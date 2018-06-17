CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 17, 2018

_____

582 FPUS56 KEKA 172134

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

234 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-181245-

Coastal Del Norte-

234 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

Northwest wind around 15 mph becoming south around 5 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 61 to 75. South wind around 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. West wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 63 to 78. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

50 to 60. Highs 61 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 72 to

87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 54 61 53 62 / 0 0 0 0

Klamath 54 68 54 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-181245-

Del Norte Interior-

234 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 82 to

97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 55 77 54 78 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-181245-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

234 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Patchy fog through the

night. Lows 49 to 59. West wind around 10 mph shifting to the

south overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 62 to 75. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. West wind around 10 mph shifting to the

north overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 63 to 78. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 61 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 54 64 53 66 / 10 0 0 0

Arcata 54 66 54 68 / 10 0 0 0

Eureka 55 62 54 62 / 10 0 0 0

Fortuna 55 68 54 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-181245-

Southwestern Humboldt-

234 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

West wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 82. East

wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to

57. North wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87. North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 72 to 87. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

47 to 57.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 50 78 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-181245-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

234 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

50 to 60. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 84 to

99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 56 87 56 92 / 10 0 0 0

Hoopa 55 86 57 90 / 10 0 0 0

Willow Creek 55 86 57 89 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-181245-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

234 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 47 to

57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 75 to 90.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 83 to

98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 52 79 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-181245-

Northern Trinity-

234 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows

52 to 62.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 51 78 54 85 / 20 10 10 0

Weaverville 52 86 53 92 / 30 10 10 0

$$

CAZ108-181245-

Southern Trinity-

234 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening.

Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 82 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows

50 to 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 49 85 50 92 / 20 10 0 0

Ruth 48 81 50 87 / 30 10 0 0

$$

CAZ109-181245-

Mendocino Coast-

234 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56. South wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 61 to 76. South wind around 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 67 to 82. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 71 to 86.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 76 to

91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 50 60 51 61 / 0 0 0 0

Point Arena 51 57 52 57 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-181245-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

234 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 46 to

56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows

49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 96. Lows

50 to 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 51 78 53 85 / 10 0 0 0

Laytonville 50 81 52 89 / 10 0 0 0

Willits 48 77 50 85 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-181245-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

234 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening.

Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows

52 to 62.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 50 82 52 88 / 20 10 0 0

$$

CAZ112-181245-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

234 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 45 to

55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 70 to

83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 78 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

77 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 79 to

94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 50 78 51 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-181245-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

234 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 47 to

57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows

51 to 61.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 55 86 57 92 / 10 0 0 0

$$

_____

