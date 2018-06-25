CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018

_____

063 FPUS56 KEKA 251051

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

351 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-260200-

Coastal Del Norte-

351 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 60 to

74. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 55.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 78.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 76. Lows 45 to

55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 59 51 62 / 0 0 0

Klamath 68 51 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-260200-

Del Norte Interior-

351 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 75 49 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-260200-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

351 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

60 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56. North

wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 71. Northwest wind around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 59 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

60 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 62 49 63 / 0 0 0

Arcata 64 50 67 / 10 0 0

Eureka 60 51 60 / 10 0 0

Fortuna 63 50 66 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ104-260200-

Southwestern Humboldt-

351 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs 62 to 77. North wind 15

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 43 to 53. North wind 15

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 71 47 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-260200-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

351 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

46 to 56. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 80 to

95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 88 50 95 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 80 50 89 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 79 50 88 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-260200-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

351 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 45 to

55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 71 to

86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 79 48 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-260200-

Northern Trinity-

351 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 81 to

96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 87 48 87 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 89 51 95 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-260200-

Southern Trinity-

351 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 80 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 77 to

92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 87 46 96 / 0 0 0

Ruth 82 45 88 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-260200-

Mendocino Coast-

351 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

79. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 55.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 81.

Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 64 to 79. Northwest

wind around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 64 to 79.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 80. Lows 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 59 49 60 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 57 51 57 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-260200-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

351 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 46 to 56. Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 80 50 84 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 84 50 88 / 0 0 0

Willits 78 48 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-260200-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

351 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 48 to

58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 86 51 88 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-260200-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

351 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 45 to

55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

70 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 80 to

95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 79 51 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-260200-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

351 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 47 to

57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows 50 to

60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 88 53 91 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

