley fog. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 85 to 100.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 53 91 52 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-131215-

Northern Trinity-

215 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 89 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 89 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Highs 89 to 104. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs

92 to 107. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 58 90 59 91 / 0 0 0 10

Weaverville 56 97 57 97 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-131215-

Southern Trinity-

215 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 86 to

101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

50 to 60. Highs 86 to 101.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 104. Lows 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 48 97 49 97 / 0 0 0 10

Ruth 47 92 48 92 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ109-131215-

Mendocino Coast-

215 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 69 to 84. West wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to

59. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 69 to 84. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 69 to 84. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

75 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 51 61 50 60 / 0 0 0 0

Point Arena 55 58 55 57 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-131215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

215 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 83 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

83 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

50 to 60. Highs 85 to 100.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 101. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

87 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 52 86 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

Laytonville 53 92 52 91 / 0 0 0 10

Willits 49 84 49 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-131215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

215 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

52 to 62. Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 52 94 52 94 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ112-131215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

215 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows

50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 51 to 61. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

valley fog. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 81 to 96.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 84 to 99.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 53 87 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-131215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

215 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

82 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

56 to 66. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 101. Lows

57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 57 94 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather