CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018

313 FPUS56 KEKA 271008

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

308 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-280115-

Coastal Del Norte-

308 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 81. Southwest wind around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 48 to 58. West wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to

81. Light winds becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 66 to 81. Northwest

wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 64 51 65 / 0 0 0

Klamath 70 54 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-280115-

Del Norte Interior-

308 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Haze and smoke

through the day. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Patchy

valley fog overnight. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Areas of

smoke through the day. Highs 83 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 84 56 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-280115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

308 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 84. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows

47 to 57. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 82. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57. North

wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 64 to 79. North wind

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 64 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 63 52 65 / 0 0 0

Arcata 63 52 65 / 0 0 0

Eureka 58 50 60 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 65 51 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-280115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

308 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 85 to

100. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 98.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 80 to 95. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 91 52 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-280115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

308 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 92 to

107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 55 to

65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 89 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 105 61 105 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 100 59 98 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 99 60 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-280115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

308 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 87 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 99. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 102 54 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-280115-

Northern Trinity-

308 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 94 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 94 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 93 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

Highs 93 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

90 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 103 63 101 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 105 61 104 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-280115-

Southern Trinity-

308 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 90 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 104 53 103 / 0 0 0

Ruth 104 52 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-280115-

Mendocino Coast-

308 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. Highs 81 to 96. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 49 to 59. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 93. Temperatures falling into the

lower 70s in the afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 75 to 90. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 57 51 60 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 57 53 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-280115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

308 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

63. Highs 92 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 103. Lows 52 to

62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 99 54 96 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 105 59 103 / 0 0 0

Willits 97 54 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-280115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

308 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 91 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

89 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 104 56 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-280115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

308 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 51 to

61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 87 to

102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 50 to

60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 87 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley

fog. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 92 54 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-280115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

308 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 101. Lows

57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 103 61 102 / 0 0 0

