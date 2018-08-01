CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 31, 2018
881 FPUS56 KEKA 011024
ZFPEKA
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
324 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
CAZ101-020130-
Coastal Del Norte-
324 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to
71. West wind around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows
46 to 56. West wind around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 72.
North wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. North wind around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72. North wind around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs
62 to 72.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
47 to 57. Highs 62 to 74.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to
58. Highs 62 to 74.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs
63 to 78.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 62 51 62 / 10 10 10
Klamath 64 53 65 / 10 10 10
$$
CAZ102-020130-
Del Norte Interior-
324 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Areas of smoke
through the day. Highs 72 to 87.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Patchy
drizzle and valley fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy drizzle and valley fog in the morning.
Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 69 to 84.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 50 to 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 70 to 85.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of
smoke. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 70 to 85.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 70 to 85.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke and patchy valley
fog. Lows 50 to 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 67 to 82.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs
75 to 90.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 79 52 80 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ103-020130-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
324 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to
72. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows
46 to 56. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 72.
North wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56. North
wind around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 60 to 72. North wind
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
46 to 56. Highs 61 to 76.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs
66 to 81.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 67 50 68 / 0 10 10
Arcata 61 51 66 / 10 10 10
Eureka 61 51 61 / 10 10 10
Fortuna 65 50 64 / 10 10 10
$$
CAZ104-020130-
Southwestern Humboldt-
324 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.
North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to
87. North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 47 to 57. North
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around
40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 72 to 87. North wind 15 to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs
72 to 87.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 72 to
87. Lows 48 to 58.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Highs
78 to 93.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 81 50 80 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ105-020130-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
324 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs
78 to 93.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and valley fog
overnight. Lows 48 to 58.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy drizzle and valley fog in the morning.
Highs 75 to 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to
58. Highs 76 to 91.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 92.
Lows 49 to 59.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 97.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 93 56 90 / 0 0 0
Hoopa 88 53 87 / 0 0 0
Willow Creek 90 54 87 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ106-020130-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
324 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
valley fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 91.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and valley fog
overnight. Lows 48 to 58.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
drizzle and valley fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 91.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 48 to 58.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 76 to 91.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 48 to 58.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog.
Highs 74 to 89. Lows 48 to 58.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs
76 to 91. Lows 48 to 58.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Highs
80 to 95.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 86 50 86 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ107-020130-
Northern Trinity-
324 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 84 to 99.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 62. West wind around
20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 98.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 61.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 98.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke.
Lows 50 to 60. Highs 83 to 98.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs
80 to 95. Lows 49 to 59.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs
85 to 100.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 96 58 93 / 0 0 0
Weaverville 96 54 95 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ108-020130-
Southern Trinity-
324 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.
Highs 79 to 94.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows
47 to 57.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 96 51 94 / 0 0 0
Ruth 90 53 89 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ109-020130-
Mendocino Coast-
324 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 83. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57. North
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 82. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56. North
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 67 to 82. Northwest
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs
65 to 80. Lows 45 to 55.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 66 to 81.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs
70 to 85.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 61 49 61 / 0 0 0
Point Arena 61 51 61 / 10 10 0
$$
CAZ110-020130-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
324 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 85 to 100.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows 48 to
58.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows
48 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 85 52 85 / 0 0 0
Laytonville 89 53 88 / 0 0 0
Willits 92 51 89 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ111-020130-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
324 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 84 to 99.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 82 to
97.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.
Highs 76 to 91.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 97 55 94 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ112-020130-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
324 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
drizzle and valley fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 94.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle and valley fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
drizzle and valley fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 92.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 47 to
57.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 78 to 93.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.
Lows 47 to 57. Highs 78 to 93.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Highs
83 to 98.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 82 51 83 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ113-020130-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
324 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 85 to 100. Northwest wind
around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest wind around 20 mph in
the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs
82 to 97.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows
51 to 61.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 98 57 94 / 0 0 0
$$
