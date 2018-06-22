CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

248 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ101-231300-

Coastal Del Norte-

248 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84. North wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to

57. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

74. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog nights

and mornings. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 60 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 52 65 53 63 / 0 0 0 0

Klamath 53 76 57 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ102-231300-

Del Norte Interior-

248 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 81 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

70 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 53 92 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ103-231300-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

248 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 81. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

78. North wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to

55. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

70. Northwest wind around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog nights and

mornings. Highs 60 to 72. Lows 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 51 71 51 65 / 0 0 0 0

Arcata 51 70 55 65 / 0 0 0 0

Eureka 52 65 52 63 / 0 0 0 0

Fortuna 52 76 53 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ104-231300-

Southwestern Humboldt-

248 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 80 to 95. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 51 to 61. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

76 to 91. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 49 87 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ105-231300-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

248 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

87 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 53 99 56 99 / 0 0 0 0

Hoopa 53 98 57 97 / 0 0 0 0

Willow Creek 53 97 57 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ106-231300-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

248 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

81 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 50 95 55 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ107-231300-

Northern Trinity-

248 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 90 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

82 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 54 94 56 96 / 0 0 0 0

Weaverville 50 99 55 101 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ108-231300-

Southern Trinity-

248 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 88 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 47 99 53 101 / 0 0 0 0

Ruth 48 95 55 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ109-231300-

Mendocino Coast-

248 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 71 to 86. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

45 to 55. Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 49 71 53 65 / 0 0 0 0

Point Arena 52 61 53 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ110-231300-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

248 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 90 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 52 95 61 92 / 0 0 0 0

Laytonville 54 102 58 98 / 0 0 0 0

Willits 50 93 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ111-231300-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

248 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 91 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 52 106 57 103 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ112-231300-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

248 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 89.

Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 52 95 54 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ113-231300-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

248 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 87 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 57 106 62 100 / 0 0 0 0

